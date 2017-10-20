Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)
QSR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
85.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
85.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.68 (+0.81%)
$0.68 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
$84.39
$84.39
Open
$84.91
$84.91
Day's High
$85.42
$85.42
Day's Low
$84.77
$84.77
Volume
204,281
204,281
Avg. Vol
405,079
405,079
52-wk High
$85.68
$85.68
52-wk Low
$57.37
$57.37
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8
|1,524.84
|1,616.84
|1,178.68
|1,450.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|1,389.43
|1,515.71
|1,087.91
|1,234.64
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|5,542.88
|6,218.33
|4,402.86
|5,527.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|6,119.69
|6,668.58
|4,798.16
|5,883.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.67
|0.77
|0.47
|0.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9
|0.63
|0.71
|0.51
|0.57
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|2.30
|2.54
|1.53
|2.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|3.20
|3.74
|2.33
|2.83
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|23.90
|23.90
|23.90
|10.00
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|2.31
|53.50
|--
|EPS (TTM) %
|236.87
|4.03
|--
|Dividend %
|40.91
|37.21
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Restaurant Brands International Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|6.38
|3.67
|76
|39
|13 Week
|10.55
|5.85
|83
|65
|26 Week
|11.29
|9.59
|73
|87
|52 Week
|41.17
|32.19
|82
|66
|YTD
|33.03
|28.25
|81
|80
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|76.73%
|# of Holders:
|458
|Total Shares Held:
|181,557,776
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-10,218,763
|# New Positions:
|6
|# Closed Positions:
|5
|# Increased Positions:
|30
|# Reduced Positions:
|30
|# Net Buyers:
|0
