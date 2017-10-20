CK Asset Holdings Ltd (1113.HK)
1113.HK on Hong Kong Stock
66.70HKD
20 Oct 2017
66.70HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$66.70
HK$66.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
6,450,306
6,450,306
52-wk High
HK$70.50
HK$70.50
52-wk Low
HK$46.50
HK$46.50
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|69,481.90
|82,413.00
|54,299.00
|68,998.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|75,683.70
|89,984.00
|64,248.70
|75,915.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|5.42
|6.36
|4.83
|4.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|6.40
|9.66
|4.24
|5.12
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.46
|12.12
|8.80
|4.13
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|20.98
|59.71
|--
|EPS (TTM) %
|13.82
|11.24
|--
|Dividend %
|9.29
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for CK Asset Holdings Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|2.93
|0.74
|99
|30
|13 Week
|7.67
|0.94
|99
|45
|26 Week
|21.72
|2.72
|99
|29
|52 Week
|21.27
|-0.49
|99
|13
|YTD
|40.27
|8.33
|99
|34
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-CK Asset updates on financial assistance given by co as at 18 Oct
- BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property changes name to 'CK Asset Holdings Ltd'
- BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property says special resolution passed for change of name of co
- BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property Holdings posts HY profit of HK$14.41 bln vs HK$8.61 bln
- BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners says CVC Fund agrees sale of majority stake in Ista
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|29.92%
|# of Holders:
|379
|Total Shares Held:
|1,106,392,854
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-44,702,354
|# New Positions:
|7
|# Closed Positions:
|4
|# Increased Positions:
|79
|# Reduced Positions:
|49
|# Net Buyers:
|30
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.