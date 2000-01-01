Edition:
China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)

0939.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.86HKD
9:49pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
HK$6.93
Open
HK$6.94
Day's High
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.86
Volume
47,048,445
Avg. Vol
284,204,079
52-wk High
HK$7.10
52-wk Low
HK$5.42

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 142,563.00 142,563.00 142,563.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 605,274.00 672,961.00 561,472.00 626,054.00
Year Ending Dec-18 22 657,854.00 730,028.00 591,153.00 669,575.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.19 0.21 0.16 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 26 0.96 1.02 0.92 0.93
Year Ending Dec-18 26 1.03 1.15 0.85 0.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.06 8.06 8.06 2.13
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 12.47 16.52
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 133.08 31.37
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 5.88 10.08
Beta -- 0.87 0.78
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 91.98 13.47
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.53 3.57
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 8.19 4.53
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 6.51 9.97
% Owned Institutions -- 1.05 0.47

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 1.65 2.31
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.55 2.41
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 7.93 -3.31
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 13.52 24.20

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 23.24 26.37
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 15.55 11.91
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.12 -8.02
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,606.25 242.21
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 8.33 -14.80
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.50 -10.81

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.18 1.44
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.26 1.82
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 73.99 31.26
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 99.17 43.32
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 29.08 131.38

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 42.17 33.39
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 43.45 24.71
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 32.51 21.10
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -3.04 -1.20
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 11.20 6.77
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 29.31 59.73
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 15.06 4.08
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 17.96 86.14
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.98 -0.33
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 27.85 20.54
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 59.25 33.41

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,655,782,037 3,165,402,645
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 878,582,022 1,558,175,770
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.56 44.50
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.98 10.39
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.15 0.66

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 4.35 8.64
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.70 5.63
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 6.01 11.32
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.65 5.91
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 15.86 15.18
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 5.62 12.63

Growth for China Construction Bank Corp

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -9.59 2.53 7.63
EPS (TTM) % 0.99 2.39 6.36
Dividend % 4.41 -1.57 3.88
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for China Construction Bank Corp

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 4.68 2.45 99 50
13 Week 9.13 2.31 99 72
26 Week 12.14 -5.36 99 70
52 Week 21.15 -0.59 87 55
YTD 16.08 -10.35 99 64
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

China Construction Bank Corp News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 73.84%
# of Holders: 482
Total Shares Held: 177,531,225,383
3 Mo. Net Change: 337,005,468
# New Positions: 3
# Closed Positions: 3
# Increased Positions: 97
# Reduced Positions: 51
# Net Buyers: 46
