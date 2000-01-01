Edition:
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T)

8766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,807JPY
9:26pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥74 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
¥4,733
Open
¥4,789
Day's High
¥4,809
Day's Low
¥4,749
Volume
1,201,100
Avg. Vol
2,360,401
52-wk High
¥5,441
52-wk Low
¥3,784

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1,306,260.00 1,328,300.00 1,284,200.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,268,800.00 1,268,800.00 1,268,800.00 1,380,600.00
Year Ending Mar-17 5 4,917,220.00 5,096,700.00 4,600,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 5,244,880.00 5,469,500.00 5,044,310.00 4,974,330.00
Year Ending Mar-19 7 5,028,230.00 5,558,500.00 3,524,000.00 5,062,510.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 82.08 82.08 82.08 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 120.99 120.99 120.99 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14 384.96 421.10 363.02 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 378.51 402.35 318.46 387.13
Year Ending Mar-19 13 399.83 418.50 375.80 400.02
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 3.46 3.93 3.00 4.79
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 12.47 16.52
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 133.08 31.37
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 5.88 10.08
Beta -- 0.87 0.78
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 91.98 13.47
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.53 3.57
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 8.19 4.53
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 6.51 9.97
% Owned Institutions -- 1.05 0.47

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 1.65 2.31
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.55 2.41
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 7.93 -3.31
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 13.52 24.20

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 23.24 26.37
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 15.55 11.91
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.12 -8.02
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,606.25 242.21
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 8.33 -14.80
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.50 -10.81

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.18 1.44
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.26 1.82
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 73.99 31.26
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 99.17 43.32
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 29.08 131.38

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 42.17 33.39
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 43.45 24.71
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 32.51 21.10
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -3.04 -1.20
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 11.20 6.77
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 29.31 59.73
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 15.06 4.08
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 17.96 86.14
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.98 -0.33
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 27.85 20.54
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 59.25 33.41

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,655,782,037 3,165,402,645
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 878,582,022 1,558,175,770
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.56 44.50
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.98 10.39
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.15 0.66

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 4.35 8.64
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.70 5.63
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 6.01 11.32
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.65 5.91
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 15.86 15.18
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 5.62 12.63

Growth for Tokio Marine Holdings Inc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 15.39 8.00 8.64
EPS (TTM) % 7.80 14.85 115.48
Dividend % 27.27 25.99 22.87
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Tokio Marine Holdings Inc

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 5.18 1.16 99 39
13 Week -0.04 -5.86 99 15
26 Week 2.60 -11.75 99 30
52 Week 16.26 -7.91 99 47
YTD -1.31 -13.40 87 16
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 36.65%
# of Holders: 393
Total Shares Held: 274,113,570
3 Mo. Net Change: 7,302,618
# New Positions: 5
# Closed Positions: 8
# Increased Positions: 66
# Reduced Positions: 60
# Net Buyers: 6
