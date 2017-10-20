Edition:
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)

GS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.27 (+1.71%)
Prev Close
$15.82
Open
$15.85
Day's High
$16.20
Day's Low
$15.85
Volume
61,262
Avg. Vol
81,530
52-wk High
$19.93
52-wk Low
$14.39

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4 31.22 31.60 30.40 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 28.58 29.50 27.80 --
Year Ending Jun-17 5 151.66 152.00 150.90 --
Year Ending Jun-18 5 155.16 164.90 142.22 159.60
Year Ending Jun-19 4 170.97 180.67 162.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6 0.21 0.27 0.10 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 2 0.22 0.23 0.21 --
Year Ending Jun-17 6 1.40 1.50 1.30 --
Year Ending Jun-18 7 1.45 1.60 1.28 1.40
Year Ending Jun-19 6 1.70 1.85 1.49 --
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 12.47 16.52
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 133.08 31.37
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 5.88 10.08
Beta -- 0.87 0.78
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 91.98 13.47
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.53 3.57
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 8.19 4.53
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 6.51 9.97
% Owned Institutions -- 1.05 0.47

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 1.65 2.31
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.55 2.41
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 7.93 -3.31
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 13.52 24.20

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 23.24 26.37
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 15.55 11.91
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.12 -8.02
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,606.25 242.21
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 8.33 -14.80
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.50 -10.81

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.18 1.44
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.26 1.82
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 73.99 31.26
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 99.17 43.32
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 29.08 131.38

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 42.17 33.39
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 43.45 24.71
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 32.51 21.10
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -3.04 -1.20
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 11.20 6.77
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 29.31 59.73
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 15.06 4.08
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 17.96 86.14
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.98 -0.33
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 27.85 20.54
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 59.25 33.41

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,655,782,037 3,165,402,645
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 878,582,022 1,558,175,770
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.56 44.50
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.98 10.39
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.15 0.66

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 4.35 8.64
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.70 5.63
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 6.01 11.32
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.65 5.91
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 15.86 15.18
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 5.62 12.63

Growth for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 6.97 -14.99 13.27
EPS (TTM) % 25.67 -27.28 18.37
Dividend % 2.56 8.87 9.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -10.79 -13.06 12 15
13 Week -2.25 -6.41 52 53
26 Week -2.76 -4.25 54 96
52 Week 3.70 -2.90 74 91
YTD -3.37 -6.84 60 93
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 35.69%
# of Holders: 50
Total Shares Held: 11,147,207
3 Mo. Net Change: -1,208,913
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 4
# Reduced Positions: 7
# Net Buyers: -3
