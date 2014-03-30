ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd (ZFST.BO)

Name Description

Dinesh Munot Mr. Dinesh Munot is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd., effective July 14, 2010. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (MIE). He has more than 35 years of experience in the automobile industry. He received 'Life Time Achievement Award1 from Nagar Road Industries Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture (NICCA) for his contribution to Auto-ancillary Sector of Pune Region.

Jinendra Munot Mr. Jinendra Munot is Jt. Managing Director, Executive Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. He won the 'India's Champion Corporate Golfer' organized by the DS Group - Economic Times Leaders Challenge Tour. He is qualilied as Bachelor of Engineering (Mech.), Master of Science (Mech.) United States of America, AMIE (India).

Utkarsh Munot Mr. Utkarsh Munot is Executive Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. He is qualified as BE in Mechanical Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering from the North Eastern University, Boston, United States of America. He also holds Diploma in Business Administration from the same University.

Soumitra Bhattacharya Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya is Additional Director of the Company. He is Joint Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of Bosch Ltd. He is a graduate in Commerce and a Chartered Accountant.

Shridhar Kalmadi Mr. Shridhar S. Kalmadi, D.A.E., is Non-Executive Independent Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd., with effect from May 26, 2009. He is the founder member and Managing Director of Sai Service Station Ltd. He is the technocrat entrepreneur behind the spectacular growth of Sai Service Station Ltd. Now, Mr. Kalmadi is focusing on Monocoque Integral Technology Bus Manufacturing. It is the state of art technology for manufacturing buses. He is also the Senior Vice President of Indian Association of Bus-Manufacturers. He has more than 31 years of experience in the industry.

Manish Motwani Mr. Manish Motwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. He holds Master's Degree in Computer Engineering from University of Hawaii, United States of America, and Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Osmania University. He has also received Engineering Management Sciences (EMS) Diploma from Stanford University. Prior to returning to India in 1996, he worked with Intergraph Corp., U.S.A & Sun Microsystems, U.S.A. where he was head of verification in design of UltraSparc processor, then the world's fastest micro processor. Manish Motwani, is the founder and Managing Director of Kinetic Communications which specializes in engineering design and electronic manufacturing services. He is also the Managing Director of JHS Taigene India, the joint venture company with Taigene Electric Co. of Taiwan, a global DC Motor specialist, and of Ducati energia, India, the joint-venture company specializing in automotive engine control and management systems. He does not hold any shares in the Company.