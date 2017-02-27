Zeder Investments Ltd (ZEDJ.J)

Name Description

Johannes Mouton Mr. Johannes Fredericus Mouton is an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Zeder Investment Limited. He is Non-executive chairman of PSG Group Ltd, non-executive director of Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd and Pioneer Food Group Ltd. Mr. Mouton is the founder of PSG. He also serves as a trustee of trusts and investment funds of the Stellenbosch University. Prior to the establishment of PSG, he co-founded and served as managing director of the stockbroking firm SMK. He was directly involved in the establishment of both Capitec Bank and Zeder.

Norman Celliers Mr. Norman Celliers is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Zeder Investments Ltd. He holds a B.Eng (Civil) degree from the University of Stellenbosch and an MBA from the University of Oxford (England). His professional experience includes engineering, management consulting and private equity in South Africa and abroad.

Johann le Roux Mr. Johann le Roux is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is a chartered accountant (SA) and holds an HDip (Tax). He has 17 years’ experience in financial services, of which the last 10 years have been within the broader PSG group. Since 2014, he has worked as an investment manager with Zeder and currently serves as a non-executive director of various Zeder investees, including Capespan Group Limited, Kaap Agri Limited and Zaad Holdings Limited.

George Eksteen Mr. George Douglas Eksteen is an Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Zeder Investment Ltd. He is Non-executive chairman of Kaap Agri Ltd and Agri Voedsel Beleggings Ltd, non-executive director of Swartland Investments Ltd.

Wynand Greeff Mr. Wynand Louw Greeff BCompt (Hons), CA(SA), is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Financial Director, Executive Director of Zeder Investments Ltd. Mr. Greeff has been involved within the PSG group since 2002 and is the financial director of PSG Group Ltd. He serves on various boards within PSG.

Petrus Mouton Mr. Petrus Johannes Mouton is an Non-Executive Director of Zeder Investments Ltd. He resigned as is Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective July 23, 2012. Mr. Mouton obtained a BCom (Mathematics) degree from the University of Stellenbosch. He is the chief executive officer of the PSG Group and serves as a non-executive director on the boards of various PSG Group companies, including Curro Holdings Ltd and Paladin Capital Ltd. He serves as non-executive director on the boards of various other companies, including Capitec Bank and Thembeka Capital Ltd, a black-owned and controlled black empowerment investment holding company.

Mohammad Karaan Prof. Mohammad Karaan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has joined the Development Bank of Southern Africa as an economist and later returned to Stellenbosch to join the Rural Foundation as Head of Research. In 1997, he joined the University of Stellenbosch as a lecturer in Agricultural Economics. In October 2008, he became Dean of the Faculty of Agri Sciences at Stellenbosch University. He is a member of the National Planning Commission and holds various directorships in the agribusiness sector, including Pioneer Food Group Limited.

Nonhlanhla Mjoli-Mncube Ms. Nonhlanhla Sylvia Mjoli-Mncube is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Aspen Global Leadership Institute, USA, and holds an MA (City and Regional Planning). She is the former economic advisor to the Presidency and former deputy chair of the Construction Industry Development Board. Ms Mjoli-Mncube serves on the boards of several listed companies and has held executive positions. She is also a recipient of the SABC Businesswoman of the Year Award and currently manages her own construction company.