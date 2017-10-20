Guyana Goldfields Inc (GUY.TO)
GUY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
$4.61
Open
$4.59
Day's High
$4.71
Day's Low
$4.56
Volume
189,616
Avg. Vol
875,232
52-wk High
$8.55
52-wk Low
$3.96
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|78.13
|78.13
|73.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|229.82
|252.08
|202.30
|335.19
|Year Ending Dec-19
|5
|340.76
|395.06
|286.80
|347.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.12
|0.14
|0.10
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|0.21
|0.26
|0.14
|0.51
|Year Ending Dec-19
|6
|0.39
|0.54
|0.11
|0.45
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|--
|--
|--
|EPS (TTM) %
|24.16
|--
|--
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Guyana Goldfields Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|12.47
|9.61
|99
|11
|13 Week
|-10.50
|-14.30
|69
|7
|26 Week
|-34.50
|-35.50
|45
|9
|52 Week
|-42.31
|-45.98
|50
|3
|YTD
|-23.37
|-26.12
|62
|2
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields produces 41,000 oz Au in Q3 2017
- BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter full year production guidance maintained
- BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02
- BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana
- BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Q1 net earnings of $0.06 per share
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|62.06%
|# of Holders:
|88
|Total Shares Held:
|107,385,313
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|3,361,968
|# New Positions:
|0
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|16
|# Reduced Positions:
|10
|# Net Buyers:
|6
