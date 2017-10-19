Edition:
Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS)

CIPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

607.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs611.00
Open
Rs613.95
Day's High
Rs613.95
Day's Low
Rs602.05
Volume
151,609
Avg. Vol
1,146,989
52-wk High
Rs635.90
52-wk Low
Rs480.20

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 23 38,432.90 53,241.30 36,054.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 44,240.10 45,641.00 42,839.10 --
Year Ending Mar-17 36 150,467.00 163,810.00 143,129.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 35 162,560.00 177,263.00 150,637.00 181,843.00
Year Ending Mar-19 35 186,115.00 196,728.00 169,771.00 208,965.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 4.42 6.01 3.70 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 5.49 6.24 4.35 --
Year Ending Mar-17 38 18.12 22.18 16.37 --
Year Ending Mar-18 36 21.00 27.00 15.60 26.02
Year Ending Mar-19 36 26.73 34.20 21.21 32.06
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.92 14.93 14.90 18.56
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 12.47 16.52
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 133.08 31.37
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 5.88 10.08
Beta -- 0.87 0.78
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 91.98 13.47
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.53 3.57
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 8.19 4.53
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 6.51 9.97
% Owned Institutions -- 1.05 0.47

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 1.65 2.31
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.55 2.41
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 7.93 -3.31
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 13.52 24.20

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 23.24 26.37
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 15.55 11.91
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.12 -8.02
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,606.25 242.21
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 8.33 -14.80
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.50 -10.81

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.18 1.44
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.26 1.82
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 73.99 31.26
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 99.17 43.32
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 29.08 131.38

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 42.17 33.39
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 43.45 24.71
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 32.51 21.10
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -3.04 -1.20
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 11.20 6.77
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 29.31 59.73
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 15.06 4.08
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 17.96 86.14
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.98 -0.33
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 27.85 20.54
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 59.25 33.41

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,655,782,037 3,165,402,645
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 878,582,022 1,558,175,770
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.56 44.50
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.98 10.39
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.15 0.66

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 4.35 8.64
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.70 5.63
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 6.01 11.32
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.65 5.91
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 15.86 15.18
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 5.62 12.63

Growth for Cipla Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 6.09 12.87 15.82
EPS (TTM) % -25.99 -10.22 -2.59
Dividend % 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Cipla Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 2.69 -- 99 25
13 Week 6.28 -- 99 32
26 Week 5.88 -- 99 31
52 Week 1.92 -- 99 14
YTD 6.86 -- 99 28
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 29.38%
# of Holders: 128
Total Shares Held: 236,392,378
3 Mo. Net Change: 5,692,879
# New Positions: 5
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 31
# Reduced Positions: 19
# Net Buyers: 12
