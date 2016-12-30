Secunet Security Networks AG (YSNG.DE)

Name Description

Ralf Wintergerst Mr. Ralf Wintergerst has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft since 2017. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Giesecke & Devrient Malaysia SDN BHD, Shenzhen G&D Currency Automation Systems Co. Ltd. and Giesecke & Devrient Schweiz AG.

Rainer Baumgart Dr. Rainer Baumgart has been Chairman of the Management Board at secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft since 2001. Dr. Baumgart has been at Secunet Security Networks AG since 1997. Since the Company went public in 1999, he has been Member of the Management Board of the Company. As of 1987, he was employed by RWTUV AG, and at first worked on the set-up of client-server architectures. From 1991 to 1992, Dr. Baumgart carried out Information Technology (IT) security evaluations at the Institute for Information Technology of RWTUV Anlagentechnik GmbH, Essen. From 1992 to 1995, he was Project Manager for IT security evaluations and key-account manager for common carriers, project manager for the use of smart cards in the public health system, digital signatures, and secure network management. In 1995, he became head of the IT security department of TUV IT GmbH. He holds a Doctorate in Natural Sciences (Dr. rer. nat.) and has studied Physics at Universitaet Siegen and at the research centre CERN in Geneva.

Peter Zattler Dr. Peter Zattler has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft since 2017. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from July 31, 2013 until 2017. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at secunet Security Networks AG since June 9, 2005. He has been Member of the Chairman's Committee at the Company. From March 8, 2005 until June 9, 2005 he occupied the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company. Before that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Secunet Security Networks AG from June 15, 2004 to March 8, 2005. Currently, Dr. Zattler is Member of the Management Board of Giesecke & Devrient GmbH. Moreover, he is also active on the Supervisory Board of Giesecke & Devrient International Finance S.A. and Giesecke & Devrient Matsoukis Security Printing S.A., among others.

Thomas Pleines Mr. Thomas Pleines has been Member of the Management Board at secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft since 2015. Mr. Pleines was initially Commercial Director of secunet GmbH. Previously, he had worked for RWTUEV AG in Essen, as Head of Commercial Coordination SAP systems, Head of Accounting and Head of the Tax division. Mr. Pleines studied Business Economics at Hochschule Bochum - University of Applied Sciences in Bochum. He is Qualified Business Economist (FH).

Hans Kunz Mr. Hans Wolfgang Kunz has been Member of the Supervisory Board of secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft since 2017. Prior to that, he was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 14, 2014. Previously, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at secunet Security Networks AG from May 31, 2006 till May 14, 2014. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Management Board at Giesecke & Devrient GmbH and has been Chief Executive Officer of Veridos GmbH. He has been on the Supervisory Board of Giesecke & Devrient International Finance S.A. and Giesecke & Devrient Matsoukis Security Printing S.A., among others.

Elmar Legge Dr. Elmar Legge serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft. In addition to his duties at the Company, he serves as Member of the Management Board at RWTUEV e.V., GREIF Foundation as well as RWTUEV Foundation. Furthermore, Dr. Legge acts on the Supervisory Board of AHV VVAG, CTC advanced GmbH, RWTUEV GmbH, TUEV Thueringen e.V. and VAI Van Ameyde International B.V.

Wolf-Ruediger Moritz Mr. Wolf-Ruediger Moritz has been Member of the Supervisory Board at secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft since May 14, 2014. He is Vice President Business at Continuity Infineon Technologies AG. He also serves at Cryptomathic Holding Aps and Cryptomathic A/S.