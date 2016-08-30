Edition:
United States

Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)

ZODC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.35EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
€24.32
Open
€24.27
Day's High
€24.39
Day's Low
€24.27
Volume
706,631
Avg. Vol
465,095
52-wk High
€28.85
52-wk Low
€19.78

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Didier Domange

70 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Olivier Zarrouati

2007 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Maurice Pinault

2008 Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Strategy and Business Development

Louis Desanges

69 2005 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Didier Fontaine

2016 Executive Vice-President, Group Administration and Finance

Christophe Bernardini

2016 Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac Cabin, Member of the Executive Committee

Bruno Delile

2017 Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac Aerospace Services, Member of the Executive Committee

Antoine Doutriaux

Chief executive Officer - Zodiac Seats, Member of the Executive Committee

Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas

2016 Chief Executive Officer of the Aerosystems, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Board

Francois Feugier

Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Delphine Segura Vaylet

2016 Executive Vice President of Group Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee

Pierre-Anthony Vastra

2015 Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Vice President of Communication and Investor Relations

Christian Novella

2015 Executive Vice President - Customers, Member of the Executive Board

Gilles Debray

2015 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Aircraft Systems

Frederic Banzet

58 2014 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board - Permanent Representative of FFP Invest

Estelle Brachlianoff

45 2016 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board

Patrick Daher

67 2014 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board

Vincent Gerondeau

51 2011 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board

Laure Hauseux

54 2011 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board

Florence Parly

53 2016 Independent Member of the Supervisory Board, Representative of FSP

Anne Aubert

45 2014 Member of the Supervisory Board - Employee Representative

Elisabeth Domange

73 Member of the Supervisory Board

Gilberte Lombard

72 2016 Member of the Supervisory Board
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Didier Domange

Mr. Didier Domange serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. He is also Director of Zodiac Seats France, Representative of CICOR at the Board of Directors of Banque Transatlantique, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fidoma.

Olivier Zarrouati

Mr. Olivier Zarrouati is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since November 15, 2007. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Group Aeronautical Businesses of the Company from September 14, 2006 and he was Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of AeroSafety Systems Segment of the Company until September 14, 2006. He is also Director of several of the Company's subsidiaries, including Air Cruisers Company LLC, Avox Systems Inc, C&D Zodiac Inc, Esco, Icore GmbH, Mag Aerospace Industries Inc, Zodiac US Corporation, Sicma Aero Seat, Intertechnique, C&D Aerospace Canada Co, Icore International Ltd and Zodiac Aerospace UK Ltd, among others. Mr. Zarrouati is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and Ecole Nationale Superieure de l'Aeronautique et de l'Espace.

Maurice Pinault

Mr. Maurice Pinault has served as Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Strategy and Business Development at ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since September 13, 2008. From September 15, 2004, he was Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Development, Chief Executive Officer of Aircraft Systems Segment at the Company and, prior to this, he held the functions of Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Airline Equipment Segment at the Company. Mr. Pinault is also Director at C&D Aerospace Canada Co, C&D Zodiac Inc, MAG Aerospace Industries Inc, Sicma Aeroseat Services, Zodiac Engineering and Zodiac Seats France. He graduated from Harvard Business School with a degree in Business and obtained a degree from Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Louis Desanges

Mr. Louis Desanges has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since December 15, 2005. Moreover, he acts as Manager of Omnium Delabordere, Member of the Supervisory Board of Altergie, Director of Ecod’Air EI, Ecod'Air EA, as well as Director of Compagnie Solaire du Gallion.

Didier Fontaine

Mr. Didier Fontaine is Executive Vice-President, Group Administration and Finance of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since October 24, 2016. He joined the Zodiac Aerospace Group on September 19, 2016.

Christophe Bernardini

Mr. Christophe Bernardini is Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac Cabin, Member of the Executive Committee of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. He was Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac Cabin and Interim Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac AerospaceServices, Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac Aerospace Services.

Bruno Delile

Mr. Bruno Delile is Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac Aerospace Services, Member of the Executive Committee of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 1, 2017. He was Executive Vice President long-haul operations of Air-France KLM. With over 25 years' experience in the aeronautical industry, Bruno Delile has held several positions in the field of MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) at Air France-KLM.

Antoine Doutriaux

Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas

Mr. Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Aerosystems, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since November 21, 2016. He is also Senior Executive Vice President - Acquisition Division, Member of the Executive Committee CGG SA. Mr. Ribadeau-Dumas is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and l’ENA (Ecole Nationale d’Administration) in France. He began his career as a civil servant in the French Public Administration. He has held a variety of different roles, including two years (2002-2004) as a member of the French Prime Minister’s private staff, in charge of administrative reforms and decentralization. In 2004, Mr. Ribadeau-Dumas joined the aerospace and defense group Thales as Corporate Development Director in charge of group strategy, mergers and acquisitions and relationships with shareholders. He then was appointed as the head of two operational business lines, first as Managing Director of the Air Traffic Management Systems in 2007 and, since 2009, as CEO of Thales Underwater Systems.

Francois Feugier

Mr. Francois Feugier is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. He serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer at FAIVELEY TRANSPORT S.A.

Delphine Segura Vaylet

Pierre-Anthony Vastra

Christian Novella

Mr. Christian Novella is Executive Vice President - Customers, Member of the Executive Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since 2015. He served as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Zodiak Seats and before that Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of AeroSafety & Technology Segment, Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Technology Segment.

Gilles Debray

Mr. Gilles Debray is Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Aircraft Systems of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since 2015. He was Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac AeroSafety and before that he served as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Services at the Company.

Frederic Banzet

Mr. Frederic Banzet is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board - Permanent Representative of FFP Invest of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since September 1, 2014. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Idi EM: SA, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FFP Investment UK.

Estelle Brachlianoff

Ms. Estelle Brachlianoff is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 14, 2016. She is a Member of the Appointments Committee. She is also a Senior Executive Vice-President Veolia UK & Ireland and Chairman of the French Chamber of Commerce in London.

Patrick Daher

Mr. Patrick Daher is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 8, 2014. . serves as Chairman of the Compensation Committee. He is a Managing Partner of SOGEMARCO-Daher, Chairman of Daher, Vice-Chairman of GIFAS and Chairman of GEAD, among others.

Vincent Gerondeau

Mr. Vincent Gerondeau has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 10, 2011. He is also President of Clairsys SAS.

Laure Hauseux

Ms. Laure Hauseux has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 10, 2011. She was Member of the Management Board of Virginstores SA.

Florence Parly

Ms. Florence Parly is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board, Representative of FSP of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 14, 2016. She is a Member of the Audit Committee. She is a CEO at Voyageurs, SNCF Mobilités, Independent Director and Chairman of the Appointments and Compensation Committee at ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES S.A., among others.

Anne Aubert

Ms. Anne Aubert is Member of the Supervisory Board - Employee Representative of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since September 1, 2014. She serves as Member of the Compensation Committee at the Company. Serves as Head of Programs, Zodiac Seats France.

Elisabeth Domange

Ms. Elisabeth Domange serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Fidoma and heads a farming business.

Gilberte Lombard

Ms. Gilberte Lombard is Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. She served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. She also serves Director of CGG Veritas, and Robertet as well as Chairperson of the Audit Committee of CGG. She obtained a Master of Science degree in Economics from INSEAD.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading