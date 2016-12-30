Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO)

Name Description

Peter Marrone Mr. Peter J. Marrone is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Yamana Gold Inc. Mr. Marrone founded Yamana in July 2003 and has been instrumental in the company’s strategic development and operational growth. Mr. Marrone currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yamana. Mr. Marrone has more than 25 years of mining, business and capital markets experience, bringing an important range of extensive and diverse financial, legal and business experience to the company. He has been on the boards of a number of public companies and advised companies with a strong South American and North American presence. Prior to Yamana, Peter Marrone was the head of investment banking at a major Canadian investment bank and before that, practised law in Toronto with a strong focus on corporate law, securities law and international transactions.

Jason LeBlanc Mr. Jason LeBlanc is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of Yamana Gold Inc., since February 15, 2017. Mr. LeBlanc joined the Company in January 2006 and has over 15 years of research-based and financial experience in the mining industry. During his time at Yamana, Mr. LeBlanc has held increasingly senior positions including most recently the position of Vice President, Finance and Treasurer since 2009. Mr. LeBlanc has a Master of Finance from the University of Toronto, a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Windsor and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Daniel Racine Mr. Daniel Racine is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Racine most recently held the position of President and Chief Operating Officer for Brigus Gold Corporation ("Brigus"). Prior to that role, Mr. Racine was Senior Vice President Mining at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") where he oversaw Agnico's global mining operations. Mr. Racine joined Agnico in 1988 as a junior mining engineer and over his tenure progressively took on more responsibility including positions as Mine Manager at Laronde, Vice President Operations and Senior Vice President Operations. Mr. Racine has over 25 years of experience in the Canadian mining industry with extensive experience in Quebec. Mr. Racine holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from Laval University, and is a member of L'Ordre de Ingenieurs du Quebec (OIQ) and Professional Engineers of Ontario (PEO).

Darcy Marud Mr. Darcy E. Marud is an Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategy of Yamana Gold Inc. He joined Yamana as Senior Vice President, Exploration in October 2007 and was appointed to the position of Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategy in January 2014. Prior to that, he held the position of Vice-President of Exploration for Meridian from 2004 and the position of exploration manager for South America from 1997. Mr. Marud has a combined 30 years of experience as a gold exploration geologist in the Americas with companies such as Homestake Mineral Development Company, FMC Gold and Meridian.

Greg McKnight Mr. Greg McKnight is Executive Vice President - Business Development of Yamana Gold Inc. Mr. McKnight joined Yamana as Vice President, Business Development in February 2004. Mr. McKnight has over 20 years of mining focussed investment banking and corporate experience. Prior to joining Yamana, Mr. McKnight was a director in the investment banking division of Canaccord Capital Corporation (“Canaccord”), a position he held since December 2001. Prior to his tenure at Canaccord, he held various mining related positions including senior roles within other Canadian investment banks and being the President of a publicly traded Canadian junior mining company. During the year prior to joining Yamana, Mr. McKnight was instrumental in his capacity as an investment banker in structuring the reverse takeover transaction and raising the equity for Yamana that enabled the Company to recapitalize and re-position itself as a gold production company. Mr. McKnight holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Sofia Tsakos Ms. Sofia Tsakos is Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Yamana Gold Inc. Ms. Tsakos joined Yamana as Vice President, Corporate Counsel in December 2007, was appointed Corporate Secretary in November 2009 and Senior Vice President, General Counsel in June 2010. Prior to joining Yamana, Ms. Tsakos was a partner practicing securities law at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP. From 2001 to 2006, Ms. Tsakos was an associate at Goodman and Carr LLP. Ms. Tsakos holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Toronto, a Master in Business Administration with a focus in Finance from the University of Windsor and a Bachelor of Laws also from the University of Windsor.

Steve Parsons Mr. Steve Parsons is Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications of the company. Mr. Parsons comes to Yamana most recently from National Bank Financial where he was a senior gold mining analyst and had coverage of Yamana in addition to a large number of its peers. Mr. Parsons spent 13 years in the investment industry with the majority of that time as a senior mining analyst covering gold and base metal companies for National Bank Financial and Wellington West Capital Markets. Prior to that, Mr. Parsons worked in the mining industry for eight years, principally as a mineral processing engineer for Placer Dome Inc. and a leading consulting firm based in Toronto. He is a mining engineer with a speciality in metallurgy. Mr. Parsons will be responsible for the Company's investor relations efforts, including managing relationships with investors and other capital markets participants, and Yamana's internal and external communications strategies, including social media and media relations. Mr. Parsons holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and is a Registered Professional Engineer in Ontario.

Yohann Bouchard Mr. Yohann Bouchard is Senior Vice President - Operations of the Company. Mr. Bouchard joined Yamana in October 2014. Mr. Bouchard has a progressive technical and operating experience with a solid background of more than 20 years of mining in underground and open pit operations. Prior to joining Yamana, Mr. Bouchard occupied key operating and technical positions with Primero Mining Corporation, IAMGOLD Corporation, Breakwater Resources Ltd. and Cambior Inc. Mr. Bouchard oversaw precious and base metal operations in both the Americas and in Africa. Mr. Bouchard holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from École Polytechnique of Montréal. He is registered as a professional engineer with Professional Engineers Ontario.

Richard Campbell Mr. Richard C. Campbell is a Senior Vice President - Human Resources of Yamana Gold Inc., since May 2011. Mr. Campbell joined Yamana as Senior Vice President, Human Resources in May 2011. Prior to joining Yamana, Mr. Campbell enjoyed progressively senior roles during his 21 years at TD Bank Financial Group. During his tenure at TD, Mr. Campbell worked in executive roles in the business as well as Human Resources, encompassing retail, wealth management, and wholesale/corporate banking. From April 1998 to February 2002, Richard completed international secondments in Hong Kong and London, UK with TD Waterhouse. In his role as SVP Human Resources, TD Canada Trust, Richard led a multi-functional team of HR professionals to develop, implement and execute all aspects of HR services supporting a 36,000 employee workforce across Canada. More recently, Richard’s experience as SVP Human Resources with the Ontario Lottery Group has provided him with valuable and practical executive experience in the public service sector. Mr. Campbell holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Economics, and a Master of Arts in Economic Geography from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Gerardo Fernandez Mr. Gerardo Fernandez is Senior Vice President - Operations of the Company. Mr. Fernandez has been with the Company since 2000, having worked in several positions in mine operations, mine planning and project development. Most recently, Mr. Fernandez played a pivotal role in leading Mercedes into production as its Project Manager/General Manager. Mr. Fernandez holds a Master of Business Administration from Morrison University in Reno, Nevada and a degree in Civil Mining Engineering from the University of Chile.

Ross Gallinger Mr. Ross D. Gallinger is a Senior Vice President - Health, Safety and Sustainable Development of Yamana Gold, Inc. Mr. Gallinger joined Yamana as Senior Vice President, Health, Safety and Sustainable Development in May 2015. Prior to joining Yamana, Mr. Gallinger held the position of Executive Director for Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada from 2011 until 2014. From 2006 until 2011, Mr. Gallinger was Senior Vice President, Health, Safety and Sustainability at IAMGOLD Corporation. Mr. Gallinger has over 25 years of experience in managerial and operational roles in the mining industry in Canada and the Americas with extensive experience in health, safety, environment and community relations portfolios. Mr. Gallinger holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of British Columbia, and is a Professional Agrologist.

Barry Murphy Mr. Barry Murphy is Senior Vice President - Technical Services of the Company., since September 3, 2014. Mr. Murphy joined Yamana as Senior Vice President, Technical Services in September 2014. Prior to joining Yamana, Mr. Murphy held the position of Vice President Projects, Copper Division at Anglo American Corporation (“Anglo American”), a position he held since 2010. Mr. Murphy first joined Anglo American in 1987 as a junior engineer and he progressed through increasingly senior positions across various divisions in numerous operational and technical capacities on both open pit and underground mines throughout the organization. From 2000 until 2002, Mr. Murphy held management positions at engineering and construction services firms Hatch and Murray & Roberts – Cementation Limited. Mr. Murphy holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Africa. He is a certified Professional Engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa and a Project Management Professional with the Project Management Institute.

William Wulftange Mr. William Wulftange is a Senior Vice President, Exploration of Yamana Gold Inc. Mr. Wulftange first joined Yamana through the acquisition of Meridian and has spent over 30 years with Yamana and its predecessor companies. Following a one year appointment as Vice President, Exploration at Andean Resources Limited, Mr. Wulftange rejoined Yamana in January 2011 as Director, Exploration and Business Development. Mr. Wulftange was appointed Vice President, Resources & Reserves and Technical Compliance in July 2013 and assumed the position of Senior Vice President, Exploration in January 2014. Mr. Wulftange has over 33 years of combined experience in exploration technical compliance and business development with mining companies in the Americas. Mr. Wulftange has a Bachelor of Geology from the University of Colorado and is a founding Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and was elected to SEG Foundation the Board of Trustees in 2016.

Richard Graff Mr. Richard P. Graff has been re-designated as Lead Independent Director of Yamana Gold Inc, effective September 30, 2017. He has served on numerous public boards in the mining and oil and gas industries and has served as a board chairman, chairman of audit committees, governance and nominating committees, and special committees, as well as having compensation committee experience. His extensive experience in the metals and mining industry includes accounting and financial reporting, internal control, governance and compliance initiatives, and mergers. Mr. Graff has been an advisor to the mining industry and was a member of a Financial Accounting Standards Board task force, which resulted in the issuance of accounting and financial reporting guidance in the mining industry for U.S. GAAP. The IASB incorporated input from these meetings into its published rules. Mr. Graff continues to organize periodic meetings in London between global mining companies and the IASB to discuss financial reporting issues affecting the industry and shares that information with the management, boards and audit committees on which he serves. He also has had discussions with and provided input to the Securities and Exchange Commission on financial reporting issues in the industry. Mr. Graff has been a speaker at industry conferences and directors’ education programs on the topics of financial reporting in the mining industry, audit committee trends, board succession, investor engagement and enterprise risk management. He currently serves as the lead director and chairman of the audit committee and is a member of the compensation and corporate governance and nominating committees of Alacer Gold Corp. He also serves as chairman of the audit committee and is a member of the corporate governance and nominating committee of DMC Global, Inc.

Andrea Elizabeth Bertone Ms. Andrea Elizabeth Bertone serves as Director of the Company. Ms. Bertone has nearly 20 years of senior management experience in the energy industry in the Americas and most recently held the position of President of Duke Energy International LLC ("Duke Energy"), where she reported directly to the Chief Executive Officer of the largest utility in the United States. In this role, and based in the United States, she was responsible for operations across South and Central America. Prior to her role as President of Duke Energy, Ms. Bertone spent nearly 10 years in increasingly senior management roles with Duke Energy and its subsidiary companies. Ms. Bertone brings significant strategic and operational expertise acquired while operating large infrastructure assets throughout Latin America. Her appointment further expands the Board's depth and breadth of international expertise, and she is expected to make valuable contributions as the Company continues to execute on its strategic and growth plans.

Robert Gallagher Mr. Robert J. Gallagher serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Gallagher has more than 35 years of experience in the mining industry and is a Professional Engineer with a specialty in mineral processing. Most recently, he held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer at New Gold Inc. ("New Gold"), a multinational mining company with gold, silver and copper containing assets in the Americas and Australia. During Mr. Gallagher's tenure, New Gold expanded its portfolio through organic growth and the addition of both producing assets and development projects. Prior to New Gold, Mr. Gallagher held increasingly senior management roles at Newmont Mining Corporation over a seven year period, including Vice President Operations, Asia Pacific; Vice President, Indonesian Operations; and General Manager, Batu Hijau. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gallagher worked at a number of operating mines located throughout the Americas and Asia in various plant engineer, metallurgical, and mine management roles, including most notably 15 years at Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Gallagher is a highly regarded mining operator and project development executive with a focus on precious metals operations. He has been recognized by industry associations for his contributions throughout his career, most notably in 2013 he accepted the Prospector & Developer Association of Canada's Viola R. MacMillan Award for Company or Mine Development on behalf of New Gold and in 2014 he was jointly recognized by the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia with the E.A. Scholz Award for excellence in mine development. His addition to the Board is consistent with the Company's previously announced commitment to enhance the Board's operational depth.

John Begeman Mr. John A. Begeman is an Independent Director of Yamana Gold Inc. He is a Professional Mining Engineer with over 35 years of mining experience. His extensive experience in the mining industry, combined with his background in precious metals operations, executive and project development management, provide valuable industry insight and perspective to both the board and management. He currently sits on the board of directors of Premier Gold Mines Limited and has been the Executive Chairman of the board since 2015. Mr. Begeman previously served as a director of Aberdeen International Inc., as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Avion Gold Corporation, as the Chief Operating Officer of Zinifex Canada Inc. and as Vice President, Western Operations of Goldcorp Inc. Prior to his employment at Goldcorp, Mr. Begeman held various and progressive engineering and management positions with Morrison Knudsen Company’s mining operations group throughout the Western United States. His experience in executive leadership in international mining operations, permitting and community involvement assists the board and management with its ongoing business endeavors. His past environmental and social licence analysis along with project risk assessment also form a broad base from which the board and management can draw upon. Mr. Begeman holds a B.S. in Mining Engineering, an M.S. in Engineering Management and an MBA

Christiane Bergevin Ms. Christiane Bergevin is Director of the Company. She is the President of Bergevin Capital, advising infrastructure and energy sector clients. She brings more than 30 years of experience in strategy, project and risk structuring, and financing of resource, transport and infrastructure projects on all continents in addition to experience in the financial sector. She is highly skilled in sustainability and community engagement aspects from an operational and governance standpoint, and served on the health, safety and corporate social responsibility committee of the board of a major oil and gas producer. As Executive Vice-President, Desjardins Group (Canadian financial cooperative institution) between 2009 and 2015, she led mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and business development. She was also a member of Desjardins Group’s risk management committee. For the 19 years prior to that, Ms. Bergevin held executive positions with SNC-Lavalin Group, a global engineering and construction firm, including managing executive and subsequently President of SNCLavalin Capital Inc., its project finance advisory arm. She was involved in several transport and mining developments, and also served as Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Corporate Projects. Ms. Bergevin is a Director of RATP Dev, an international public transport operator and she chairs the audit committee of the board of AGF Group, a reinforcing steel and scaffolding supplier. She is the First Vice-Chair of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Bergevin holds a Bachelor of Commerce (with Distinction) from McGill University and graduated from the Wharton School, s Business Advanced Management Program. In 2013, she was awarded the ICD.D designation by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Alexander Davidson Mr. Alexander John Davidson is an Independent Director of Yamana Gold Inc., since August 2009. He was Barrick Gold Corporation’s Executive Vice President, Exploration and Corporate Development with responsibility for international exploration programs and corporate development activities. Mr. Davidson was instrumental in Barrick’s acquisition of Lac Minerals, Sutton Resources, Arequipa Resources, Pangea Goldfields, Homestake Mining and Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Davidson joined Barrick in October 1993 as Vice President, Exploration with responsibility for the company’s expanding exploration program. He initiated Barrick’s expansion out of North America and into Latin America and beyond. Prior to joining Barrick, Mr. Davidson was Vice President, Exploration for Metall Mining Corporation. Mr. Davidson has over 40 years of experience in designing, implementing and managing gold and base metal exploration and acquisition programs throughout the world. In April 2005, Mr. Davidson was presented the 2005 A.O. Dufresne Award by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum to recognize exceptional achievement and distinguished contributions to mining exploration in Canada. In 2003, Mr. Davidson was named the Prospector of the Year by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada in recognition for his team, s discovery of the Lagunas Norte Project in the Alto Chicama District, Peru. Mr. Davidson received his B.Sc. and his M.Sc. in Economic Geology from McGill University. His extensive experience in the mining industry and his background in precious metal exploration and corporate development allows him to provide valuable industry insight and perspective to the board and management. Mr. Davidson also has extensive board level experience and has sat on or has chaired a number of health, safety & environment, technical, sustainability, audit, and compensation committees.

Kimberly Keating Ms. Kimberly Keating is Independent Director of the Company. She is a Professional Engineer with almost 20 years of experience in the Canadian energy sector. She is currently Vice President Fabrication with the Cahill Group, where she has overseen the construction of the accommodation facility for one of the world’s largest offshore oil platforms. Prior to joining the Cahill Group as Director of Projects in 2013, Ms. Keating held a variety of progressive leadership positions, from engineering design through to construction, commissioning, production operations and field development, with Petro-Canada (now Suncor Energy Inc.). Throughout her career, Ms. Keating has made significant engineering and project management contributions to key projects in the North Atlantic offshore oil and gas industry, bringing a wealth of strategy, risk assessment, policy and technical expertise to the Yamana board. Ms. Keating has also held numerous volunteer leadership roles, including serving as the current Vice Chair of Memorial University’s Board of Regents where she is also the Chair of the Governance & Pensions Committees, and a board director with the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation, Opera on the Avalon and the Oil and Gas Development Council of Newfoundland and Labrador. She holds a Bachelor of Civil (Structural) Engineering, a Masters of Business Administration, is a registered member of the Professional Engineering & Geoscientists NL (PEGNL) and holds the Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) designation. In June 2016, she was named a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineers, a national institution through which Canada’s most distinguished and experienced engineers provide strategic advice on matters of critical importance to Canada.

Nigel Lees Mr. Nigel Lees is an Independent Director of Yamana Gold Inc. Nigel Lees has over 25 years of experience in the investment banking industry. He has served as a member of the Listings Committee of the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the audit, compensation and special committees of several publicly listed companies. Mr. Lees has extensive experience in the mining industry particularly in North America and South America as a principal and financier. He was the founder and director of TVX Gold Inc., which merged with Kinross Gold Corporation in 2003. Mr. Lees is currently the President of C.N. Lees Investments Limited, a private investment and consulting company, and President and Chief Executive Officer of SAGE Gold Inc., a public precious metals exploration and development company.

Carl Renzoni Mr. Carl L. Renzoni is Independent Director of Yamana Gold Inc. Carl Renzoni retired from BMO Nesbitt Burns in 2001, where he was employed since 1969 and most recently served as a Managing Director. Mr. Renzoni brings over 30 years of experience in the securities business specializing in the mining sector, where he advised companies on capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions and project financing. He previously served on the boards of International Molybdenum Ltd., Peru Copper Inc. and Meridian Gold Inc., and also served on the Audit Committee of Meridian Gold Inc. Mr. Renzoni has gained extensive boardlevel experience as a member and chair of a number of audit, governance and special committees. Mr. Renzoni is currently a director of Copper Mountain Mining Corp. and holds an Honors B.Sc. (Geology) degree from Queen’s University.

Jane Sadowsky Ms. Jane Sadowsky is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Sadowsky retired from Evercore Partners as a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Power & Utility Group in 2011, after more than 22 years as an investment banker. Prior to Evercore Partners, she was a Managing Director and Group Head at Citigroup’s Investment Bank and began her investment banking career at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. In addition to a broad and diverse range of finance and deal-related expertise, Ms. Sadowsky has sector expertise in power and utilities and the related fields of commodities, renewables, power technology, infrastructure, and energy. She brings depth of knowledge and experience in mergers and acquisitions, public and private debt and equity, corporate restructurings and cross border transactions. While at Evercore and Citigroup, she was responsible for strategy and resultant P&L, for managing people and for internal and external collaboration. She participated in or led global committees including: Compensation, Fairness & Valuation, Diversity, Mentoring and Recruiting. Ms. Sadowsky has provided expert testimony in numerous US jurisdictions and the World Court. Since retiring, Ms. Sadowsky has served as the Managing Partner for Gardener Advisory LLC, which provides consulting and advisory services predominantly in the electricity power sector to public and private sector clients in the United States and abroad. Ms. Sadowsky earned her MBA from the Wharton School and her BA in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Sadowsky is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Governance Fellow.