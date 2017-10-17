Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS (ZOREN.IS)

Name Description

Zeki Zorlu Mr. Zeki Zorlu is performing as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. He began his career in a family company operating in the textile sector. Later, he opened his first textile store in Trabzon, and established Korteks in 1976. He is the founder of Zorlu Holding, which is active in the textile, electronics and white goods, energy and real estate sectors. Mr. Zorlu is serving as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zorlu Holding, as well as Chairman of the Group companies operating in the textile and energy sectors.

Ali Tari Mr. Ali Akin Tari is Vice Chairman of the Board of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS. He graduated from Faculty of Law of Istanbul Universitesi and started his career at the Ministry of Finance.

Huseyin Morkoyun Mr. Huseyin Morkoyun is Financial Affairs Director at Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS. He started his career at Halis Toprak Holding department of finance. He worked at Hurriyet Ofset Gazetecilik ve Matbaa AS from 1987 to 1996, and joined Vestel Pazarlama in 1996.

Ibrahim Ak Mr. Ibrahim Sinan Ak is serving as General Manager in Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. He graduated from the Department of Management Engineering at the Istanbul Technical University. Mr. Ak started his career at Evgin Yatirim Menkul Degerler (EVG Securities) as an investment specialist. He later gained an MBA from the Old Dominion University in the USA. He was appointed as Chief of Finance at Vestel Iletisim between 2000 and 2002 and as Finance Manager at Vestel Beyaz Esya between 2002 and 2006.

Ali Kindap Mr. Ali Kindap is Vice General Manager of Applications at Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University department of Mechanical Engineering in 1990 and started his career in Gama. Mr. Kindap also worked at Meteksan and Guris Muhendislik.

Ahmet Ozdemir Mr. Ahmet Yagmur Ozdemir is Vice General Manager of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS. He graduated from Dogu Akdeniz Universitesi Faculty of Economics in 2000. He also completed Masters program in Bilgi Universitesi on Economics Law. He also obtained an MBA degree and a Masters degree on English Law in Karachi University. Mr. Ozdemir started his career at Arthur Anderson in 2000.

Bekir Koksal Mr. Bekir Cem Koksal is Board Member of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi Department of Mechanical Engineering with a Bachelors degree and obtained a Masters degree from Bilkent Universitesi. He served in various positions in the banking industry between 1990 and 2001, including Assistant General Manager of DenizBank in 1997.

Selen Zorlu Melik Ms. Selen Zorlu Melik is performing as Board Member of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. She began her career in Denizbank in 1998, and joined Management Trainee Program in 1999, at the same bank. After carrying out various duties at the Denizbank Head Office, she enrolled on the Marketing Diploma Program at California University (Berkeley, USA) in 2001. Starting to work at the Korteks Weaving Plant in 2002, Ms. Zorlu Melik was appointed as a Board Member of Korteks in 2004. She is performing as Vice General Manager and Board Member of Zorlu Energy Group. Ms. Zorlu Melik graduated from Uludag Universitesi with a degree in Business Administration.

Burak Okay Mr. Burak Ismail Okay has been performing as Non-Executive Board Member of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. since May 30, 2007. He also acts Member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Company. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Ankara Universitesi in 1990. After completing the international law certificate program in New York, he began his career at the Department of Legal Consultancy in Turkiye Is Bankasi. He later went on to work in Garanti Bank, MNG Bank and Nortel Networks Netas, respectively, and then served at the Bener Law Firm as an executive. Mr. Okay joined the Zorlu Group in 2006, and played an active role in the configuration of the law department serving all the group companies. Mr. Okay still serves as Law Coordinator of the Zorlu Group, and has been Board Member of the Zorlu Energy Group since 2007.