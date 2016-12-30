TMX Group Ltd (X.TO)

Name Description

Charles Winograd Mr. Charles M. Winograd serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of TMX Group Ltd. He is Senior Managing Partner of Elm Park Capital Management (midmarket lending limited partnership), and is also President of Winograd Capital Inc. (external consulting and private investment firm). From 2001 to 2008, Mr. Winograd was chairman and chief executive officer of RBC Capital Markets (investment bank). He was also president and chief operating officer of RBC Dominion Securities from 1998 – 2001. He also served as deputy chairman and a director of RBC Dominion Securities from 1996 to 1998 following its acquisition of Richardson Greenshields. From 1971 Mr. Winograd held several progressively senior positions with Richardson Greenshields and predecessor companies, becoming president and chief executive officer in 1987 and chairman and chief executive officer in 1991. Mr. Winograd is presently on the boards of Spin Master Corp., James Richardson and Sons Limited, Titan Holdings and the Board of Trustees for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and is a Management Advisor with RP Investment Advisors. Mr. Winograd is also on the board of Sinai Health System and was on the Advisory Council for Promoting Women on Boards. Mr. Winograd is a past Chairman of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada.

John McKenzie Mr. John McKenzie is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has been with the company for 16 years, most recently serving as president of the Canadian Depository for Securities Ltd. (CDS), Canada's equity and fixed income clearing house and a wholly owned subsidiary of TMX Group. After joining TMX Group in 2000 as director of finance and administration, Mr. McKenzie held increasingly senior executive positions in corporate strategy and development and finance. In these roles, he led TMX financial and strategic planning, and managed various TMX acquisitions, including the Maple transaction, Montreal Exchange and Shorcan, as well as the resulting integration initiatives. He is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CMA) and has an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University and a BA (honours) from Wilfrid Laurier University. He has served a number of boards, and currently is a board member of the Canadian Capital Markets Association.

Jean Desgagne Mr. Jean Desgagne is a President, Chief Executive Officer - Global Enterprise Services of the Company., effective July 31, 2015. He is no longer Group Head - Cash Clearing of TMX Group Ltd. Mr. Desgagné became President and Chief Executive Officer of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited and Group Head, Cash Clearing and Depository of TMX Group on February 19, 2013. Prior to that 56was Senior Vice President, Trading Risk Services, TD Bank Group from January 2009 to January 2013. From December 2006 to January 2009, Mr. Desgagné was Managing Director, Global Middle Office, TD Bank Group.

Luc Fortin Mr. Luc Fortin is President and Chief Executive Officer - Montréal Exchange of the Company. His key responsibilities include leading the growth and overall operations of TMX Group's commodities businesses. As well as MX, Mr. Fortin oversees NGX, a leading North American energy exchange and central clearing counterparty (CCP) as well as Shorcan Brokers Limited, a TMX fixed income interdealer broker. Mr. Fortin joined MX as Managing Director, Derivatives Trading in June 2016, following a 25-year career in Canada's capital markets industry leading client-facing teams in fixed income and derivatives. Prior to joining MX, he served as Managing Director, Canadian Head of the Institutional Client Group at HSBC Bank Canada. In this role, Mr. Fortin led HSBC's institutional client-facing businesses in rates and credit, derivatives, foreign exchange and money markets across Canada. Prior to HSBC, he held senior leadership positions at TD Bank and TD Securities. Mr. Fortin is a graduate of the TD Securities Leadership program at Ivey Business School and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from University of Ottawa. He has served as Board Chair of CANMarket Data and was an Investment Industry Association of Canada board member from 2006-2010.

Eric Sinclair Mr. Eric Sinclair is a President of TMX Datalinx, Group Head - Information Services of TMX Group Ltd. He became President, TMX Datalinx, Group Head of Information Services of TMX Group Inc. on February 10, 2010, a position he continues to hold. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President, Group Head of Datalinx of TMX Group Inc. and Senior Vice President, Head of Datalinx of TSX Inc. since April 29, 2009. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President, TSX Datalinx, TMX Group Inc. and TSX Inc. from February 1, 2006. From April 26, 2005 to February 1, 2006 he was Vice President, TSX Datalinx, TMX Group Inc. and TSX Inc. Prior to that he was Vice President, Datalinx, TMX Group Inc. since April 27, 2004. From February 2003 to April 2004 he was Vice President, TSX Datalinx. Prior to that, from 1999 to December 2002 he was Executive Vice President Global Sales, Spectra Securities Software and from 1986 to 1999 he was Vice President Sales, Business Development, Reuters Canada.

Nicholas Thadaney Mr. Nicholas Thadaney is a President, Chief Executive Officer - Global Equity Capital Markets of TMX Group Limited., effective Sept. 1, 2015. Mr. Thadaney joins TMX Group after almost 25 years in the investment industry. He was most recently with ITG Canada Corp. for 15 years, where he was the organization's chief executive officer with responsibility for managing all aspects of the business.

Alison Simpson Ms. Alison Simpson has been appointed as Senior Vice President - marketing and branding of the Company, with effect from February 13th 2017. Ms. Simpson has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, branding and communications, specializing in building and implementing transformative digital and client loyalty strategies for high profile Canadian and international companies across a diverse range of industries. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at Holt Renfrew, where she built the luxury retailer's loyalty and customer initiatives, expanded the digital and brand marketing capabilities and was part of the executive team for the e-commerce launch. Among her other previous work experience, Ms. Simpson served as Executive Vice President of Bond Brand Loyalty (formerly Maritz Canada Inc.), a marketing and loyalty consultancy firm and as Vice President of Marketing Communications at Rogers.

Cheryl Graden Ms. Cheryl L. Graden is a Senior Vice President, Group Head - Legal and Business Affairs, Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Graden began her legal career at Torys LLP in 1996 and joined TMX Group in 2004 as Chief Legal Officer at NGX in Calgary. Her role has grown over the years to encompass additional responsibilities, including the Canadian Depository for Securities' legal and regulatory affairs. In January 2013, Ms. Graden was promoted to Vice President, Cash Clearing and Energy. In addition to an undergraduate degree from the University of Alberta, Ms. Graden earned Bachelor of Laws and Masters of Law (Securities) degrees from Osgoode Hall Law School and is called to the Bar of Ontario.

Mary Hukezalie Ms. Mary Lou Hukezalie is a Senior Vice President, Group Head - Human Resources of TMX Group Ltd. From January 11, 2010 to July 31, 2012, she was Vice President, Group Head of Human Resources of TMX Group Inc. Prior to joining TMX Group Inc., Ms. Hukezalie held the position of Vice President, Talent Strategies and Executive Resources at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from August 2005 to December 2009.

Louis Eccleston Mr. Louis (Lou) Eccleston serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company, effective November 3, 2014. Prior to joining TMX Group, Mr. Eccleston was, from 2008, President S&P Capital IQ and Chairman of the Board, S&P Dow Jones Indices, which are business lines of McGraw Hill Financial. Prior to that he was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Pivot Inc., a capital market software services company, from 2007 to 2008. From 2002 to 2006, Mr. Eccleston served as the President of Global Sales, Marketing & Services and President of the Banking and Brokerage Group of Thomson Financial. Mr. Eccleston also held various management positions in his 14 years at Bloomberg LP, including Chief Executive Officer of Bloomberg Tradebook. Mr. Eccleston also serves on the board of the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

Luc Bertrand Mr. Luc Bertrand serves as Non-Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd. Mr. Bertrand is the Vice Chair of National Bank Group (chartered bank), a position he assumed in February 2011. From May 2008 until June 2009, Mr. Bertrand was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a director of TMX Group Inc. He was also President and Chief Executive Officer of Montréal Exchange Inc. (Montréal Exchange), a position which he held from March 2000 to June 2009. Mr. Bertrand was elected to the Board of Governors of the Montréal Exchange in 1992, served as Vice Chairman in 1996 and as Chairman in 1998 and 1999. From 1996 to 2002, Mr. Bertrand served as Governor of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Mr. Bertrand also served as Governor of the Canadian Securities Institute. Mr. Bertrand also serves on the board of the Centre Financier International de Montréal, BOX Holdings Group LLC and BOX Market LLC and is Chairman of the Club de Hockey Canadien and 5N Plus Inc.

Christian Exshaw Mr. Christian Exshaw serves as Non-Independent Director of TMX Group Limited, Mr. Exshaw is Managing Director and Head Global Markets, CIBC, a position he has held since 2015. From 2011 to 2015, Mr. Exshaw was the Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets Trading, Wholesale Banking; from 2010 to 2011, he was Managing Director, Head Global Derivatives and Distribution, and from 2008 to 2010, he was Managing Director, Head Distribution of CIBC. Prior to joining CIBC, Mr. Exshaw was Managing Director, Foreign Exchange, Local Currencies & Structuring, Merrill Lynch and Managing Director, FX, Local Markets & Commodity Sales, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein. Mr. Exshaw also serves on the board of the Children’s Aid Foundation.

Martine Irman Ms. Martine M. Irman serves as Non-Independent Director of TMX Group Limited, since November 6, 2014. Ms. Irman is the Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group (chartered bank) and Vice Chair, Head of Global Enterprise Banking, TD Securities (securities dealer), positions she has held since 1999. Ms. Irman offers over 30 years of international treasury, capital markets and securities experience. Ms. Irman currently serves on the boards of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and as Vice Chair of YMCA of Greater Toronto. Ms. Irman is a member and was the co-founder of Women Gaining Ground for United Way Toronto. She is a member of Women in Capital Markets Advisory Council. Ms. Irman is an accredited director through the Rotman School of Management Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Irman graduated from the University of Western Ontario in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts (Economics and Financial Studies) and completed an Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School of Business in 2008.

Kevin Sullivan Mr. Kevin M. Sullivan serves as Non-Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd., since July 31, 2012. Mr. Sullivan is the Deputy Chairman of GMP Capital Inc. (“GMP”). Mr. Sullivan joined Griffiths McBurney & Partners, as a partner, in October 1995, and co-founded its sales and trading operations, which are now operated as part of the GMP Group. Mr. Sullivan served as President from 1996 to 1999 and Chief Executive Officer of GMP from June 1999 to September 2010. Prior to joining GMP, Mr. Sullivan also spent three years in the European capital and derivatives markets and was also a lawyer in general practice in Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Sullivan has been involved in a number of charitable endeavours and community organizations, including co-chairing The Ride to Conquer Cancer, Canada’s premier cycling fundraiser. Mr. Sullivan is a past member of the Ontario Securities Commission Industry Advisory Group and past Board member of The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation and a member of the Advisory Board of the Next 36 and the Golf Canada Foundation.

Denyse Chicoyne Ms. Denyse Chicoyne serves as Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd., since July 31, 2012. Ms. Chicoyne is a Corporate Director. Ms. Chicoyne has worked in the securities industry as a top ranked analyst for brokerage firms such as BMO Nesbitt Burns, Nesbitt Thomson, McNeil Mantha and was also a senior analyst and portfolio manager for the Caisse de depôt et placement du Québec. Ms. Chicoyne holds an MBA in Finance and International Business from McGill University (1981) and has been a designated Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) since 1986. Ms. Chicoyne is a member of the Montreal Society of Financial Analysts as well as of the CFA Institute. Ms. Chicoyne has served as a director of TMX Group Inc. since May 2008 and as a director of Montréal Exchange Inc. since April 2004. Ms. Chicoyne also serves on the boards of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Marie Giguere Ms. Marie Giguere serves as Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd. Ms. Giguère is a Corporate Director. She served as the Executive Vice-President, Legal Affairs and Secretariat of the Caisse (pension fund) from November 2010 until her retirement in June 2016. She was a partner with Fasken Martineau LLP for many years and served as Senior Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, and General Secretary of Montréal Exchange from 1997 to 1999, following which she became Senior Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Molson Inc. from 1999 to 2005. After working as a consultant for the Caisse on several infrastructure and private equity matters, she was appointed Vice-President, Legal Affairs, and Corporate Secretary of its subsidiary Otéra Capital in 2008. Ms. Giguère also serves on the boards of McGill University Health Centre and Douglas University Institute Foundation.

Jeffrey Heath Mr. Jeffrey C. (Jeff) Heath serves as Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd. Mr. Heath is a Corporate Director. Mr. Heath served as the Executive Vice President and Group Treasurer of Scotiabank (chartered bank) from March 2008 until his retirement in June 2015. He was appointed Vice President and Treasurer of McLeod Young Weir in 1985 (which was subsequently acquired by Scotiabank). From 1995 to 2008 Mr. Heath held senior management positions in the risk management and treasury group with Scotiabank. Mr. Heath is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Mr. Heath also serves on the boards of two non-profit organizations. He also is an independent advisor to the investment committee of a federal crown corporation and on an advisory panel for another federal crown corporation. Mr. Heath was previously on the board of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

Harry Jaako Mr. Harry A. Jaako serves as an Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd. Mr. Jaako is the Executive Officer and a Director and Principal of Discovery Capital Management Corp. (DCMC) and is also President and a Director of British Columbia Discovery Fund (VCC) Inc., a British Columbia venture capital fund managed by DCMC. He has held these director and officer positions for more than five years, during which time and prior thereto he was also the Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer and a Principal of Discovery Capital Corporation (a publicly-traded venture capital company), the former parent company of DCMC. Mr. Jaako has served as a director of TMX Group Inc. since August 2002 and as a director of TSX Inc. and TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (formerly known as the Canadian Venture Exchange Inc.) since August 2001. Incidental to the venture capital business of DCMC and its former parent company, Mr. Jaako also serves as a Director of Navarik Corp. and Vigil Health Solutions Inc. Mr. Jaako is also the Head of Post, Honorary Consul for Estonia in British Columbia.

Lise Lachapelle Ms. Lise Lachapelle serves as Independent Director of TMX Group Limited, since May 2014. Ms. Lachapelle has been a Strategic and Economic Consultant and Corporate Director since 2002. From 1994 until 2002, she was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Forest Products Association of Canada. Ms. Lachapelle is a former President of Strategico Inc., a consulting firm specializing in public policies, and a former Senior Vice-President of the Montreal Exchange. She also acted as Assistant Deputy Minister in the Federal Department of Industry, Trade and Commerce. Ms. Lachapelle also serves on the board of Russel Metals Inc. Ms. Lachapelle graduated from Université de Montréal in 1970 with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) and completed an Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 1987.

William Linton Mr. William W. (Bill) Linton serves as Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd., since July 31, 2012. Mr. Linton served as the Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Rogers Communications from 2005 until his retirement in July 2012. From 2000 to 2005, Mr. Linton was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Call-Net Enterprises Inc., a telecommunications company acquired by Rogers in 2005. From 1998 to 2000, Mr. Linton was Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Prior Data Sciences Inc., a software engineering business. Prior to this, Mr. Linton served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SHL Systemhouse Inc. from 1994 to 1997. From 1978 to 1994, Mr. Linton served in increasingly senior management roles at Rogers, serving as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of a subsidiary thereof from 1991 to 1994. Mr. Linton also serves as on the boards of Empire Company Limited and CSL Group Inc. Mr. Linton received his Chartered Accountant designation in 1977, and he became a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in 2012.

Jean Martel Mr. Jean Martel serves as an Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd., since July 31, 2012. Mr. Martel is a partner of Lavery, de Billy LLP, a Québec based law firm where he has been practicing securities, financial and regulatory law in Montreal since 1999. From 1995 to 1999, he was Chairman and President of the Commission des valeurs mobilières du Québec (“CVMQ”), the Québec securities regulator, and from 1988 to 1994, he acted as Assistant Deputy Minister of Finance of Québec, with overall responsibilities for financial institutions and financial sector policy in that province. During his tenure at the CVMQ, he was also Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and a member of the Technical Committee of the International Organization of Securities Regulators. Mr. Martel has served as a director of TMX Group Inc. since August 2002 and before that as a director of TSX Inc. (formerly known as The Toronto Stock Exchange Inc.) since October 1999. Mr. Martel serves on the board of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. He also chairs the Independent Review Committee of the Investment Funds of the Québec Bar. He previously served on the board of the Business Development Bank of Canada.

Peter Pontikes Mr. Peter Pontikes is an Independent Director of TMX Group Limited, since March 25, 2015. Mr. Pontikes has been the Executive Vice President, Public Equities of AIMCo (a pension fund) since September 2012. Prior to that he was the Senior Portfolio Manager of Quantitative Strategies at AIMCo since 2005. Prior to joining AIMCo in 2005 he was Vice President at Structured Capital Inc. From 1994 to 2001 Mr. Pontikes was a Principal with Barclays Global Investors, serving as portfolio manager for a range of Canadian, US and international index and quantitative active strategies. Mr. Pontikes holds a Bachelor of Commerce and MBA from the University of Alberta. He is also a designated CFA.

Geraldine Sinclair Dr. Geraldine B. (Gerri) Sinclair, serves as an Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd., She was the Executive Director, Centre for Digital Media at Great Northern Way Campus (academic institution) from November 2006 to August 2010. Ms. Sinclair is also a Strategic Consultant (consulting services) to government and industry, specializing in the areas of telecommunication and emerging technologies. From 2002 to 2004 she was the General Manager of MSN.ca. From 2001 to 2002, Ms. Sinclair was President of B.C. Premier’s Technology Council. She was also the founder and CEO of NCompass Labs, an internet technology startup company acquired by Microsoft in 2001. Ms. Sinclair has served as a director of TMX Group Inc. since April 2005. Ms. Sinclair currently serves on the boards of the Vancouver Airport Authority and is Managing Director of Kensington Capital.

Anthony Walsh Mr. Anthony Peter (Tony) Walsh serves as Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd., since July 31, 2012. Mr. Walsh has over 20 years of experience in the field of exploration, mining and development and was the President and CEO of Sabina Gold & Silver Corporation (Sabina) from 2008 to 2011. Prior to joining Sabina, Mr. Walsh was President and CEO (1999-2007) and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (1995- 1999) of Miramar Mining Corporation, was the Senior Vice-President and CFO of MFP Financial Services, a computer leasing company (1993-1995), and the CFO and Senior Vice-President, Finance of International Corona Mines Ltd., a major North American gold producer (1989-1992). From 1985 to 1989 Mr. Walsh was Vice-President, Finance of International Corona Mines Ltd., and from 1973 to 1985 Mr. Walsh held various positions at Deloitte, Haskins & Sells, a firm of Chartered Accountants. Mr. Walsh became a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1976. Mr. Walsh currently serves as a director on the boards of Sabina Gold & Silver Corporation, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. and NovaGold Resources Inc.

Eric Wetlaufer Mr. Eric M. Wetlaufer serves as Independent Director of TMX Group Ltd., since July 31, 2012. Mr. Wetlaufer is Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Public Market Investments of CPPIB (pension fund). Prior to joining CPPIB in June 2011, Mr. Wetlaufer was the Group Chief Investment Officer, International at Fidelity Management & Research in Boston, Massachusetts from August 2005 to March 2010. Mr. Wetlaufer was also the cofounder and partner of Oxhead Capital Management and has held the roles of Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Mid Cap and Specialty Growth at Putnam Investments and Managing Director at Cadence Capital Management. Mr. Wetlaufer is an accredited director through the Institute of Corporate Directors program. Mr. Wetlaufer is also on the non-profit board - the Soulpepper Theatre Company.