Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS)
CIPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
607.80INR
19 Oct 2017
607.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.20 (-0.52%)
Rs-3.20 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs611.00
Rs611.00
Open
Rs613.95
Rs613.95
Day's High
Rs613.95
Rs613.95
Day's Low
Rs602.05
Rs602.05
Volume
151,609
151,609
Avg. Vol
1,146,989
1,146,989
52-wk High
Rs635.90
Rs635.90
52-wk Low
Rs480.20
Rs480.20
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|23
|38,432.90
|53,241.30
|36,054.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|44,240.10
|45,641.00
|42,839.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|36
|150,467.00
|163,810.00
|143,129.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35
|162,560.00
|177,263.00
|150,637.00
|181,843.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35
|186,115.00
|196,728.00
|169,771.00
|208,965.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11
|4.42
|6.01
|3.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|5.49
|6.24
|4.35
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|38
|18.12
|22.18
|16.37
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36
|21.00
|27.00
|15.60
|26.02
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|26.73
|34.20
|21.21
|32.06
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|14.92
|14.93
|14.90
|18.56
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|6.09
|12.87
|15.82
|EPS (TTM) %
|-25.99
|-10.22
|-2.59
|Dividend %
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Cipla Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|2.69
|--
|99
|25
|13 Week
|6.28
|--
|99
|32
|26 Week
|5.88
|--
|99
|31
|52 Week
|1.92
|--
|99
|14
|YTD
|6.86
|--
|99
|28
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- UPDATE 1-India's Cipla Q1 profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates
- India's Cipla June-qtr profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates
- BRIEF-India's Cipla June-qtr consol profit up about 21 pct
- BRIEF-India's Cipla launches rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children
- BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs recalls Cipla-made zenatane capsule from U.S. markets
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|29.38%
|# of Holders:
|128
|Total Shares Held:
|236,392,378
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|5,692,879
|# New Positions:
|5
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|31
|# Reduced Positions:
|19
|# Net Buyers:
|12
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.