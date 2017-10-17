Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)

Name Description

Ali Koc Mr. Ali Yildirim Koc has been Chairman of the Board at Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since March 31, 2016. He received his bachelor’s degree at Management Faculty of Rice University (USA) and earned his MBA degree from Harvard Business School (USA). He started his career at American Express Bank as a Management Trainee and continued as an Investment Analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Bank. Mr. Koc joined Koc Holding in 1997 and held senior-level positions until 2010 including new business development and information technologies. He was the President of Corporate Communications and IT Group. He has been serving as a Board Member at Koc Holding for over 8 years. In February 2016, he was elected as Vice Chairman. Koc is also the Chairman at Ark Insaat, Bilkom, Digital Panorama, Ford Otosan, Koc Information and Defense Technologies, Koc Sistem, Koctas, Otokar, Otokoc, Setur. Additionally, Koc is the President of National Competition Research Association (URAK), the Chairman of 1907 Fenerbahce Association, a Board Member at Endeavor Association and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and the Vice Chairman of Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen Association (TUSIAD). He is also a member of the Global Advisory Council of Harvard University and Bank of America.

Huseyin Acikalin Mr. Huseyin Faik Acikalin has been Chief Executive Officer of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. since May 1, 2009. He was also Executive Director of the Bank from April 27, 2009 until 2016. He is also Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company and Chairman of the Credit Committee. Mr. Acikalin began his career in Interbank as Management Trainee. Between 1992 and 1998, He worked at Marmarabank, Kentbank, Finansbank and Demirbank, where he held various posts. He joined Disbank as Vice General Manager responsible for the main branch in May 1998, and also became General Secretary of the bank in December 1998. He was appointed as Vice General Manager and Board Member of the bank in 1999, and as General Manager of the bank in December 2000. He was also elected as Vice Chairman of the Management Board of the bank in 2005. Mr. Acikalin holds position in the international management of Fortis. He became Chief Executive Officer of Dogan Gazetecilik in 2007. Mr. Acikalin received his Business Administration degree from Middle East Technical University in 1987.

Niccolo Ubertalli Mr. Niccolo Ubertalli has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since February 16, 2015. He is Vice Chairman of the Credit Committee. He graduated from Politecnico di Torino with a Bachelors Degree in Material Engineering in 1996. He received his Master’s in Business Administration from Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University in 2000. During his Graduate program, Ubertalli also worked at Teksid Aluminum Foundry as Program Manager and Process Engineer. From 2000 to 2002 he worked at McKinsey as Senior Associate. Between 2002-2004, he worked at UniCredit Clarima as Director of Major Relations Divisions. Between 2004-2006, Ubertalli worked at MBNA (USA and UK) as First Vice President. Between 2006-2009 he worked at UniCredit Consumer Financing as Chairman and Executive Director. In 2009 he continued his career at UniCredit SpA, as Chief of Staff for Group CEO between 2009-2011 and as Head of Consumer Finance between 2011-2012. In 2012 he assumed the position of Deputy CEO at UniCredit Tiriac Bank. He was Member of Management Board of Pioneer Invesments, member of Management Board of UniCredit Tiriac, Member of Supervisory Board of UniCredit Consumer Finance Bulgaria, among others. He also serves as Executive Director and Deputy CEO of Koc Financial Services and Vice Chairman in Yapi Kredi subsidiaries. He is also Member of Board of Directors of Yapi Kredi Koray Real Estate Investment Trust and Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik.

Carlo Vivaldi Dr. Carlo Vivaldi has served as Vice Chairman of the Board at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS since February 16, 2015. He was Executive Member of the Board, Vice General Manager from January 24, 2011 till February 16, 2015 and Director of the Company from May 18, 2009 to January 24, 2011. He previously was Vice General Manager of Financial Planning, Financial Affairs and Control Management of the Company between November 30, 2005 and October 1, 2007. After graduating from the University of Ca’Foscari, Venice, Department of Business Administration, he started his career in 1991 as Teller in Cassamarca, one of the four banks which merged into UniCredit in 1998. At that time he moved to Group’s Planning and Control and then in 2000 he moved under New Europe Division responsible for Planning and Control. At the end of 2002, he became Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Koc Financial Services and Yapi Kredi in addition to memberships of Board of Directors at some Group subsidiaries until September 2007. In October 2007, he was appointed Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at UniCredit Bank Austria AG and started to serve in several other Supervisory Boards in CEE subsidiaries of UniCredit Group. In May 2009, he was appointed Member of the Board of Directors at Yapi Kredi and in January 2011, UniCredit representative for Turkey as Executive Director and Deputy CEO in Yapi Kredi. He also was Executive Director and Deputy CEO of Koc Financial Services and Vice Chairman in Yapi Kredi subsidiaries (Yapi Kredi Asset Management, Yapi Kredi Invest, among others). He was also Member of Yapi Kredi Koray Real Estate Investment Trust and Allianz Pension Fund company. Since February 2015, he has been Head of CEE Division of UniCredit and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of UniCredit Bank Austria. He is among others Member of Supervisory Boards of Public Joint Stock Company “Ukrostsbank”, UniCredit Bank S.A. He is Member of UniCredit Group Executive Management Committee.

Massimo Francese Mr. Massimo Francese has served as Assistant General Manager - Financial Planning and Administration (CFO) at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS since March 1, 2016. He joined Credito Italiano in 1991 as Customer Relationship Manager then he experienced different positions in Organisation, Planning and Control functions. In 2005, he became Head of Group Planning at UniCredit. He continued his career at UniCredit Family Financing Bank between 2007 and 2010 as Chief Financial Officer. In November 2010, he moved to UniCredit S.p.a. as Head of Value Management & Planning for Consumer Finance business until 2012. In 2012, Mr. Francese assumed the position of CEO and Chairman of the Management Board in UniCredit Consumer Financing EAD in Sofia (Bulgaria) where he worked until the February 2016. He graduated in Economics from Universita Cattolica in Milan Italy.

Akif Erdogan Mr. Akif Cahit Erdogan has served as Assistant General Manager - Information Technologies and Operations at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS since 2013. Before that, he was Vice General Manager - Information Technologies from December 1, 2009. He graduated from Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Istanbul Technical University, and he earned his MBA degree from Rochester Institute of Technology. Starting his professional career at Xerox Corporation (Rochester, NY) as a Business Analyst, Mr. Erdogan moved to Accenture Istanbul Office in 2000 as a Management Consultant, where he was promoted to Manager and Senior Manager positions. He was appointed as Turkey Country Lead for Management Consulting Growth Platform in February 2008, before he left Accenture in November 2009.

Mehmet Ozdemir Mr. Mehmet Erkan Ozdemir serves as Assistant General Manager – Compliance and Internal Control of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. He served as the Sworn Bank Auditor under the Board of Sworn Bank Auditors at the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency between April 1994 and August 2001. He joined the Koc Group in August 2001, and currently serves as Audit Coordinator under the Auditing Group. Mr. Ozdemir graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Economics in 1989.

Patrick Schmitt Mr. Patrick Josef Schmitt has been Assistant General Manager - Risk Management (CRO) at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS since October 2016. He started his professional career at UniCredit Bank Germany as a Relationship Manager for MidCap Corporate Customers. In 2005, Mr. Schmitt took a position as Executive Assistant to the Chief Risk Officer at UniCredit Bank which he held until 2007. Between 2007 and 2014, Mr. Schmitt worked as Head of Credit Underwriting for Machinery, Metal, Construction and Automotive Industry at UniCredit Bank. Later in 2014, Mr. Schmitt was appointed as Chief Risk Officer at UniCredit Bulbank Bulgaria. Mr. Schmitt is also a member of the Board of Directors of domestic and foreign subsidiaries of Yapi Kredi. He graduated from University of Cologne, Germany and completed a Masters programme at Community of European Management Schools (CEMS) in 2001

Cemal Sanal Mr. Cemal Aybars Sanal was Vice General Manager - Legal Activities Management of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. from June 30, 2008 until 2016. He began his career in 1986, at Sanal & Sanal Law Office. He joined Shell in 1992, as Corporate Lawyer. He continued his career at White & Case until 1998. He rejoined Shell in 1998, and worked as Legal Manager. In 1999, he started working at Boyner Holding as Legal Affairs Vice President until 2006. After one year of Freelance Legal Consulting experience, he joined ELIG Attorney At Law as Senior Counsel, where he continued working until 2008. Mr. Sanal graduated from the Faculty of Law of Istanbul Universitesi.

Mehmet Ucar Mr. Mehmet Gokmen Ucar has been Assistant General Manager - Human Resources and Organization at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS since January 1, 2016. He has previously been Assistant General Manager - Retail Credits at the Company since August 2012. Before that, he was Group President - Financial Reporting until 2010 and Financial Reporting and Accounting Director from 2010 until August 2012. He graduated from Bogazici University Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences Economics Department in 1998. Between 1998 and 2002, he worked in Basaran Nas Bagimsiz Denetim ve S.M.M.M. A.S. (PwC) as an independent auditor and obtained the Certified Public Accountant qualification. He joined Kocbank in 2002 and worked at Budget Control and Planning as Budget Planning and MIS Supervisor until 2005. Between 2005 and 2007, he took several management responsibilities over strategy, budgeting and planning areas under UniCredit Group in Italy, Germany and Austria. He returned to Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi in 2008 and worked as Capital Management, Cost Control and Allocation Supervisor, Financial Reporting Head and Financial Reporting and Accounting Vice President, respectively.

Giovanni Avanzi Mr. Giovanni Avanzi serves as Assistant General Manager - Internal Audit at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS. He began his career at Arthur Andersen in 1995, where he acted as an external auditor and then as a consultant for the main Italian banks. In 2003, he joined the Internal Audit Department of UniCredit, responsible for auditing the UniCredit SpA and its subsidiaries with focus on the Market, Liquidity and Conduct risks. In 2006 Mr. Avanzi started up the Audit monitoring and reporting function, till 2009 when he became Head of Group Audit Methodologies responsible for re-eingeenering the audit processes and tools. In January 2014, he was appointed as Executive Director and Head of the Internal Audit at Bank Pekao in Poland. Mr. Avanzi owns the CIA, CRMA and QA certificates. He graduated in Economics.

Yakup Dogan Mr. Yakup Dogan serves as Assistant General Manager - Alternative Distribution Channels Management of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS from January 30, 2009. Prior to that, he was acting as Head of Alternative Distribution Channels of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S., a post he held from February 2006. He graduated from Cukurova Universitesi in Adana with a BA in Management. Prior to joining the Bank, he was with Kocbank for five years as Group Head in the Alternative Delivery Channels Department.

Mehmet Ermert Mr. Mehmet Murat Ermert has served as Assistant General Manager - Corporate Communications of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. since June 2008. He began his career in 1987, at Leo Burnett Advertising Agency. Between 1989 and 1993, he worked in Advertising and Public Relations Department of the Bank. He later worked as Media Marketing Manager of Dogan Media Group. Mr. Ermert joined Demirbank in 1996, as Vice President of Advertising and Public Relations, and performed in this post until 2000. He later joined Disbank - Fortis as Vice General Manager responsible for Corporate Communications, and also served in the Global Marketing and Communication Management (Brussels) of Fortis from 2000 until 2008. He was a faculty member at Anadolu University and Bahcesehir University. Mr. Ermert graduated from Marmara Universitesi with a degree in Business Administration.

Nurgun Eyuboglu Ms. Nurgun Eyuboglu serves Assistant General Manager - Corporate and Commercial Credits at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS. She graduated from Bogazici Universitesi in 1991. Ms. Eyuboglu began her career in Iktisat Bankasi as management trainee in 1991. She joined Kocbank in 1993 and worked as branch manager until 2004. Between 2004-2009, Ms. Eyuboglu held the position of Head of Corporate and Multinational Companies in Yapi Kredi Bank which merged with Kocbank in 2006.

Demir Karaaslan Mr. Demir Karaaslan has been Assistant General Manager - Retail Credits at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS since January 2016. Between September 1999 and December 2004, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where he joined as an Assistant Auditor and promoted to Audit Manager. He continued his career at Kocbank between 2005 and 2006 as Head of Budget & Planning. In 2006, following the merger of Kocbank and Yapi Kredi Bank, he was appointed as Vice President responsible from Planning & Control. He has been the Head of Planning & Control since 2010 and promoted as Executive Vice President in 2011. Throughout his career, Mr. Karaaslan also assumed the positions of Statutory Auditor and member of Board in several subsidiaries of Yapi Kredi Bank. He graduated from Marmara University, Business Administration department in 1999.

Zeynep Somer Ozelgin Ms. Zeynep Nazan Somer Ozelgin serves as Assistant General Manager - Retail Banking of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. She has also been Member of the Executive Committee of the Bank since February 2009. She began her career at her family company. In 1988, she joined Arthur Andersen, and following her responsibilities as Team Leader and Senior Manager, she became partner in charge of finance sector between 1999 and 2000. She joined the Bank as Vice General Manager of Retail Banking and Credit Cards in September 2000 and in February 2006 was appointed Vice General Manager - Credit Cards and Consumer Lending. Ms. Somer Ozelgin graduated from the Faculty of Business Administration of Bogazici Universitesi with a degree in Business Administration.

Feza Tan Ms. Feza Tan has been Assistant General Manager - Corporate and Commercial Banking of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. since February 4, 2013. She started her professional career in the Bank's Corporate and Commercial Credits section in 1993, as a trainee. She held various positions in the same unit as Specialist, Assistant Manager, Manager, Unit Manager and Section Manager. In 2006, she was appointed Vice General Manager Head of Corporate and Commercial Credits Underwriting Unit, and served in this post until her current appointment. Ms. Tan graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with an Economics degree in 1993.

Mert Yazicioglu Mr. Mert Yazicioglu has served as Assistant General Manager - Private Banking and Wealth Management of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS since April 30, 2011. He was previously Vice General Manager - Treasury Management since February 28, 2006. He began his working career in S. Boston and Sons as International Relations Officer in 1987. He joined Kocbank in 1989, where he worked for 16, holding several posts, including Customer Relations Officer, Dealer, Senior Dealer and Assistant Manager. In Kocbank, he was promoted to Group Manager in TL/FX Management under the Treasury in 1996, and Vice General Manager in 1999. Mr. Yazicioglu received his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi.

Mert Oncu Mr. Mert Oncu serves as Assistant General Manager - Treasury and Financial Institutions at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS. He has previously been Assistant General Manager – Treasury Management at the Company since May 2011. After graduating from Istanbul Technical University, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Department in 1992 he completed his MBA degree in DePaul University in 1994 and obtained doctoral degree in Marmara University in 2001. He started his career in DePaul University where he worked as graduate assistant and between 1993-1994. In 1994 he worked at Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He joined Kocbank in 1994 and worked at the Currency Risk and Asset Management departments respectively as Senior Dealer, Section Head, Group Manager and Asset Management TL/FX Supervisor. Between 2003 and 2006, he worked as the Head of Money and FX Markets Unit. Between 2006 and 2009, he worked as Head of Money and FX Markets Unit in Yapi Kredi. In 2010, he started to work as Money and FX Markets Executive Vice President.

F. Akkal Bozok Ms. F. Fusun Akkal Bozok has been Director of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. since September 28, 2005. She also acts as Member of the Credit Committee of the Bank. She completed her academic studies with an MBA from Bogazici University in Faculty of Administrative Sciences and a Ph.D. from Istanbul University in Faculty of Administration. She began her career at Arthur Andersen Audit Company in 1980. She joined Koc Group in 1983 as an Associate and Coordinator Assistant in the Audit and Financial Group Division. In 1992, she was appointed as the Audit and Financial Group Coordinator, a position which she held for 11 years. Between 2003 and 2006, she worked as the Finance Group Director. In September 2005, she became a Member of the Board of Directors of Yapi Kredi. In addition to being a Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Financial Services, she is also an Assistant Professor at Sabanci University.

Ahmet Ashaboglu Mr. Ahmet Fadil Ashaboglu has been Director of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. since September 28, 2005. He also served as Member of the Audit Committee of the Bank from April 26, 2007 until January 28, 2009. He graduated from Tufts University and earned a master’s degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Mechanical Engineering. In 1994, he began his career as a Research Assistant at MIT, held various positions at UBS Warburg between 1996 and 1999 and worked as a Management Consultant at McKinsey & Company, New York, between 1999 and 2003. He joined Koc Holding as Finance Group Coordinator in 2003. He has been serving as the CFO at Koc Holding since 2006. He has been a Member of the Board of Directors of Yapi Kredi since September 2005. He is also a Member of Board of Directors of Koc Financial Services and Yapi Kredi Koray Real Estate Investment Trust and serves in the Board of Directors of some of Koc Group Companies.

Mirko Bianchi Mr. Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi serves as Director at Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi Anonim Sirketi. He earned a Master of Science degree in Chemical Process Engineering from ETH in Zurich. He earned an MBA, Marketing & Finance, from Fordham University, New York, in 1991 and completed the Executive Program in Financial Analysis at the Northwestern University, Chicago, in 1994. After his finance degree, he joined BCI Capital in New York in 1992 to work as an equity analyst. Further steps in his career in New York: Vice President and Senior Analyst at Moody’s Investors Service, Director Debt Capital Markets Ratings Advisory at Deutsche Bank Securities. In 2000 Mirko Bianchi moved to London to join UBS Investment Bank, where his responsibilities as Managing Director and Global Head of Ratings Advisory until 2009 included the markets of New York, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Melbourne. In October 2009, he joined UniCredit in Milan as Head of Group Finance, where his responsibilities have included the Group’s funding strategies, asset liability management, strategic investment portfolio, and liquidity management. In addition, he was also co-heading the Group’s Treasury operations. In June 2015, he was appointed as CFO for Austria & CEE of UniCredit Bank Austria AG based in Vienna. Bianchi is also a member of the Board of Directors at Koc Financial Services and serves in the Board of Directors of some UniCredit Group Companies.

Gianfranco Bisagni Mr. Gianfranco Bisagni serves as Director at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS. He started his career in the Italian UniCredit network, moved to the United States shortly thereafter. His first appointment was to the Chicago office and he was subsequently relocated to New York City, where he took over as Deputy Chief Manager for the UniCredit New York branch, responsible for all the Representative Offices in North and South America. He was later named Chief Manager of UniCredit´s Hong Kong branch (2001) and Head of Corporate Banking Asia Pacific & Chief Manager Hong Kong branch (2008). From 2010, he served as Head of CIB & Private Banking at UniCredit Tiriac Bank Romania, where he was appointed a member of the Management Board. From 2011 to 2015, he acted as Head of CEE Corporate and Investment Banking and as Deputy Head of CEE Division at UniCredit. He is Co-Head of CIB since September 2016 after having been Deputy Head since April 2015. He also serves a member of the Board of Directors at Koc Financial Services. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

Levent Cakiroglu Mr. Levent Cakiroglu serves as Director of Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi Anonim Sirketi. He graduated from Ankara University Faculty of Political Sciences, Business Administration Department and received his master’s degree from University of Illinois. He started his professional life in Ministry of Finance in 1988. 1997-1998, he taught as part time instructor at Bilkent University. He joined Koc Group in 1998 as Koc Holding Financial Group Coordinator. He was the General Manager of Koctaa between 2002-2007, the CEO of Migros between 2007-2008, the CEO of Arcelik between 2008-2015 and the President of the Durable Goods Group of Koc Holding A.S. between 2010-2015. He was appointed as the Deputy CEO of Koc Holding in February 2015 and he took over the CEO post on April 2015. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Koc Financial Services and serves in the Board of Directors of some Koc Group Companies.

Giuseppe Scognamiglio Mr. Giuseppe Scognamiglio has been Director of Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since March 31, 2016. He has a Law degree (Universita degli Studi di Napoli, 1987) and started his career by academic studies related to International Law and Law of the European Community. In 1989, he enter diplomacy by starting to work for the Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Between 1989-1992, he coordinated the Human Rights policies to the United Nations, on behalf of the Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Between 1992-1995, he was the Italian Consul in Izmir – Turkey. Between 1996-1999, he was the Political and Press Counselor in Buenos Aires - Argentina). Lastly, between 1999-2001, he served as Counselor for Foreign Policy of the Minister for Industry and Foreign Trade and as the Chief of staff of the Minister for Foreign Affairs. In the following two years he was the Italian Delegate to the “Bureau International des Expositions”. In 2003, he joined UniCredit. Since 2010, he is a Member of the Management Board, Executive Vice President for Group Institutional & Regulatory Affairs and the Member of the Steering Committee of ABI (Italian Banks Association). He is also the Chairman of the Editorial Company “EuropEye”, which publishes and distributes the bimonthly magazine of international policy and economy "Eastwest", of which he has most recently been appointed as Editor. Presently, Mr. Scognamiglio is the Board Member of "L’AltraNapoli" NGO, while he resigned from Board Membership of Save the Children Italy, after six years of engagement.

Aykut Taftali Mr. Aykut Umit Taftali has been Director of Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since March 31, 2016. He was also Director of the Company from April 7, 2008 till April 6, 2009. He graduated from Saint Joseph Lycee in Istanbul, earned his BS in Finance from Ball State University and his MBA from University of South Carolina. Additionally, he participated in senior executive programs at Harvard University. Serving as Deputy and Consultant for Suna Kirac, Mr. Taftali also has over 30 years of experience in international investment banking and consultancy. He has worked in upper management positions for Merrill Lynch & Company (New York), Bankers Trust Company (London) and Goldman Sachs International (London). He is currently or was previously a member/board member of various philanthropic and professional organizations such as Suna-Inan Kirac Foundation, Educational Volunteers Foundation of Turkey (TESEV), Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen Association (TUSIAD), Saint Joseph Educational Foundation, Educational Volunteers Foundation of Turkey (TEGV), Galatasaray Sport Club, American Finance Association (USA), Financial Management Association (USA), Museum of American Financial History (USA), Ball State University Foundation (USA), Turkish Bankers Association (UK), University of South Carolina Foundation (USA). Currently an Executive Committee Member at Koc Holding, he also serves as Board Member at Kare Portfoy, Kiraca Holding and its subsidiaries.

Adil Oztoprak Mr. Adil Giray Oztoprak serves as Independent Director at Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi Anonim Sirketi. After graduating from Ankara University, Faculty of Political Science, Finance and Economics Department, he served at the Ministry of Finance as Auditor from 1966 to 1975. In 1975, he was appointed Assistant General Manager of the Budget and Fiscal Control Department. Since 1976, he has been a Financial Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer at many companies. Between 1993 and 2000, he was Partner at Basaran Nas Yeminli Mali Musavirlik A.S. (PricewaterhouseCoopers). Mr. Oztoprak, a Certified Public Accountant, served as a Statutory Auditor since 2000 at Yapi Kredi, Yapi Kredi Insurance, Yapi Kredi Pension, Yapi Kredi Leasing, Yapi Kredi Factoring and Yapi Kredi Invest. Currently, he serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors for Yapi Kredi Koray Real Estate Investment Trust and he has been a Member of the Board of Directors of Yapi Kredi and Koc Financial Services since April 2013. He is also a Member of the Board of Directors at Goodyear Lastikleri T.A.S. since March 2014.

Wolfgang Schlik Mr. Wolfgang Schlik has served as Independent Director at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS since October 13, 2016. Prior to this, he was Assistant General Manager - Risk Management at the Company. He graduated from the University of Vienna, Faculty of Law in 1992. Mr. Schlik started his career at Creditanstalt-Bankverein (CA-BV) as graduate trainee and completed this program. Between 1994 and 1996, he worked as Restructuring Executive responsible for Corporate Banking at CA-BV. He worked as Credit Unit Manager of Bank Austria Creditanstalt from 1996 to 2004, and was appointed as Regional Office Manager responsible for Corporate Banking in 2004, and as Regional Officer Manager responsible for Private and SME Banking in 2006. Between 2007 and 2010, he performed as Risk Manager responsible for private and SME banking. He has acted in the Supervisory Boards of Bank Austria Mobile Sales Channel Sub-organization (BAF) and Leasfinanz Bank (UniCredit Leasing Sub-organization), and in the Advisory Boards of IRG Immobilien Rating GmbH (Bank Austria Real Estate Valuation Sub-organization).