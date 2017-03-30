Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.BO)

Name Description

Ashok Chawla Mr. Ashok Chawla is Non-Executive Part-time Chairman of the Board of the Company, He was appointed as Additional Director on the Board on March 5, 2016 and subsequently was appointed by the Shareholders as an Independent Director on June 7, 2016 for a period of five years. Further, RBI vide it’s letter dated August 12, 2016 had approved the appointment including terms of appointment of Mr. Ashok Chawla as Non-Executive Part-time Chairman of the Bank for three (3) years from the date of his taking charge. Accordingly, Mr. Ashok Chawla took charge as Non-Executive Part-time Chairman of the Bank effective from October 30, 2016 for a period of 3 years. The relevant details including profile of Mr. Ashok Chawla is included separately in the Notice calling the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders.

Rana Kapoor Mr. Rana Kapoor is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole time Director of Yes Bank Limited. He holds an MBA from Rutgers University in New Jersey , U.S.A. and a Bachelor's degree in Economics (Honors) from the University of Delhi . A professional entrepreneur, Mr. Kapoor has decades of banking experience to his credit. Prior to joining YES BANK, he was the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Rabo India, responsible for all its business activities, including Corporate Finance and Investment Banking. He was also the Managing Partner in RIF, where he established a joint venture financial services organization with Rabobank in India . In the short span of five years, Mr. Kapoor developed RIF to be amongst the top five corporate and investment banking houses in India , and RIF has been recognized for exhibiting the country strategy within Rabobank's international operations. Under his leadership, RIF evolved into a robust financial services organization, with lasting value and an excellent future outlook. Under his leadership, ANZIB emerged as one of the strongest investment banks in India . It was awarded the International Finance Review (IFR)'s 'Loan House of the Year' for 1997 and 'Power Project Finance Team in India ' for 1997 by GLOBAL FINANCE . In the Merchant Banking area, its competitive position improved dramatically from 193rd to 6th under Mr. Kapoor's leadership. During his tenure, Bank of America emerged as the wholesale corporate bank in India . Mr. Kapoor was awarded the CEO's Award by the Chairman of Bank of America, the highest professional recognition for consistent, performance excellence. He has recently been appointed as the Chairman of CII's Banking Committee for the year 2005-06.

Rajat Monga Mr. Rajat Monga is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Group President of Yes Bank Limited. He is spearheading the Financial Markets, Financial Institutions Relationship Management and Investment Management practices in the Bank. He is responsible for building and developing the Financial Markets function in YES BANK focusing on trading and client distribution of FX, Fixed Income, Derivatives and Structured Products in addition to balance sheet management. Rajat is also responsible for institutionalizing practices in all aspects of financial accounting, taxation, technology based Management Information Systems and expense management. His role also includes ensuring the integrity of all aspects of Financial Management in fullest compliance with the Bank’s accounting standards and Corporate Governance policies. Rajat brings with him considerable and experience in the areas of Balance Sheet Management, Treasury Management, Financial Markets and Product Development. Prior to joining YES BANK, Rajat was working with Rabo India Finance as the Head, Financial Markets, India. He has also worked with the Unit Trust of India as a part of the Market Operations Department where he co-managed four equity mutual fund schemes, along with undertaking secondary market debt operations for all debt mutual fund schemes. He is an engineer from IIT Delhi and holds a postgraduate diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Arun Agrawal Mr. Arun Agrawal is Group President of Yes Bank Limited. He leads the International Banking Group at YES BANK, developing business and managing relationship with global financial institutions including banks, multi/bilateral agencies, exchange houses, merchant banks and financial sponsors. Focus of the team is on building strategic relationships in important geographies across the globe, in close coordination with the various product/business/service groups to ensure quality service delivery. He joined YES BANK in 2005 as the Country Head – Financial Institutions & International Banking, where he led the Financial Institutions Relationship Management function. Prior to joining YES BANK, he was heading ICRA’s Western Region operations, as General Manager and Regional Head. As a key member of ICRA’s core management team, he was responsible for profitability, business development and growth of ICRA in Mumbai. Arun brings with him over 13 years of experience in the area of Business Development, Credit Ratings and Market Analytics at ICRA (the Indian associate of Moody’s Investor Service). Prior to ICRA, he was heading the Gujarat Sales, Data Products Division at Larsen & Toubro where he was instrumental in setting up an independent, profit making marketing branch for the division in Gujarat. He is a B.E. (Electronics & Communications) and a batch topper in Masters in Management Studies from S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai. He has been part of the Advanced Management Programme with a specialization in “Managing Growth in the Financial Services Business” from the Manchester Business School, UK/Administrative Staff College of India.

Malcolm Athaide Mr. Malcolm Athaide is Senior President of Yes Bank Limited. He spearheads the risk management policy, credit underwriting, administration and risk analytics for these units. He is responsible for establishing a risk management culture that promotes good analysis, judgment, flexibility and balance between risk & profitability objectives whilst remaining within a risk appetite guardrail. Prior to joining YES BANK, Malcolm was the Head – Credit Risk Underwriting with Standard Chartered Bank India based at Mumbai, managing SME Small Business and Retail Lending businesses. He has earlier worked with Siemens Limited, Tata Finance, Bank of Nova Scotia and ICICI Bank. Malcolm’s experience spans 19 years of lending to Retail (Mortgage, Cards, P-Loans, Auto, CVs, Construction Equipment), MSME Lending and Corporate Finance. He is a an Electronics Engineer and MMS Finance from University of Mumbai and is due to complete his Doctoral level Program in Management from XLRI Jamshedpur focusing on credit rationing to the self employed businesses in India. Malcolm has presented research papers in International Conferences covering Lending strategies, Real Estate Hedonic modeling, Overcoming Credit Constraints, Lending Strategies to MSMEs & deepening the framework for inclusive lending; some of these research articles are hosted on the SSRN website.

Kingshuk Chakraborty Mr. Kingshuk Jagat Chakraborty is Senior President of Yes Bank Limited. He is primarily responsible for syndication of term loans and working capital and sell down of risk underwritten by the banks on the advances side. Kingshuk brings with him more than 15 years of experience in syndication, advisory and credit across various segments like infrastructure, manufacturing and structured products. He currently leads a team of 21 people who are well equipped to perform the abovementioned tasks effectively. Prior to joining YES BANK, Kingshuk was working with BankMuscat S.A.O.G in their investment banking team looking after financial advisory and syndication. He has also worked with SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Bank and Rabo India Finance Private Limited in the field of syndications, infrastructure credit and project advisory respectively. He is an engineer from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani and holds a Masters in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

Nirav Dalal Mr. Nirav Dalal is Group President of Yes Bank Limited. He was responsible for building and developing the Financial Markets, Fixed Income and Sales function in YES BANK focusing on Fixed Income trading and client distribution of FX, Fixed Income, Derivatives and Structured Products. Nirav is also responsible for developing and executing mandates for the Debt Capital Markets businesses spanning origination, structuring, distribution, secondary trading and investment management. As a market practitioner, Nirav has been invited to speak at various Conferences on corporate bond markets. Nirav has also been profiled by the Economic Times as one of the traders redefining the corporate bond markets in India. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai and a Masters in Management Studies from the University of Mumbai.

Rajnish Datta Mr. Rajnish Datta is Senior President of Yes Bank Limited. He has an exemplary experience of over Two Decade in diverse roles across organizations in the areas of Retail Lending & Securitization, Consumer Cards, Emerging Business Banking, Retail Liabilities etc. Rajnish has managed various portfolios at a Business Head level (at YES BANK) before moving to the Human Capital function. Prior to joining YES BANK, Rajnish worked ~ 8 years with American Express India. In his last role, he was designated as the Executive Director & Head for American Express Services India (AMEX) and was reporting into its Board of Directors. In this role he held fiduciary responsibilities and was directly responsible for managing all Business & Support functions (including Sales, Finance, Technology, Compliance, HR, Infrastructure etc). Earlier Rajnish has worked as Chief Manager - Retail at Birla Global Finance Ltd. He started his career with JCB India Limited as a Production Engineer and later also held the role of Marketing Manager & Product Specialist at JCB India. He is a qualified Engineer (B.E – Mech) from Mangalore University and has done a Post Graduation (PGDBM) from IMT, Ghaziabad.

Ajay Desai Mr. Ajay P. Desai is Senior President of Yes Bank Ltd. Earlier as Country Head, Agribusiness Rural & Social Banking at YES BANK, he had spearheaded the Rural and Agribusiness lending of the Bank. He was instrumental in developing several structured financing deals to ensure Bank’s outreach to farmers, despite constrain of limited rural branch network. Prior to joining YES BANK, he was a Chief Manager with Rural Micro-Banking & Agribusiness Group of ICICI Bank. He was instrumental in developing special lending program for rural cooperatives and developing new micro finance partnerships with NGOs. Prior to joining the Banking sector, he was working as a consultant to various developmental organizations like CARE India, BASIX, IDE –India & Indian Grameen Services. Ajay holds PGDRM from Institute of Rural Management, Anand and Masters Degree in Agriculture from Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, Dapoli, Maharashtra.

Devamalya Dey Mr. Devamalya Dey is Group President of Yes Bank Limited. He was responsible for planning, directing and controlling the auditing activities in all the functions of the Bank to ensure fullest compliance with regulatory norms and policy requirements. He is also responsible for ensuring the timely completion of all audit activities and also the preparation of requisite working papers and to liaison with the external auditors. Devamalya brings with him 16 years of experience across diverse business functions and geographical locations. Prior to joining YES BANK, he was working as Vice President - Audit & Risk Review with the Citigroup. In this capacity, Devamalya was a part of the Asia Audit team based in Mumbai. His primary responsibility included assessing key risks under 9 broad risk families (which include strategic/franchise, legal/compliance, financial reporting, staffing/organization, market, cross border, operational and systems/technology). At Citigroup, Devamalya led a team of 15-30 senior audit and line personnel coming from multi- ethnic and diverse functional backgrounds. His key achievements include the review of e-serve & India Cash Management, e- serve & India Trade Services, India CitiFinancial, Bank Handlowy (Poland) Trade amongst many others.

Sumit Gupta Mr. Sumit Gupta is Group President of Yes Bank Limited. He was earlier leading the Emerging Corporates Banking at YES BANK, focused at catering to the Banking needs of EMERGING INDIA. As a part of the initial start up team, Sumit was instrumental in establishing YES BANK’s presence in this segment. He was also responsible for developing YES BANK’s Knowledge Management practise for some of the key ECB sectors like Gems & Jewellery, Textiles, Auto-components, Media and Entertainment and Logistics. Sumit is part of the Executive Management Team at YES BANK. Prior to joining YES BANK, Sumit was Associate Director with Rabo India (100% subsidiary of Rabobank International, Netherlands, a AAA rated financial institution). He has over 12 years of experience in various capacities in leading organizations like Standard Chartered Bank, CRISIL (a subsidiary of Standard & Poors’, USA) and Maruti Udyog Limited (Subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Company, Japan). Sumit holds an MBA Degree in Finance from IIM Calcutta and is a B.Tech (Mechanical) from IIT Delhi.

Amit Kumar Mr. Amit Kumar is Group President of Yes Bank Ltd. He has been responsible for building the wholesale banking business of the bank since its inception. As part of the top management team of YES BANK, Amit is responsible for managing the wholesale banking business nationally for bank in India with the primary objective of developing new businesses for the various offerings of the bank in line with the its strategy, ensure sustained revenue and liability generation, proactively manage portfolio risk, build and manage a team of relationship managers, ensure adherence to systems, control and processes and communicate YES BANK brand. Amit is a member of the various committees of the bank viz. asset liability, risk management, FASCOM, audit and compliance etc. He has also been non voting member of Jury for Business Today YES Bank CFO Awards for selection of best CFOs and has represented YES bank as a speaker/panelist/presenter in various award functions, seminars and panel discussions Prior to joining YES BANK, he was with ANZ Investment Bank (1996-2004), investment banking arm of ANZ Grindlays Bank, where he was responsible for building the Corporate & Project Finance business of the bank focusing on M&A/Capital Raising/Government disinvestments/restructurings and project advisory and financing. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Ahmedabad (1989-91) and a Bachelor of (Hons) in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from BITS Pilani (1984-88).

Padhmanabhan Kumar Mr. Padhmanabhan Kumar is an Senior Group President of the company. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Madras University , and has 16 years of experience in Banking. Kumar oversees the day-to-day Operations of Business Services, providing his vast experience and disciplined leadership in business strategy, technology development, product development and operations. Kumar has accumulated rich experience in Operations & System Implementation and Migration & Installment of Centralised Operations at Bank of America and later at HDFC Bank, where he was Head of the Business Solutions Group spanning the Retail, Corporate and Credit Card Business Segments. Kumar was also a member of the working committee formed by the RBI to frame business rules for the RTGS - Real Time Gross Settlement System Implementation.

Deodutta Kurane Mr. Deodutta R. Kurane is Group President of Yes Bank Limited. He is spearheading the Human Resources function. Prior to joining YES BANK, Deodutta was responsible for developing and executing the HR strategy at Bajaj Allianz as the Head - HR. He has been instrumental in developing a performance culture in the organisation along with an effective reward and recognition system. One of his key at Bajaj Allianz was in the area of learning and development with online and offline training programs and leadership development initiatives. Deodutta has conceptualised and implemented an HR IT system at Bajaj Allianz, prior to which, he was with Bharat Forge Ltd, Pune. Deodutta is a Gold Medalist in Industrial Relations and Welfare from the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur and brings with him over 25 years of work experience in diverse facets of HR.

Punit Malik Mr. Punit Malik is Group President of Yes Bank Limited. He is spearheading the relationship for some key sectors like Infrastructure, Healthcare Hospitality, Education, Real Estate and Affordable Housing. Punit has about 20 years of experience in financing urban and social infrastructure projects in India. He is well conversant with private sector needs in healthcare, real estate and infrastructure projects. He has been involved in various mandates for fund raising including debt & equity syndication and advisory services for various state governments and key private sector stake holders for their large scale infrastructure & real estate projects. At YES BANK, along with handling relationship for some key sectors, he is also responsible for product development, building Human Capital strengths, effective delivery of services, and establishing the service levels required for the group. Prior to joining YES BANK, he was with ICICI Bank Ltd. He has over 20 years of experience in various capacities in India in leading organizations like ICICI Ltd, GE Capital India Ltd., ICRA and Reliance Industries Ltd Punit is a member of various industry associations, including Construction Industry Development Council, National Real Estate Development Council among others. He holds an MBA Degree in Finance from FMS Delhi and B.Tech from IIT Delhi.

Pralay Mondal Mr. Pralay Mondal is Senior Group President of Yes Bank Limited. His responsibilities included Branch Banking – Liabilities, YES First, Wealth Management, GIB & Banca-Assurance, Investment Advisory & Equity Research, Business Banking, Retail Banking, Liabilities Product Management including SA, Cards, ATMs, Merchant Acquiring, Payment Solutions & Direct Banking, Inclusive & Social Banking, and Branch Banking Operations & Service Delivery. He also focuses on further galvanizing the Branch, Retail & Business Banking Relationship franchise. Pralay has over two decades of experience in marketing, sales, product as well as business profit & loss management in the fast moving consumer goods, office automation and banking industries. He has held positions of increasing responsibilities in Colgate Palmolive, Wipro Ltd, Standard Chartered and HDFC Bank. At Standard Chartered, Pralay headed the Direct Sales Liabilities. In his 12 years at HDFC Bank, Pralay has managed various Businesses. In his last assignment, Pralay was directly managing Retail Assets, Credit Cards, Outbound Contact Center and merchant establishment business. Pralay also served as director of HBL Global Private Limited and HDB Financial Services Ltd. He has done his management from IIM Kolkata and Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.

Asit Oberoi Mr. Asit Oberoi is Group President of Yes Bank Ltd. He is a chartered accountant by profession, has 20 years of experience in the banking and finance arena and has worked with Fidelity International, Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ Grindlays Bank and Bank of America. At YES BANK, Asit is involved in creating the significantly important total Service proposition at the branch level, and works closely with all the Business Heads, to provide the necessary touch points and enhance and offer a superior customer experience at YES BANK. He is a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Mumbai and a Chartered Accountant. He brings with him 20 years of experience in Banking & Financial services industry spanning across Fidelity International, Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ Grindlays Bank & Bank of America. He has General management experience which includes leading teams in a range of Finance & Operations functions. He also has experience in new business set ups.

Sanjay Palve Mr. Sanjay Palve is Senior Group President of Yes Bank Limited. He was instrumental in establishing YES BANK’s brand equity during the initial years in Wholesale Banking Business, including its key segments i.e. Infrastructure Banking Group (IBG), Real Estate, Hospitality, Hotels & Education (RHHE) Group and Financial Restructuring Unit (FRU). He has lead various financing as well as advisory mandates in the Infrastructure sector (including power, telecom and transportation) and other core sectors such as mining, metals and manufacturing, to achieve significant leadership position for the BANK in these sectors. Currently, Sanjay is also spearheading FARM Group which focuses on Priority Sector Lending and Financial Inclusion. Under his leadership, GRM along with other advisory divisions namely; Strategic Initiative and Government Advisory (SIGA), Food & Agribusiness Strategic Advisory and Research (FASAR), work closely with WB & FARM to build these businesses by drawing on synergies of public private partnership model and knowledge driven approach to Banking. He is a member of various industry associations, including Infrastructure Sector and Energy Sector Committees of Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI), Infrastructure Committee of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for Southern Chapter and Sub-committee of Indian Bank’s Association (IBA) on Infrastructure. Prior to YES BANK, he has worked in various capacities in India and other Asian countries, with leading organizations like ICICI Ltd., Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and G. Premjee Group. He holds an engineering degree from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, University of Mumbai and is an MBA in Finance from Jamanalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai.

Tushar Pandey Mr. Tushar Pandey is Senior President of Yes Bank Ltd. In his previous strategic role , Tushar and his team are focused on the creation of Tangible Intellectual Property (TIP), undertaking research and communicating ‘house views’ on key socio-economic sectors, as well as developing effective policy instruments, developmental initiatives in sunrise sectors, sustainable knowledge-based projects and championing institutional innovation through Public Private Partnerships and Collaborative Community Models. Tushar has over 18 years of professional experience with expertise in Governance & Institutional Reforms and Public Private Partnerships (PPP). Prior to YES BANK, has had successful stints with Rabo India Finance Limited, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd. (IL&FS), ANZ Investment Bank and Reliance Industries Limited. Tushar is an Executive alumnus of Harvard Kennedy School, and holds a M.Sc. (H) Economics and B.E (H) Mechanical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani. He is also a Cochran Fellow on Agricultural Policy from US Dept. of Agriculture, and has been appointed a Goodwill Ambassador by the Spain India Council Foundation.

Shubhada Rao Dr. Shubhada Rao is Group President of Yes Bank Limited. She was responsible for the Economic Research Unit compiling forecasts through superior econometrics modelling techniques of all important macro-economic indicators, at the Bank. She is also responsible for providing interest rate/exchange rate & other inputs to the Asset and Liabilities Committee on an ongoing basis. Shubhada brings with her over 16 years of experience in academia and industry wherein she has pioneered research design geared to assist corporate investment decisions, economy forecasts, comprising growth and inflation projections, as well as interest and exchange rate forecasts, to enable formulation of business strategies. Prior to joining YES BANK, Shubhada set up an Economic Consulting firm and has been retained by the RBI to serve as an external on a project titled ‘Bank Soundness & Macroeconomic Policy’. Prior to this, she worked with Kotak Institutional Equities as Chief Economist, with Bank of Baroda as Economist and Head, Economic Advisory at CRISIL Advisory Services. Shubhada began her career in banking with ICICI Bank in their planning and treasury department after completing a PhD in Economics from the University of Mumbai.

R. Ravichander Mr. R. Ravichander is Group President of Yes Bank Limited. He heads Business Development for the Southern Region across all funstions – Wholesale and retail functions of the Bank. He represents MD and CEO’s office in South India and is also responsible for managing relationships with the State Government and other industry bodies for various initiatives. Ravi brings with him over 25 years of experience in Business Development. Prior to YES BANK, Ravi was the Vice President for Business Development in the South at Rabo India Finance. Prior to that, he was with Bank of America, where he was responsible for Corporate Banking, Corporate Payments, Corporate Depository Business, Cash Management, NRI business and Traveller's Cheques Business. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Management and is also a graduate in Law. He is also the recipient of the prestigious CEO's Golden Pin award at YES BANK for outstanding contribution to Institutional Growth.

Nikhil Sahni Mr. Nikhil Sahni is Senior President of Yes Bank Limited. He was responsible for managing the Bank's relationships with all Government entities that include Central & State PSUs, Ministries, Local State bodies/authorities. He and his team focus on cross-selling of all wholesale banking products & services, with significant focus on cross sell of Liability, Trade, Debt Capital Market, FX and Corporate Finance product offerings. Nikhil also leads the Strategic Government Advisory function which focuses on Advisory and Business Development opportunities from State Governments, complementing the GRM team in generating more business opportunities around the Government ecosystem, and increasing strategic Relationship Networks with Central & State government and other related stakeholders and build traction across the key knowledge sectors in the form of PPP Project Mandates. Nikhil has 15 years of experience across Wholesale Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Retail & Branch Banking, Business Banking, Corporate Sales & Corporate Strategy. Prior to handling these important Government functions, he was heading the Branch Banking function at YES BANK. Nikhil was responsible for managing and executing strategic initiatives at Rabo India Finance before joining YES BANK as one of its first employees. Prior to Rabo India, he was a part of the Corporate Planning team of Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd. He completed his post graduate diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and also holds a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

Namita Vikas Ms. Namita Vikas is Group President of YES BANK LTD. She spearheads YES BANK’s Version 2.0 Vision & Strategy of further strengthening the bank as a commercially viable financial institution with sustainability principles incorporated within its core operations. Mainstreaming sustainability and creating stakeholder value through sustainable development and finance are her key focus areas. Her work involves overall Sustainability Management, Research, Triple Bottom-line Accounting, Responsible Finance/Investing and CSR. In her current role, she also serves as a Board Member of “YES FOUNDATION", which she set up and now guides its overall strategy. She is elected to United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Global Steering Committee and is the Vice Chair of UN Natural Capital Declaration (NCD). Besides this, she sits on advisory boards of Responsible Investment Research Association (RIRA), UNEP-FI Banking Commission, World Resource Institute - India GHG Program, Indian Centre for CSR (ICCSR) and Enactus India. Committed to sustainability, she has been serving as a member of UNGC, TERI-BCSD, Environment, Innovation, CSR & Sustainability Committees of Industry bodies, besides being a Jury on several sustainability awards like the World Bank’s Development Market Place Initiative for India and Tata Group Innovista Awards. Given her in-depth understanding, she is often invited to speak on sustainability and CSR at large international and national platforms. She has an Advanced Management Degree in CSR and Leadership from Swenska Institute, Sweden, Bachelor degree in Economics from Mumbai University.

Kanwar Vivek Mr. Kanwar Vivek is Senior President of Yes Bank Limited. He also leads the strategic initiative to provide a strong knowledge platform of high quality wealth advisory to domestic and NRI customers alike. He is additionally responsible for deepening the service proposition to deliver consistent & scalable service standards on the strong foundation of Knowledge, Compliance & Efficient Process Management. Kanwar brings with him around 24 years of work experience in Wealth Management, Branch Banking (Liabilities), Property Services and Broking. Prior to joining YES BANK, he was working with Capital First Ltd. as Head - Wealth Management, Broking & Property Services. He has also managed similar responsibilities in previous organizations like ICICI Bank & Aditya Birla Money Kanwar is a B.A (Honors) - 1984 and PGDBM from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad (1990).

Debjani Ghosh Ms. Debjani Ghosh serves as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. Prior to joining the Board of Directors of YES BANK, Ms. Debjani Ghosh was, till recently, Vice President, Sales & Marketing Group (SMG), Intel, and Managing Director, Intel South Asia. She joined Intel as Marketing Executive in 1996, and led the marketing, conceptualizing and designing of Intel’s first consumer campaign in India. She has held numerous leadership roles over her 21-year career with the company. Ms. Debjani Ghosh is MBA in Marketing from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Ms. Debjani Ghosh is a strong believer in equal opportunities, and regarded as a champion for diversity and equality in corporate India. She was the first woman Country Head at Intel India, and the first woman President of MAIT (Manufacturers Association for Information Technology). She has been ranked by Fortune India as one of the top 20 Most Powerful Women in Business in India for 5 consecutive years since 2012. In 2017, Fortune India ranked her the 11th most powerful woman in business in India. She has served in many industry forums like NASSCOM, MAIT, FICCI to strengthen industry advocacy for Digital India and increase the urgency on action. She stepped down from Intel in March 2017 to her passion of working towards transforming India to an inclusive Digital Nation, with focus on tech innovation, education and equal empowerment.

Brahm Dutt Mr. Brahm Dutt is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. During his career in the IAS for 37 years, he held several posts in the State Government of Karnataka as well as in the Central Government and rose to the level of Secretary to Government of India. Before retirements from the service, he worked as Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat and in the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, for over three and half years. After retirement from the IAS, he was an advisor (Energy & Highways) to Government of Karnataka from May 2011 to September 2013. Besides advising several private companies on issues related to SMEs, FDI, infrastructure, highways and power, he was also associated with several government committees and task forces.

Vasant Gujarathi Mr. Vasant V. Gujarathi is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant since 1975. He has more than 35 years of post-qualification experience in PriceWaterhouse Coopers (PwC) in various capacities/roles and working with some of the largest multinational Companies in India. He joined Lovelock & Lewes, Chartered Accountants, in August 1976, initially a member firm of Coopers & Lybrand International and subsequently member firm of PwC. He was also a Partner with PWC India for 22 years (1991-2013) with PwC's Assurance and Business Advisory Services (ABAS) group and had also represented PwC India on PwC Global Committee for "Industrial Products" Industry. He has over three decades of Audit experience of working with some of the large multinational and domestic Indian Companies. He has exposure in the field of audit, financial systems, operations, risk management, regulatory compliance, internal audit services, IT strategy implementation, talent management, corporate governance review & advisory services, ethics assessment and program development, etc. He is a Chartered Accountant and B.Com (Hons.) from POONA University.

Mukesh Sabharwal Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Mukesh Sabharwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has been on the Board of YES Bank since April 2012 as an Independent Director. A hardcore professional, Gen Sabharwal had an outstanding service career, spanning over 40 years in the Indian Army that began with successfully fighting in the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971. He has a rich operational experience having served in Siachen, Ladakh, Manipur in North East India, and several tenures in Jammu and Kashmir engaged in counter terrorist operations. He was the Corps Commander of the sensitive 15 Corps at Srinagar responsible for maintaining internal security and stability within the Kashmir Valley. He was the Security Advisor to the J&K Government in 2007-08 during the President’s Rule arising out of the Amarnath Shrine Board agitation. Appointed as the Adjutant General of the Indian Army in 2008, he managed the entire Human Resources of over 11 lakh officers and soldiers and interests of 22 lakh ex-servicemen. He has sound experience in policy formulation, implementation and monitoring of manpower planning, personnel services, recruitment, selection, discipline, vigilance, welfare and security. Having done his schooling from St. Columba’s High School, Delhi, he has completed his Masters in Defence Studies from Madras University and Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University. He is also a Master of Military Arts and Science from CGSC University, Kansas, USA, a Master of Strategic Studies from US Army War College, Pennsylvania, USA and an M(Phil) in Defence Studies from Madras University.