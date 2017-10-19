ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS)
ICBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
257.85INR
19 Oct 2017
257.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.30 (-2.01%)
Rs-5.30 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs263.15
Rs263.15
Open
Rs259.60
Rs259.60
Day's High
Rs261.00
Rs261.00
Day's Low
Rs256.60
Rs256.60
Volume
3,822,821
3,822,821
Avg. Vol
13,051,512
13,051,512
52-wk High
Rs314.45
Rs314.45
52-wk Low
Rs222.73
Rs222.73
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14
|54,334.30
|55,885.00
|53,234.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|63,037.00
|63,037.00
|63,037.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|237,742.00
|418,257.00
|209,123.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|32
|234,390.00
|251,700.00
|222,287.00
|272,479.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|32
|266,211.00
|298,262.00
|244,793.00
|340,527.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|3.19
|3.91
|2.07
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|3.95
|4.00
|3.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|46
|15.66
|19.34
|13.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43
|15.35
|19.20
|7.00
|19.65
|Year Ending Mar-19
|42
|19.57
|25.50
|10.00
|23.72
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|15.92
|22.00
|11.50
|18.29
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|2.78
|7.19
|9.91
|EPS (TTM) %
|0.09
|-2.88
|5.70
|Dividend %
|-50.00
|-18.39
|-5.40
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for ICICI Bank Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-9.51
|--
|42
|50
|13 Week
|-14.22
|--
|42
|72
|26 Week
|3.99
|--
|99
|70
|52 Week
|7.01
|--
|99
|55
|YTD
|11.10
|--
|99
|64
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-DRA Consultants approves proposal to renew financial assistance from ICICI Bank
- BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says further policy action contingent on evolution of output gap, its impact on inflation trajectory
- BRIEF-ICICI Bank approves allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds
- BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct
- BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|45.72%
|# of Holders:
|241
|Total Shares Held:
|2,935,711,285
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|43,312,133
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|67
|# Reduced Positions:
|40
|# Net Buyers:
|27
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.