China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)
0939.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.86HKD
9:49pm EDT
6.86HKD
9:49pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.07 (-1.01%)
HK$-0.07 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
HK$6.93
HK$6.93
Open
HK$6.94
HK$6.94
Day's High
HK$6.98
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.86
HK$6.86
Volume
47,048,445
47,048,445
Avg. Vol
284,204,079
284,204,079
52-wk High
HK$7.10
HK$7.10
52-wk Low
HK$5.42
HK$5.42
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|142,563.00
|142,563.00
|142,563.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|605,274.00
|672,961.00
|561,472.00
|626,054.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|657,854.00
|730,028.00
|591,153.00
|669,575.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.19
|0.21
|0.16
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|0.96
|1.02
|0.92
|0.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|1.03
|1.15
|0.85
|0.97
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|8.06
|8.06
|8.06
|2.13
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-9.59
|2.53
|7.63
|EPS (TTM) %
|0.99
|2.39
|6.36
|Dividend %
|4.41
|-1.57
|3.88
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for China Construction Bank Corp
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|4.68
|2.45
|99
|50
|13 Week
|9.13
|2.31
|99
|72
|26 Week
|12.14
|-5.36
|99
|70
|52 Week
|21.15
|-0.59
|87
|55
|YTD
|16.08
|-10.35
|99
|64
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-CCID Consulting Co subscribes for wealth management product from China Construction Bank
- BRIEF-Deluxe Family signs agreement to transfer rate of return of shares in Xiamen bank to CCB's Pudong branch
- China Construction Bank appoints Tian Guoli as chairman
- BRIEF-China Construction Bank elects Tian Guoli as chairman
- BRIEF-China Construction Bank Corp says CSRC approved non-public issuance of preference shares by co
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|73.84%
|# of Holders:
|482
|Total Shares Held:
|177,531,225,383
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|337,005,468
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|3
|# Increased Positions:
|97
|# Reduced Positions:
|51
|# Net Buyers:
|46
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.