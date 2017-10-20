Edition:
Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd (CATJ.J)

CATJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,325.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
1,323.00
Open
1,290.00
Day's High
1,325.00
Day's Low
1,290.00
Volume
4,723
Avg. Vol
132,684
52-wk High
1,406.00
52-wk Low
1,045.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 12.47 16.52
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 133.08 31.37
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 5.88 10.08
Beta -- 0.87 0.78
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 91.98 13.47
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.53 3.57
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 8.19 4.53
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 6.51 9.97
% Owned Institutions -- 1.05 0.47

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 1.65 2.31
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.55 2.41
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 7.93 -3.31
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 13.52 24.20

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 23.24 26.37
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 15.55 11.91
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.12 -8.02
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,606.25 242.21
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 8.33 -14.80
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.50 -10.81

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.18 1.44
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.26 1.82
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 73.99 31.26
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 99.17 43.32
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 29.08 131.38

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 42.17 33.39
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 43.45 24.71
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 32.51 21.10
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -3.04 -1.20
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 11.20 6.77
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 29.31 59.73
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 15.06 4.08
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 17.96 86.14
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.98 -0.33
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 27.85 20.54
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 59.25 33.41

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,655,782,037 3,165,402,645
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 878,582,022 1,558,175,770
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.56 44.50
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.98 10.39
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.15 0.66

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 4.35 8.64
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.70 5.63
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 6.01 11.32
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.65 5.91
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 15.86 15.18
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 5.62 12.63

Growth for Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 0.03 5.93 5.86
EPS (TTM) % -0.22 2.24 1.38
Dividend % 0.00 5.27 11.84
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd

Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 11.46%
# of Holders: 19
Total Shares Held: 45,329,938
3 Mo. Net Change: -745
# New Positions: 0
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 0
# Reduced Positions: 1
# Net Buyers: -1
