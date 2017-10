Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd (5706.T)

Performance for Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd

Period %

Actual % vs.

S&P 500 Rank In

Industry Industry

Rank 4 Week -0.36 -4.16 97 99 13 Week 11.94 5.43 99 99 26 Week 56.21 34.37 99 95 52 Week 134.32 85.60 99 28 YTD 86.82 63.94 99 34