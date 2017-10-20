Edition:
New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)

0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.00HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.14 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
HK$11.86
Open
HK$12.08
Day's High
HK$12.14
Day's Low
HK$11.90
Volume
23,502,223
Avg. Vol
19,749,976
52-wk High
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 12 59,867.70 65,885.00 54,786.20 --
Year Ending Jun-18 13 64,677.80 76,399.80 55,704.20 64,002.30
Year Ending Jun-19 13 68,429.90 77,535.20 58,372.00 67,877.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 14 0.78 1.09 0.70 --
Year Ending Jun-18 15 0.80 1.12 0.61 0.80
Year Ending Jun-19 15 0.87 1.11 0.66 0.78
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -0.17 7.43 -5.40 -5.10
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 12.47 16.52
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 133.08 31.37
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 5.88 10.08
Beta -- 0.87 0.78
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 91.98 13.47
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.53 3.57
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 8.19 4.53
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 6.51 9.97
% Owned Institutions -- 1.05 0.47

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 1.65 2.31
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.55 2.41
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 7.93 -3.31
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 13.52 24.20

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 23.24 26.37
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 15.55 11.91
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.12 -8.02
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,606.25 242.21
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 8.33 -14.80
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.50 -10.81

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.18 1.44
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.26 1.82
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 73.99 31.26
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 99.17 43.32
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 29.08 131.38

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 42.17 33.39
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 43.45 24.71
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 32.51 21.10
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -3.04 -1.20
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 11.20 6.77
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 29.31 59.73
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 15.06 4.08
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 17.96 86.14
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.98 -0.33
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 27.85 20.54
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 59.25 33.41

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,655,782,037 3,165,402,645
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 878,582,022 1,558,175,770
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.56 44.50
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.98 10.39
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.15 0.66

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 4.35 8.64
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.70 5.63
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 6.01 11.32
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.65 5.91
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 15.86 15.18
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 5.62 12.63

Growth for New World Development Co Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -4.94 0.08 9.72
EPS (TTM) % -15.26 -15.29 -14.39
Dividend % 4.55 3.66 5.16
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for New World Development Co Ltd

Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

New World Development Co Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 14.89%
# of Holders: 258
Total Shares Held: 1,463,988,852
3 Mo. Net Change: 68,376,117
# New Positions: 6
# Closed Positions: 4
# Increased Positions: 44
# Reduced Positions: 47
# Net Buyers: -3
