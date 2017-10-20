Edition:
Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO)

ATDb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

59.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.15 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
$59.21
Open
$59.31
Day's High
$59.48
Day's Low
$58.82
Volume
463,073
Avg. Vol
919,877
52-wk High
$68.21
52-wk Low
$56.06

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Apr-17 6 9,389.11 9,838.00 8,896.14 --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 2 12,825.50 13,795.30 11,855.70 11,380.20
Year Ending Apr-17 13 37,733.60 38,120.00 37,178.00 --
Year Ending Apr-18 10 47,442.90 49,955.00 44,950.00 51,109.60
Year Ending Apr-19 11 53,398.10 57,148.20 49,446.00 50,877.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Apr-17 12 0.46 0.55 0.42 --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 5 0.78 0.93 0.70 0.78
Year Ending Apr-17 14 2.20 3.00 2.10 --
Year Ending Apr-18 12 2.71 3.01 2.52 2.88
Year Ending Apr-19 11 3.12 3.68 2.75 3.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.27 20.55 12.00 15.11
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 12.47 16.52
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 133.08 31.37
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 5.88 10.08
Beta -- 0.87 0.78
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 91.98 13.47
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.53 3.57
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 8.19 4.53
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 6.51 9.97
% Owned Institutions -- 1.05 0.47

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 1.65 2.31
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.55 2.41
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 7.93 -3.31
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 13.52 24.20

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 23.24 26.37
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 15.55 11.91
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.12 -8.02
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,606.25 242.21
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 8.33 -14.80
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.50 -10.81

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.18 1.44
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.26 1.82
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 73.99 31.26
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 99.17 43.32
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 29.08 131.38

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 42.17 33.39
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 43.45 24.71
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 32.51 21.10
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -3.04 -1.20
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 11.20 6.77
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 29.31 59.73
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 15.06 4.08
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 17.96 86.14
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.98 -0.33
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 27.85 20.54
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 59.25 33.41

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,655,782,037 3,165,402,645
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 878,582,022 1,558,175,770
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.56 44.50
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.98 10.39
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.15 0.66

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 4.35 8.64
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.70 5.63
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 6.01 11.32
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.65 5.91
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 15.86 15.18
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 5.62 12.63

Growth for Alimentation Couche Tard Inc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 11.01 -0.05 10.53
EPS (TTM) % 1.27 14.15 20.64
Dividend % -- -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Alimentation Couche Tard Inc

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -1.57 -4.07 47 88
13 Week -1.94 -6.11 72 74
26 Week -3.72 -5.19 53 42
52 Week -11.93 -17.54 34 26
YTD -2.99 -6.47 72 30
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 0.01%
# of Holders: 2
Total Shares Held: 8,174
3 Mo. Net Change: 0
# New Positions: 0
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 0
# Reduced Positions: 0
# Net Buyers: 0
