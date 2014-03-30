West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WSTC.NS)
WSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
183.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.45 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs183.45
Open
Rs183.00
Day's High
Rs185.95
Day's Low
Rs182.50
Volume
19,715
Avg. Vol
109,483
52-wk High
Rs213.50
52-wk Low
Rs116.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Shree Bangur
|64
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
Saurabh Bangur
|2013
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
Rajendra Jain
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
Premal Kapadia
|65
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
Amitav Kothari
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
Shashi Bangur
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Utpal Bhattacharyya
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Krishna Karwa
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Mahaveer Taparia
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Shree Bangur
|Shri. Shree Kumar Bangur is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of The West Coast Paper Mills Limited. His Qualification is B.Com. He was Managing Director of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd., Ganjam for 15 years.
Saurabh Bangur
|Shri. Saurabh Bangur is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of The West Coast Paper Mills Limited. He also holds directorship in numerous companies, Including Amrit-Villa Investments Ltd., Gloster Cables Ltd., Gloster Telecom Ltd., Shree Satryanarayan Investments Company Ltd., Speciality Coatings & Laminations Ltd. High Profile Travels Pvt. Ltd., Shree Satyanarayan Properties Pvt. Ltd. Six O-Tu Investments & Traders Pvt. Ltd. and Suyog Trading Company Pvt. Ltd. He is the Committee Member of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Bharat Chamber of Commerce.
Rajendra Jain
Premal Kapadia
|Shri. Premal N. Kapadia is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of The West Coast Paper Mills Limited. He holds directorship in other companies which include Harshadray Pvt., Farm Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Dryden Pvt. Ltd., TUV India Pvt. Ltd., Harshadray Investment Pvt. Ltd., Titanor Components Ltd, Kaira Can Company Ltd., Silicon Interfaces Pvt. Ltd., Silicon Interfaces America Inc., Proton Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd., Sortime Protos Automation Pvt. Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Thyssenkrupp Industries India Pvt. Ltd., First eService.com (India) Pvt. Ltd., Integrated Industrial Quality Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and Tecnimont ICB Pvt. Ltd.
Amitav Kothari
Shashi Bangur
|Smt. Shashi Devi Bangur is Non-Executive Independent Director of The West Coast Paper Mills Limited. She is the chairperson of the Thirumbadi rubber Company Ltd and also holds directorship in numerous companies, including High Profile Travels Pvt. Ltd., The Diamond Company Ltd, The Kil Kotagiri Tea & Coffee Estates Co. Ltd, West Bengal Properties Ltd, Kymsap Agencies Private Ltd. and LECBNS Investments and Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd.
Utpal Bhattacharyya
Krishna Karwa
Mahaveer Taparia
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Shree Bangur
|7,916,790
Saurabh Bangur
|--
Rajendra Jain
|--
Premal Kapadia
|--
Amitav Kothari
|--
Shashi Bangur
|--
Utpal Bhattacharyya
|--
Krishna Karwa
|--
Mahaveer Taparia
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Shree Bangur
|0
|0
Saurabh Bangur
|0
|0
Rajendra Jain
|0
|0
Premal Kapadia
|0
|0
Amitav Kothari
|0
|0
Shashi Bangur
|0
|0
Utpal Bhattacharyya
|0
|0
Krishna Karwa
|0
|0
Mahaveer Taparia
|0
|0