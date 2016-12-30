WPP PLC (WPP.L)

Name Description

Roberto Quarta Mr. Roberto Quarta is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as a director with effect from 1 January 2015 and became chairman of WPP in June 2015. He is Chairman of Smith & Nephew plc, a FTSE 100 listed global medical devices company and Partner of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Chairman of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Europe, a private equity firm. Previously, he was Chief Executive and then Chairman of BBA Group plc, Chairman of Rexel SA and IMI plc and a Non-Executive Director at BAE Systems plc, Equant NV, Foster Wheeler AG and PowerGen plc.

Martin Sorrell Sir Martin Stuart Sorrell is Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. He joined WPP in 1986 as a director, becoming Group chief executive in the same year. He was a non-executive director of Arconic Inc. until 10 March 2017 and Delta Topco until 31 January 2017.

Paul Richardson Mr. Paul W. G. Richardson is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He became Group finance director of WPP in 1996 after four years with the Company as director of treasury. He is responsible for the Group’s worldwide functions in finance, information technology, procurement, property, treasury, taxation, internal audit and sustainability. He is a chartered accountant and fellow of the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

Jacques Aigrain Dr. Jacques Alfred Gilbert Aigrain, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of the company Since 13 May 2013. He was appointed s director of WPP on 13 May 2013. He is currently a Senior Advisor at Warburg Pincus LLP. He was on the Executive Committee of Swiss Re AG from 2001 to 2009 including CEO from 2006, and prior to that, he spent 20 years with JPMorgan Chase in New York, London and Paris. In addition, he is a nonexecutive director of London Stock Exchange Group Plc and a Supervisory Board Member of LyondellBassell NV and Swiss International Airlines AG. He was Chairman of LCH Clearnet Group Ltd from 2010 to March 2015, and also was a Director of the Qatar Financial Center Authorities until March 2015 and Supervisory Board Member of Lufthansa AG until April 2015. He is a dual French and Swiss citizen. He holds a PhD in Economics from Sorbonne University, and a MA degree in Economics from Paris Dauphine University.

Tarek Farahat Mr. Tarek Mohamed Noshy Nasr Mohamed Farahat is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed a director with effect from 11 October 2016. He is JBS’ Global President for Marketing and Innovation and a member of the Board of Directors. JBS is the largest protein production company in the world by sales. He initially joined JBS S.A. in 2013 as an independent non-executive director before taking on his current executive role in 2015. Mr Farahat serves on the Board of Alpargatas S.A. Prior to JBS S.A., Mr Farahat spent 26 years at Procter & Gamble, in a range of marketing and general executive management roles, working across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, including the General Management/Vice President roles of the Latin America region from 2001. As the head of Procter & Gamble operations in Brazil (2006 – 2012) he led the company to a period of accelerated growth as well as successfully integrating the Gillette business. In 2012, he was elected by the board of directors of Procter & Gamble as President for Procter & Gamble Latin America and was also appointed to Procter & Gamble’s Global Leadership Council. Mr Farahat has a BA Business degree from the American University in Cairo and a degree in Finance from Cairo University. He is a joint Egyptian and Brazilian citizen.

John Hood Dr. John Hood, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed a director on 1 January 2014. An international education and business leader, he was formerly Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford and of the University of Auckland. In his native New Zealand, he served as Chairman of Tonkin & Taylor Ltd and as non-executive director of Fonterra Co-operative Group, ASB Bank Ltd, and other companies. Sir John currently serves as President & CEO of the Robertson Foundation, and as Chairman of Study Group Limited and BMT Group. He also serves as Chair of the Rhodes Trust. Sir John also serves on the board of Aurora Energy Research. Sir John earned his PhD in Civil Engineering from the University of Auckland and then won a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford, where he was awarded an MPhil in Management Studies. Sir John has been appointed a Knight Companion to the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Daniela Riccardi Ms. Daniela Riccardi is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed a director on 12 September 2013. A prominent FMCG, retail-and-fashion products executive, she is Chief Executive Officer of Baccarat, the international luxury goods company, and was Chief Executive Officer of Diesel Group, the innovative fashion business. She was an executive at Procter & Gamble for 25 years, including service as President of Procter & Gamble Greater China, with 7,000 employees, and Vice President-General Manager for Eastern Europe & Russia. Ms Riccardi also sits on the Board of Kering and on the Board of Comite Colbert. Ms Ricardi is a guest lecturer at Grenoble Ecole de Management in Paris. Ms Riccardi is a Magna Cum Laude graduate in Political Science and International Studies at Sapienza University of Rome and completed a Fellowship in Marketing at Yale University.

Hugo Shong Mr. Hugo Shong is Non-Executive Director of WPP PLC. He was appointed a director on 13 May 2013. He is the Global Chairman of IDG Capital and president of IDG Asia/China. He joined IDG in 1991 as an associate to IDG’s founder and chairman, Patrick J. McGovern, for Asian business development after working for three years as a reporter and editor at Electronic Business and Electronic Business Asia magazine, where he launched over 40 magazines and newspapers in Asian countries, such as PC World Vietnam, the Chinese editions of NetworkWorld, Electronic Products, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, National Geographic, FHM and Men’s Health. In 1993, he helped IDG to set up China’s first technology venture fund, IDG Capital, which now has $5 billion under management and an investment portfolio including Baidu, Tencent (QQ), Sohu, Ctrip, Soufun and Xiaomi. In January 2017, IDG Capital led the acquisition of IDG Ventures, the investment business under IDG. He currently serves on the board of Mei Ah Entertainment Group, an entertainment company with interests in television, film and theatre listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Hugo has been a member of the board of trustees of Boston University since 2005. After completing his undergraduate studies at Hunan University, he attended the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and earned a Master of Science from Boston University in 1987. He conducted graduate studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and has also completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Sally Susman Ms. Sally Susman is Non-Executive Director of WPP Plc. She was appointed a director on 13 May 2013. She is currently executive vice president, Corporate Affairs for Pfizer, the world’s largest biopharmaceutical company. Sally also heads the firm’s corporate responsibility group and plays a key role in shaping policy initiatives. Before joining Pfizer in 2007, she was EVP of Global Communications at Estée Lauder, where she directed global corporate affairs strategy and served as a member of the Executive Committee. She also held several senior corporate affairs posts at American Express, working in both London and the US. She started her career in government service focused on international trade issues and her positions included Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs in the US Department of Commerce. She serves on the board of the International Rescue Committee. Sally holds a BA in Government from Connecticut College in the US and has studied at the London School of Economics.

Ruigang Li Mr. Ruigang Li is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed a director of WPP on 12 October 2010. He is the Founding Chairman of CMC Capital Partners and CMC Holdings (CMC), China’s most prestigious platforms for media and entertainment investment and operation with an extensive coverage across the entire spectrum of traditional and internet space. Ruigang Li has led CMC to create a number of champions and emerging leaders in key sub-sectors including television, film, animation, sports, music, location-based entertainment, financial media, financial and media data services, advertising, e-commerce, ticketing, mobile video social network, game and education. Ruigang Li was the Chairman and President of SMG (Shanghai Media Group) for more than 10 years and successfully transformed SMG from a Shanghaibased provincial broadcaster into China’s leading media conglomerate with the most diversified business scope.

Nicole Seligman Ms. Nicole K. Seligman is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was appointed a director on 1 January 2014. Most recently, Ms Seligman served as President of Sony Entertainment, Inc. and Sony Corporation of America and Sony Group Senior Legal Counsel. Until 2014, she was Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Sony Corporation. Previously, as a partner in the Washington law firm of Williams & Connolly, she counselled a wide range of clients, including major media companies, on complex litigation and commercial matters. She was a law clerk for US Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and was associate editorial page editor for the Asian Wall Street Journal. Ms Seligman serves on the Board of Viacom Inc. She was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of both Harvard College and Harvard Law School.