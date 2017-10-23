Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK)
0175.HK on Hong Kong Stock
26.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
26.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.10 (+0.38%)
HK$0.10 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
HK$26.30
HK$26.30
Open
HK$26.40
HK$26.40
Day's High
HK$26.40
HK$26.40
Day's Low
HK$26.40
HK$26.40
Volume
281,000
281,000
Avg. Vol
59,508,415
59,508,415
52-wk High
HK$27.75
HK$27.75
52-wk Low
HK$7.02
HK$7.02
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|86,079.00
|86,079.00
|86,079.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|32
|88,875.80
|98,543.60
|80,492.50
|64,564.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|32
|112,729.00
|152,743.00
|83,923.00
|77,567.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|32
|1.02
|1.13
|0.90
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34
|1.36
|1.72
|1.03
|0.76
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|42.76
|58.00
|33.00
|36.70
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|78.25
|23.23
|20.71
|EPS (TTM) %
|125.88
|23.97
|24.73
|Dividend %
|237.57
|44.03
|35.86
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|12.63
|10.23
|99
|55
|13 Week
|49.60
|40.25
|99
|16
|26 Week
|127.51
|92.01
|99
|7
|52 Week
|211.61
|155.68
|99
|12
|YTD
|254.93
|174.11
|99
|10
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- China's recyclers eye looming electric vehicle battery mountain
- INSIGHT-China's recyclers eye looming electric vehicle battery mountain
- BRIEF-Geely Automobile posts total sales volume for September of 108,872 units
- Volvo Cars sales up 11.2 pct yr/yr in Sept powered by U.S.,China
- China's Geely to take control of Denmark's Saxo Bank
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|17.48%
|# of Holders:
|275
|Total Shares Held:
|1,566,759,485
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-11,287,136
|# New Positions:
|6
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|48
|# Reduced Positions:
|45
|# Net Buyers:
|3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.