Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange

3,435.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

39.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
3,396.00
Open
3,401.00
Day's High
3,435.00
Day's Low
3,395.00
Volume
413,430
Avg. Vol
789,679
52-wk High
3,513.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 981.00 981.00 981.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 3,479.45 3,568.00 3,420.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 3,778.17 3,841.55 3,606.00 3,637.04
Year Ending Mar-19 9 3,992.87 4,174.50 3,849.40 3,813.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 18 202.37 211.89 174.58 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 212.37 219.80 196.29 210.73
Year Ending Mar-19 17 230.14 246.30 206.51 230.67
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.39 8.68 4.40 9.90
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 12.47 16.52
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 133.08 31.37
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 5.88 10.08
Beta -- 0.87 0.78
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 91.98 13.47
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.53 3.57
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 8.19 4.53
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 6.51 9.97
% Owned Institutions -- 1.05 0.47

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 1.65 2.31
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.55 2.41
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 7.93 -3.31
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 13.52 24.20

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 23.24 26.37
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 15.55 11.91
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.12 -8.02
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,606.25 242.21
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 8.33 -14.80
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.50 -10.81

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.18 1.44
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.26 1.82
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 73.99 31.26
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 99.17 43.32
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 29.08 131.38

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 42.17 33.39
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 43.45 24.71
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 32.51 21.10
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -3.04 -1.20
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 11.20 6.77
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 29.31 59.73
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 15.06 4.08
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 17.96 86.14
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.98 -0.33
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 27.85 20.54
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 59.25 33.41

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,655,782,037 3,165,402,645
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 878,582,022 1,558,175,770
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.56 44.50
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.98 10.39
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.15 0.66

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 4.35 8.64
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.70 5.63
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 6.01 11.32
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.65 5.91
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 15.86 15.18
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 5.62 12.63

Growth for Johnson Matthey PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 12.29 2.55 0.01
EPS (TTM) % 14.31 4.36 4.26
Dividend % 3.24 4.26 4.22
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Johnson Matthey PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -1.63 -4.47 98 60
13 Week 19.27 17.88 99 52
26 Week 20.27 14.00 99 82
52 Week -2.05 -9.49 83 89
YTD 7.95 1.29 99 82
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 73.48%
# of Holders: 349
Total Shares Held: 142,210,667
3 Mo. Net Change: 3,206,858
# New Positions: 17
# Closed Positions: 33
# Increased Positions: 97
# Reduced Positions: 94
# Net Buyers: 3
