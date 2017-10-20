CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)
CIX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
28.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
$28.30
Open
$28.36
Day's High
$28.38
Day's Low
$28.19
Volume
210,039
Avg. Vol
432,676
52-wk High
$29.94
52-wk Low
$23.52
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|576.40
|576.40
|576.40
|532.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|2,088.03
|2,127.00
|2,035.00
|2,030.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|2,317.08
|2,476.00
|2,147.00
|2,200.77
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|7
|0.57
|0.59
|0.55
|0.55
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|0.57
|0.58
|0.55
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|2.11
|2.16
|2.00
|2.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|2.35
|2.41
|2.31
|2.32
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.90
|11.90
|11.90
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-2.47
|6.42
|5.42
|EPS (TTM) %
|-6.38
|7.41
|7.24
|Dividend %
|4.65
|9.26
|8.81
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for CI Financial Corp
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|4.77
|2.11
|99
|15
|13 Week
|1.94
|-2.39
|99
|53
|26 Week
|5.71
|4.09
|98
|96
|52 Week
|14.56
|7.27
|99
|91
|YTD
|-1.91
|-5.43
|62
|93
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
- BRIEF-CI Financial announces new debenture financing
- BRIEF-CI Financial makes a strategic investment in financial technology with the acquisition of BBS Securities
- BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management
- BRIEF-CI Financial Corp says DDJ High Yield Fund was terminated effective Aug. 15
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|45.80%
|# of Holders:
|218
|Total Shares Held:
|127,290,503
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|921,543
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|38
|# Reduced Positions:
|25
|# Net Buyers:
|13
