Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ.TO)

Name Description

Stephen Gunn Mr. Stephen K. Gunn serves as Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of the company. He co-founded Sleep Country in 1994 and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 1997 to 2014. Mr. Gunn was a management consultant with McKinsey & Company from 1981 to 1987 and then co-founded and was President of Kenrick Capital, a private equity firm. Mr. Gunn is also a member of the Board of Directors of Dollarama Inc., Golfsmith International Holdings GP Inc., Cara Operations Limited and Mastermind Toys. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario and a B.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering from Queen’s University.

Christine Magee Ms. Christine A. Magee serves as Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of the company. She co-founded Sleep Country in 1994 and served as its President until November 2014. Ms. Magee was employed as the Commercial Accounts Manager of Continental Bank from 1982 to 1985 and as a Senior Manager of Corporate and Commercial Lending with National Bank from 1985 to 1994. She serves on the Board of Directors of SiriusXM Canada and Trillium Health Partners. She is a member of the Mentoring Council of the Province of Ontario Innovation Fund, the Advisory Board of the Ivey School of Business and the Women’s President Organization. Ms. Magee previously served on the Board of Directors of Cott Corporation from 2004 to 2008 and McDonald’s Restaurants from 1999 to 2004. She holds an HBA (Honours) from the University of Western Ontario.

David Friesema Mr. David Friesema serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. since November 2014. He has been with Sleep Country since 1995 holding numerous senior positions, including Head of Sales, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. During his tenure, Mr. Friesema has been involved in developing many of the sales training programs, creative marketing advertisements and influencing the advance positioning that Sleep Country enjoys in the mattress industry today. Prior to joining Sleep Country, Mr. Friesema helped establish and manage mattress retail organizations in the United States. He is currently the Chairman of the Better Sleep Council of Canada and is a past board member of Shelternet for Abused Women. He attended the University of Detroit Business School and the University of Missouri-St. Louis School of Psychology.

Robert Masson Mr. Robert Masson serves as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the company. Since July 2013 and serves as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Prior to joining Sleep Country, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Second Cup from February 2009 to June 2013. Mr. Masson also has extensive management experience with several other public and private companies, including IBM Canada, Manchuwok, Ernst & Young, Deloitte & Touche and Sappi. In addition to his finance responsibility, Mr. Masson has overall responsibility for Information Technology at Sleep Country. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Post Graduate Diploma of Accounting, both from the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal in South Africa. He also holds a Chartered Accountant designation and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Stewart Schaefer Mr. Stewart Schaefer serves as President of Dormez-vous and Chief Business Development Officer of the company. Mr. Schaefer founded Dormez-vous in 1994 and grew the business to five stores before being acquired by Sleep Country in 2006. In 1992, Mr. Schaefer co-founded Heritage Classic Beds, a manufacturer and distributor of iron and brass beds. From 1986 to 1992, he trained and worked as a commodity broker in Chicago, later returning to Montreal to work at Dean Witter Reynolds and Refco Futures. Mr. Schaefer studied Finance and Marketing at Concordia University in Montreal.

David Howcroft Mr. David Howcroft serves as Senior Vice-President - Sales of the company. He has held since 2012. He has been with Sleep Country since 1996 and during his tenure has created numerous programs to consistently build, develop and motivate a first-class sales team. He is also instrumental in developing and implementing various sales workshops, training programs and sales processes. Mr. Howcroft brings with him over 20 years of retail sales experience, his ability to conceive of new sales strategies and a well-recognized ability to mentor and motivate.

Eric Solomon Mr. Eric Solomon serves as Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Marketing of the company. He joined Sleep Country in 1996 and is the Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing, a position he has held since 2012. Mr. Solomon provides oversight to the marketing department and has been instrumental in growing the business by increasing ‘‘top-of-mind’’ brand awareness and diversifying the product portfolio with exclusive offerings. During his tenure at Sleep Country, Mr. Solomon has also headed both the sales and operations functions. Prior to joining Sleep Country, Mr. Solomon held management positions in the services and retail sectors.

Sieg Will Mr. Sieg Will serves as Senior Vice President - Operations of the company. He has been with Sleep Country since 2001 and during his tenure he has been promoted into positions of greater responsibility within the organization. He played an instrumental role in the development and implementation of standard operating policies and procedures across the organization while adopting a continuous improvement approach to conducting business. Prior to joining Sleep Country, he held senior positions with Canadian Tire and PepsiCo in the sales, operations and account management areas. Mr. Will sits on the Humber College Supply Chain Advisory Board, is a Team Leader for Sleeping Children Around the World and an Ambassador for the Pinehurst Club Breakfast. He graduated from the University of Guelph with a B.A. (Honours), studied at Wilfrid Laurier for a business diploma and attended the Schulich School of Business for his Master’s Certificate in Supply Chain Management. He has a Professional Logistics Designation from the Logistics Institute.

David Shaw Mr. David Robinson Shaw serves as Lead Independent Director of the company. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Knightsbridge Human Capital Management Inc., a national human capital firm founded in 2001. Prior to founding Knightsbridge, Mr. Shaw was President and Chief Executive Officer of Pepsi Cola Canada Beverages from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Shaw’s career with PepsiCo spanned 22 years within Canada and abroad gaining extensive international experience in Australia, Singapore and Turkey. Mr. Shaw is the former Chairman of the North York General Hospital Foundation. He currently sits on the Queen’s School of Business Advisory Board, the Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Inc. Board of Advisors, the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Board and the boards of directors of two publicly traded companies — Fiera Capital Corporation and Brick Brewing Co. Limited.

J. Douglas Bradley Mr. J. Douglas Bradley serves as Independent Director of the company. He is currently a corporate director. From 2005 to 2012, he was Managing Director of Westerkirk Capital Inc., a private equity firm. Prior to that, he was Managing Director, Corporate Development of TrizecHahn Corporation from 1995 to 2002. From 1982 to 1994, Mr. Bradley was a partner of Coopers & Lybrand Chartered Accountants, a predecessor firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Bradley has served on numerous boards during his 40-year career, including, most recently, Viking Air Limited and Cosmetica Laboratories. He holds a Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

John Cassaday Mr. John M. Cassaday serves as Independent Director of the company. He is currently a corporate director. Prior to April 2015, Mr. Cassaday served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director of Corus Entertainment Inc., a position he held since its inception in 1999. Corus is a Canadian leader in pay and specialty television and in Canadian radio and a global leader in children’s programming and licensing. Prior to Corus, Mr. Cassaday was Executive Vice President of Shaw Communications, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTV Television Network and President of Campbell Soup Company in Canada and the United Kingdom. Mr. Cassaday is currently a director of Manulife Financial Corporation and Sysco Corporation. He is also active in community affairs, principally with St. Michael’s Hospital. Mr. Cassaday has an MBA (Dean’s List) from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Stephen Dent Mr. Stephen John Dent serves as Independent Director of the company. He co-founded Birch Hill Equity Partners, a leading mid-market private equity fund, in 2005 and prior to that ran its predecessor organization, the Canadian mid-market Private Equity Group within TD Capital. Mr. Dent joined TD Capital in 1989 as an associate. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Bio Agri Mix, Hi-Pro Feeds, Mastermind Toys and Motion Specialties. He has served on the Boards of Algonquin Group, Carmanah Design and Manufacturing, Constellation Software, Lift Technologies, Locator Group, and PageMart Wireless. Mr. Dent has also played a lead role in Birch Hill’s investments in A-Channel, AltaGas Services, Celestica International Holdings and COM DEV International. He received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario and his BBA (Honours) from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Andrew Moor Mr. Andrew R. Moor serves as Independent Director of the company. He has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Bank and Equitable Group and is also a member of both boards of directors. Mr. Moor was employed by CIBC Wood Gundy from 1987 to 1996 in various positions from Associate in investment banking to Managing Director in the private equity division. From 1996 to 2001, Mr. Moor was employed as Chief Financial Officer and President SMED International Inc. Mr. Moor was President and Chief Executive Officer of Invis Inc. from 2002 to 2007. From 2003 to 2008, he served as a trustee of Sleep Country Canada Income Fund and was also a member of its Audit and Compensation and Corporate Governance Committees. Mr. Moor is a director of the Trust Companies Association, Borrowell Inc. and a Trustee of The Havergal College Foundation. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from University College London.