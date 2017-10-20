Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO)
ATDb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
59.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
59.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.15 (-0.25%)
$-0.15 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
$59.21
$59.21
Open
$59.31
$59.31
Day's High
$59.48
$59.48
Day's Low
$58.82
$58.82
Volume
463,073
463,073
Avg. Vol
919,877
919,877
52-wk High
$68.21
$68.21
52-wk Low
$56.06
$56.06
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|6
|9,389.11
|9,838.00
|8,896.14
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|2
|12,825.50
|13,795.30
|11,855.70
|11,380.20
|Year Ending Apr-17
|13
|37,733.60
|38,120.00
|37,178.00
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|10
|47,442.90
|49,955.00
|44,950.00
|51,109.60
|Year Ending Apr-19
|11
|53,398.10
|57,148.20
|49,446.00
|50,877.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|12
|0.46
|0.55
|0.42
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|5
|0.78
|0.93
|0.70
|0.78
|Year Ending Apr-17
|14
|2.20
|3.00
|2.10
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|12
|2.71
|3.01
|2.52
|2.88
|Year Ending Apr-19
|11
|3.12
|3.68
|2.75
|3.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|16.27
|20.55
|12.00
|15.11
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|11.01
|-0.05
|10.53
|EPS (TTM) %
|1.27
|14.15
|20.64
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Alimentation Couche Tard Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-1.57
|-4.07
|47
|88
|13 Week
|-1.94
|-6.11
|72
|74
|26 Week
|-3.72
|-5.19
|53
|42
|52 Week
|-11.93
|-17.54
|34
|26
|YTD
|-2.99
|-6.47
|72
|30
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 13
- BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard intends to repurchase 4.4 mln of shares held by Metro
- BRIEF-Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard
- UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln
- Canada's Metro to sell majority of its stake in Couche Tard
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|0.01%
|# of Holders:
|2
|Total Shares Held:
|8,174
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|0
|# New Positions:
|0
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|0
|# Reduced Positions:
|0
|# Net Buyers:
|0
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.