Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)

INBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,671.00INR
4:59am EST
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs1,680.80
Open
Rs1,680.00
Day's High
Rs1,680.70
Day's Low
Rs1,665.80
Volume
45,866
Avg. Vol
69,589
52-wk High
Rs1,818.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,045.20

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 27,504.70 28,183.00 26,644.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 40,240.00 40,240.00 40,240.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 37 100,028.00 101,737.00 97,062.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 37 128,453.00 142,998.00 120,251.00 122,868.00
Year Ending Mar-19 39 161,487.00 188,471.00 145,045.00 151,769.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 13.34 14.00 12.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 18.13 18.30 17.96 --
Year Ending Mar-17 45 48.69 51.00 47.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 42 60.80 65.54 54.50 61.62
Year Ending Mar-19 44 77.84 84.54 70.00 77.62
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 23.51 27.59 15.00 31.31
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) 41.80 20.25 36.96
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. 29.96 34.61 38.50
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. 18.91 11.26 11.39
Beta 1.58 1.52 1.48
Price to Sales (TTM) 12.87 6.05 6.04
Price to Book (MRQ) 5.64 2.95 2.89
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) 5.68 3.05 3.01
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 46.59 45.12
% Owned Institutions -- 0.48 0.66

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield 0.36 1.85 1.83
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg 0.50 1.89 1.82
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate 22.22 23.93 22.26
Payout Ratio(TTM) 0.00 17.65 90.90

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago 32.72 7.09 14.85
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago 22.49 7.62 10.35
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate 21.87 14.13 14.09
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago 21.08 36.13 36.82
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago 20.10 -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate 23.05 9.57 10.33
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate 13.82 21.27 19.78

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 0.00 0.05
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 0.00 1.92
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) 141.24 31.63 36.19
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) 141.24 58.69 71.03
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 0.00 7.24

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 0.19 3.16
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 0.18 3.03
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg 61.12 50.15 47.80
Operating Margin (TTM) 44.40 37.63 36.41
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 43.97 42.61 40.41
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) 44.40 37.94 36.70
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 43.97 42.66 40.61
Net Profit Margin (TTM) 29.26 29.93 29.16
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 29.07 33.53 32.04
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) 34.09 21.27 21.31
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. 33.88 21.30 20.94

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 855,472 51,253,309
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 118,692 16,251,433
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 8,686.47
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 0.00 1.16
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.00 0.02

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) 1.81 2.45 2.55
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. 1.78 2.72 2.80
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 0.01 0.43
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 0.01 0.45
Return on Equity (TTM) 16.14 15.75 15.12
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. 16.32 21.05 19.95

Growth for Indusind Bank Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 21.34 20.40 21.87
EPS (TTM) % 21.15 21.69 23.05
Dividend % 33.33 19.68 22.22
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Indusind Bank Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 1.78 1.04 99 47
13 Week -3.84 -7.21 99 75
26 Week 11.07 3.50 99 71
52 Week 55.04 22.22 99 77
YTD 51.51 20.06 99 65
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 33.31%
# of Holders: 175
Total Shares Held: 199,644,518
3 Mo. Net Change: -9,522,263
# New Positions: 4
# Closed Positions: 3
# Increased Positions: 45
# Reduced Positions: 51
# Net Buyers: -6
