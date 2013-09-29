Exco Technologies Ltd (XTC.TO)
XTC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Robbins
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Drew Knight
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance
|
Bonnie Cartwright
|2006
|President - Exco Tooling Solutions Group
|
Jan Tesar
|1986
|President - Casting Technologies
|
Paul Riganelli
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Jeff Blackburn
|2011
|Vice President - Casting Technology Group
|
Paul Robbins
|2006
|General Manager - Castool Division
|
William Schroers
|1
|2012
|CEO - Automotive Solutions Group
|
Peter van Schaik
|2007
|Director
|
Laurence Bennett
|2005
|Independent Director
|
Edward Kernaghan
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Nicole Kirk
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Robert Magee
|2010
|Independent Director
|
Philip Matthews
|2011
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Brian Robbins
|Mr. Brian A. Robbins is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is director of Heroux-Devtek Inc. and Air Boss of America Corp.
|
Drew Knight
|Mr. Drew Knight has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Exco Technologies Ltd., effective 19 May 2015. Mr. Knight has a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario with a certified public accountant (chartered accountant) designation. He is a seasoned business and financial executive, with broad experience with large global manufacturing enterprises and the North American automobile industry. He will be particularly valuable as the company continues to grow the business and further strengthen Exco's competitive position.
|
Bonnie Cartwright
|
Jan Tesar
|
Paul Riganelli
|Mr. Paul E. Riganelli is Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Exco Technologies Limited. He has been employed with Exco since 2004 as Chief Financial Officer and VP Finance. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Toronto and his law degree from York University.
|
Jeff Blackburn
|
Paul Robbins
|
William Schroers
|
Peter van Schaik
|Mr. Peter van Schaik is Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is Founder & Chairman Van-Rob Inc., an automotive supplier.
|
Laurence Bennett
|Mr. Laurence T.F. Bennett is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Limited. Mr. Bennett is a retired partner of Ernst & Young LLP where he was with auditing of public companies the course of his career. He is director of Global Railway Industries Ltd.
|
Edward Kernaghan
|Mr. Edward H. Kernaghan is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is an Executive Vice President Kernaghan Securities Limited, an Investment Dealer. He is director of Brick Brewing Ltd., Boralex Inc., and Peak Energy Services Trust.
|
Nicole Kirk
|
Robert Magee
|Mr. Robert B. Magee is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of The Woodbridge Group.
|
Philip Matthews
|Mr. Philip B. Matthews is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Ltd. Mr. Matthews has a Masters degree in Economics and is a Chartered Accountant. He has been a partner with Ernst & Young LLP from 1980 until his retirement in June 2004. Over his career, he has been responsible for auditing public companies including automotive, farming equipment and other manufacturers. He has been appointed Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and member of the Company's Governance and Nominating Committee.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Brian Robbins
|1,312,150
|
Drew Knight
|--
|
Bonnie Cartwright
|362,103
|
Jan Tesar
|673,030
|
Paul Riganelli
|679,500
|
Jeff Blackburn
|--
|
Paul Robbins
|350,000
|
William Schroers
|691,500
|
Peter van Schaik
|--
|
Laurence Bennett
|--
|
Edward Kernaghan
|--
|
Nicole Kirk
|--
|
Robert Magee
|--
|
Philip Matthews
|--
As Of 29 Sep 2013
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Brian Robbins
|0
|0
|
Drew Knight
|0
|0
|
Bonnie Cartwright
|0
|0
|
Jan Tesar
|0
|0
|
Paul Riganelli
|0
|0
|
Jeff Blackburn
|0
|0
|
Paul Robbins
|0
|0
|
William Schroers
|0
|0
|
Peter van Schaik
|0
|0
|
Laurence Bennett
|0
|0
|
Edward Kernaghan
|0
|0
|
Nicole Kirk
|0
|0
|
Robert Magee
|0
|0
|
Philip Matthews
|0
|0