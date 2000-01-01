Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)
INBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,671.00INR
4:59am EST
1,671.00INR
4:59am EST
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs1,680.80
Rs1,680.80
Open
Rs1,680.00
Rs1,680.00
Day's High
Rs1,680.70
Rs1,680.70
Day's Low
Rs1,665.80
Rs1,665.80
Volume
45,866
45,866
Avg. Vol
69,589
69,589
52-wk High
Rs1,818.00
Rs1,818.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,045.20
Rs1,045.20
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|27,504.70
|28,183.00
|26,644.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|40,240.00
|40,240.00
|40,240.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|100,028.00
|101,737.00
|97,062.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37
|128,453.00
|142,998.00
|120,251.00
|122,868.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|39
|161,487.00
|188,471.00
|145,045.00
|151,769.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|13.34
|14.00
|12.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|18.13
|18.30
|17.96
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|45
|48.69
|51.00
|47.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|42
|60.80
|65.54
|54.50
|61.62
|Year Ending Mar-19
|44
|77.84
|84.54
|70.00
|77.62
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|23.51
|27.59
|15.00
|31.31
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|41.80
|20.25
|36.96
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|29.96
|34.61
|38.50
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|18.91
|11.26
|11.39
|Beta
|1.58
|1.52
|1.48
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|12.87
|6.05
|6.04
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|5.64
|2.95
|2.89
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|5.68
|3.05
|3.01
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|46.59
|45.12
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.48
|0.66
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|0.36
|1.85
|1.83
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|0.50
|1.89
|1.82
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|22.22
|23.93
|22.26
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|0.00
|17.65
|90.90
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|32.72
|7.09
|14.85
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|22.49
|7.62
|10.35
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|21.87
|14.13
|14.09
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|21.08
|36.13
|36.82
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|20.10
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|23.05
|9.57
|10.33
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|13.82
|21.27
|19.78
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|0.00
|0.05
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|0.00
|1.92
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|141.24
|31.63
|36.19
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|141.24
|58.69
|71.03
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|0.00
|7.24
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|0.19
|3.16
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|0.18
|3.03
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|61.12
|50.15
|47.80
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|44.40
|37.63
|36.41
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|43.97
|42.61
|40.41
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|44.40
|37.94
|36.70
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|43.97
|42.66
|40.61
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|29.26
|29.93
|29.16
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|29.07
|33.53
|32.04
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|34.09
|21.27
|21.31
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|33.88
|21.30
|20.94
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|855,472
|51,253,309
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|118,692
|16,251,433
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|8,686.47
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.00
|1.16
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.00
|0.02
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|1.81
|2.45
|2.55
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|1.78
|2.72
|2.80
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|0.01
|0.43
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|0.01
|0.45
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|16.14
|15.75
|15.12
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|16.32
|21.05
|19.95
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|21.34
|20.40
|21.87
|EPS (TTM) %
|21.15
|21.69
|23.05
|Dividend %
|33.33
|19.68
|22.22
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Indusind Bank Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|1.78
|1.04
|99
|47
|13 Week
|-3.84
|-7.21
|99
|75
|26 Week
|11.07
|3.50
|99
|71
|52 Week
|55.04
|22.22
|99
|77
|YTD
|51.51
|20.06
|99
|65
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|33.31%
|# of Holders:
|175
|Total Shares Held:
|199,644,518
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-9,522,263
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|3
|# Increased Positions:
|45
|# Reduced Positions:
|51
|# Net Buyers:
|-6
