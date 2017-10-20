New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)
0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.00HKD
20 Oct 2017
12.00HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.14 (+1.18%)
HK$0.14 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
HK$11.86
HK$11.86
Open
HK$12.08
HK$12.08
Day's High
HK$12.14
HK$12.14
Day's Low
HK$11.90
HK$11.90
Volume
23,502,223
23,502,223
Avg. Vol
19,749,976
19,749,976
52-wk High
HK$12.78
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08
HK$8.08
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|12
|59,867.70
|65,885.00
|54,786.20
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|13
|64,677.80
|76,399.80
|55,704.20
|64,002.30
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|68,429.90
|77,535.20
|58,372.00
|67,877.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|14
|0.78
|1.09
|0.70
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|15
|0.80
|1.12
|0.61
|0.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|15
|0.87
|1.11
|0.66
|0.78
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-0.17
|7.43
|-5.40
|-5.10
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-4.94
|0.08
|9.72
|EPS (TTM) %
|-15.26
|-15.29
|-14.39
|Dividend %
|4.55
|3.66
|5.16
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for New World Development Co Ltd
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-New World Development Co says unit entered into subscription agreement
- BRIEF-New World Department Store China says offer for privatisation by Ubs Ag Hong Kong Branch on behalf of New World Development lapsed
- BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China
- UPDATE 1-New World Department is latest China retailer to go private with buyout plan
- New World Development offers to take department store unit private for $120 mln
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|14.89%
|# of Holders:
|258
|Total Shares Held:
|1,463,988,852
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|68,376,117
|# New Positions:
|6
|# Closed Positions:
|4
|# Increased Positions:
|44
|# Reduced Positions:
|47
|# Net Buyers:
|-3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.