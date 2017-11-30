Reinet Investments SCA (RNIJ.J)
RNIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
29,000.00ZAc
30 Nov 2017
29,000.00ZAc
30 Nov 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
29,000.00
29,000.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,517,739
3,517,739
52-wk High
29,972.00
29,972.00
52-wk Low
2,532.00
2,532.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|6.98
|36.21
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|33.40
|22.86
|38.90
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|3.65
|3.14
|11.46
|Beta
|0.54
|0.89
|1.49
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|17.31
|11.45
|6.10
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|0.64
|4.61
|2.87
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|0.64
|5.67
|3.00
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|1.85
|23.75
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.02
|0.65
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|0.93
|1.22
|1.87
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|0.75
|1.36
|1.81
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|8.64
|22.09
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|7.55
|89.61
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|-236.02
|1,635.75
|17.33
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|-63.64
|412.46
|11.29
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|52.20
|60.40
|14.10
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|-278.19
|889.81
|50.24
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|-117.47
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|-1.23
|41.68
|10.27
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-0.07
|19.63
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|0.78
|0.05
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|26.86
|1.90
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|0.00
|0.24
|33.85
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|0.00
|3.25
|72.18
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|10.48
|2,317.19
|8.82
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|69.00
|83.38
|3.18
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|83.23
|3.05
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|66.00
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|90.60
|82.21
|48.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|54.00
|84.75
|36.43
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|90.50
|84.38
|40.66
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|-28.00
|85.47
|36.69
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|84.03
|88.17
|40.85
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|-39.50
|84.81
|29.17
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|83.93
|87.75
|32.23
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|1.55
|21.21
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|0.42
|20.93
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|3,689,765
|51,714,567
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,531,322
|16,216,949
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|2,527,549.58
|8,562.58
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.01
|1.11
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.19
|0.02
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|18.22
|2.55
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|10.18
|14.26
|2.81
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|19.39
|0.43
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|10.24
|15.37
|0.45
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|19.49
|15.11
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|10.52
|15.43
|19.96
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|329.48
|125.51
|52.20
|EPS (TTM) %
|364.57
|106.74
|-1.23
|Dividend %
|2.48
|2.55
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Reinet Investments SCA
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|1.20
|1.50
|53
|50
|13 Week
|0.68
|2.39
|29
|67
|26 Week
|-14.84
|-9.25
|7
|43
|52 Week
|-1.15
|-0.26
|39
|30
|YTD
|0.91
|3.41
|45
|28
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|20.24%
|# of Holders:
|10
|Total Shares Held:
|39,668,150
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-53,481
|# New Positions:
|0
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|0
|# Reduced Positions:
|3
|# Net Buyers:
|-3
