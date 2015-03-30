Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENT.NS)

Name Description

Harsh Goenka Mr. Harsh Vardhan Goenka serves as Non - Executive Chairman of the Board of Zensar Technologies Limited. He is a Graduate in economics and MBA from the International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Switzerland. He is one of the industrialists in India with experience of over 30 years at the helm of RPG Enterprises, one of India's conglomerates active in tyres, power, life sciences, retail, information technology and entertainment. He is chairman of RPG Enterprises Ltd, KEC International Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd and Vice Chairman of CEAT Ltd and is a director on the boards of several companies such as Spencer International Hotels Ltd, Raychem RPG-Limited, Zensar Technologies Inc, Bajaj Electricals Limited and State Industrial and Investment Corporation Ltd (SICOM). Mr. Goenka, a past President of the Indian Merchants' Chamber (IMC) serves on the Executive Committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), is a Member of the Foundation Board of IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland and a member of the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai.

Ganesh Natarajan Dr. Ganesh Natarajan has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Zensar Technologies Limited, with effect from January 12, 2016. He is no longer Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company, with effect from January 12, 2016. He is Chief Executive Officer since February 2001. He has been one of the most professionals in the Indian Information Technology Industry, having earlier been part of two top success stories in NuT and APTECH. He was named ‘CEO of the Year by the Asia Pacific HR Conference in 1999 and received the Wisitex Foundations CEO of the Decade Knowledge Award from India’s Minister for Information Technology in 2000. He was also the finalist at the Ernst and Young 2005 Award where he was recognized for exceptional entrepreneurship. He chairs the Outsourcing Forum of the Confederation of Indian Industries in Western India and is also a member of the Executive Council of NASSCOM. He has been elected Chairman of the NASSCOM Innovation Forum for 2005-07.

S. Balasubramaniam Mr. S. Balasubramaniam is Chief Financial Officer of Zensar Technologies Limited. He has over 25 years experience in Finance and Commercial functions. He started his career in Dunlop India Limited and then took over as General Manager Finance of Harrisons Malayaam Limited, Cochin. Previously at RPG Life Sciences Mumbai, as Vice President, heading the Finance, Secretarial and Materials portfolio, he made contributions in scripting the remarkabe turnaround in operations.

Vivek Gupta Mr. Vivek Gupta is Chief Executive - Global Infrastructure Management of Zensar Technologies Limited. He started his career in India with Zensar and then moved overseas to England in 1993. Over the years, he grew Zensars business virtually from its inception to a mature Europe operation spread across the UK, Central ft Eastern Europe and the ordic countries. Before taking over his current role as head of the Global Outsourcing Services (GOS) business unit he was managing Zensars business across both Americas and Europe.

Nitin Parab Mr. Nitin Parab is Chief Executive - Enterprise Transformation Services of Zensar Technologies Limited. He is a postgraduate in Computer Applications from VJTI, Mumbai. He has had a track record in the organization, having established Zensar’s OracLe application practice in USA. He was also instrumental in setting up the Enterprise Application Services in India, Australia and Europe.

Deepanjan Banerjee Mr. Deepanjan Banerjee is Head - Manufacturing Vertical of the company. He is the Global Head for the Manufacturing & Media vertical at Zensar Technologies. Deepanjan has been with Zensar since 1998 where he has, over the years, successfully juggled multiple roles - from delivery to consulting to sales. Between 2001 and 2007, he was the US-based Engagement Manager for one of Zensar's important accounts. After successfully setting up the complete offshore production support model, he turned his attention to business development and helped grow the Manufacturing and Public Sector vertical to one of the largest independent business units within the organization, accounting for a significant share of revenue and profits and with a fast-growing footprint in the UK and Europe.

Ajay Bhandari Mr. Ajay Bhandari is Chief Corporate Development Officer of Zensar Technologies Limited. He began his career at Zensar as a senior consultant in the year 1999 and is now responsible for deliveries for the Enterprise Application Services Group, prior to this he has held various key positions in Zensar, the recent of which was Head- Oracle Practice. He has knowledge of Oracle products and has been instrumental in the success of Enterprise Applications Services portfolio. Prior to joining Zensar, he worked with Fascel Ltd where he was responsible for all ERP implementations for the company.. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and a Cost Accountant (ICWA) by profession, he has been associated with ERP Implementation, Funds & Investments Management, and Corporate Finance for over 17 years.

Harish Gala Mr. Harish Gala is a Head - Enterprise Applications and Hyderabad Location of the company. Prior to Zensar, Harish handled leadership roles across Enterprise Applications for Deloitte US firm based out of India for over seven years. His Key focus areas were Client Service Delivery, Practice Management, Talent Management (acquisition, development and retention) and Applied Innovation. He also managed the Oracle Alliance relationship. Harish’s earlier experience has been with Sierra Atlantic (Now Hitachi Consulting), Satyam Computer Services, Tata Consultancy Services, and Development Consultants Limited, India. Harish has a Masters in Management Studies (MMS), FMS from the Banaras Hindu University, India.

Mohan Hastak Mr. Mohan Hastak is Head - Insurance, Banking and Financial Services Vertical of the company. He has over 30 years’ experience in the Information Technology sector, and has largely concentrated on the Insurance vertical over the past 15 years. He has delivered consistent year-on-year growth, outstanding operational efficiency and excellent margins while leading large teams. He has a special ability to build teams that excel in delivering business value to clients. Before joining Zensar, Mohan worked for Patni Computers, managing the Insurance and BFS verticals globally.

Prameela Kalive Ms. Prameela Nagamalati Kalive is Head - Custom Applications and Pune Location of Zensar Technologies Limited. She was a missile scientist for over a decade and worked closey with honourable former president Dr. A. P. J. Abdu Kalam on mission critical defense systems including Agni and Akaash. At Zensar, she has played roes, moving from deliveries to presales and Account Management across shores as a core member of the Cisco partnership. Her deliveries-to-strategy-to-HR profile is another demonstration of Zensar’s peope focus.

Krishna Ramaswami Mr. Krishna Ramaswami is Head - Digital Enterprise and India Region of Zensar Technologies Limited. He had led and managed multiple assignments in consulting services, ERP & systems integration services, technology based training & e-Learning solutions and enterprise core banking solutions. Prior to joining Zensai he has worked in multiple capacities in companies like NIIT Limited, and Sanchez, in providing Integrated Technology solutions.

Arvind Agrawal Mr. Arvind N. Agrawal serves as Non Independent Non- Executive Director of Zensar Technologies Limited. He is an IIM (Ahmedabad) alumnus, specialized in Marketing and Human Resource Development. During the course of the last 32 years, he has had experience in HR, TQM, Corporate Strategy and General Management, working in IBP, Escorts and Modi Xerox. Currently, he is the President , Corporate Development and Group HR for RPG Enterprises. He was awarded the National HRD Award in 1992. He was also the President of the National HRD Network during 2000- 2002.