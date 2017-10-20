Greene King PLC (GNK.L)
GNK.L on London Stock Exchange
543.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
543.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.93%)
5.00 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
538.00
538.00
Open
540.50
540.50
Day's High
544.00
544.00
Day's Low
535.50
535.50
Volume
976,258
976,258
Avg. Vol
1,502,302
1,502,302
52-wk High
773.78
773.78
52-wk Low
518.00
518.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|13
|2,197.66
|2,247.20
|2,169.00
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|17
|2,187.86
|2,288.00
|2,106.40
|2,244.23
|Year Ending Apr-19
|17
|2,203.88
|2,342.40
|2,113.60
|2,296.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|14
|70.68
|71.40
|69.90
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|18
|67.56
|72.30
|65.94
|75.65
|Year Ending Apr-19
|18
|68.23
|75.60
|62.70
|79.97
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|1.15
|1.70
|0.60
|3.13
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|6.92
|19.42
|14.21
|EPS (TTM) %
|-23.71
|3.57
|0.59
|Dividend %
|3.59
|5.34
|6.01
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Greene King PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-2.51
|-5.33
|75
|39
|13 Week
|-20.03
|-20.97
|34
|65
|26 Week
|-25.87
|-29.74
|49
|87
|52 Week
|-26.07
|-31.69
|42
|66
|YTD
|-22.21
|-27.01
|63
|80
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- Banks outperform on ECB talk as euro gains hamper European shares
- UPDATE 2-Banks outperform on ECB talk as euro gains hamper European shares
- UPDATE 2-Weak spending, rising costs hit UK pub group Greene King
- Stronger euro continues to hold back European shares
- Greene King warns of tougher times ahead as sales slip
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|65.99%
|# of Holders:
|175
|Total Shares Held:
|204,559,252
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|1,991,038
|# New Positions:
|13
|# Closed Positions:
|18
|# Increased Positions:
|64
|# Reduced Positions:
|53
|# Net Buyers:
|11
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.