Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)

Performance for Bank of Communications Co Ltd

Period %

Actual % vs.

S&P 500 Rank In

Industry Industry

Rank 4 Week 5.05 2.81 76 50 13 Week 5.42 -1.17 61 72 26 Week 2.90 -13.16 36 70 52 Week 2.73 -15.71 17 55 YTD 7.49 -16.99 45 64