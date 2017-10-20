Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)
JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange
3,435.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
3,435.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
39.00 (+1.15%)
39.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
3,396.00
3,396.00
Open
3,401.00
3,401.00
Day's High
3,435.00
3,435.00
Day's Low
3,395.00
3,395.00
Volume
413,430
413,430
Avg. Vol
789,679
789,679
52-wk High
3,513.00
3,513.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68
2,677.68
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|981.00
|981.00
|981.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|3,479.45
|3,568.00
|3,420.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|3,778.17
|3,841.55
|3,606.00
|3,637.04
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|3,992.87
|4,174.50
|3,849.40
|3,813.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|202.37
|211.89
|174.58
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|212.37
|219.80
|196.29
|210.73
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|230.14
|246.30
|206.51
|230.67
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.39
|8.68
|4.40
|9.90
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|12.29
|2.55
|0.01
|EPS (TTM) %
|14.31
|4.36
|4.26
|Dividend %
|3.24
|4.26
|4.22
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Johnson Matthey PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-1.63
|-4.47
|98
|60
|13 Week
|19.27
|17.88
|99
|52
|26 Week
|20.27
|14.00
|99
|82
|52 Week
|-2.05
|-9.49
|83
|89
|YTD
|7.95
|1.29
|99
|82
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- CORRECTED-Johnson Matthey to invest 200 mln pounds in battery material technology
- Johnson Matthey to invest $200 mln in battery material technology
- BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey
- BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients
- UPDATE 2-Johnson Matthey expects higher catalysts demand after profit rises
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|73.48%
|# of Holders:
|349
|Total Shares Held:
|142,210,667
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|3,206,858
|# New Positions:
|17
|# Closed Positions:
|33
|# Increased Positions:
|97
|# Reduced Positions:
|94
|# Net Buyers:
|3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.