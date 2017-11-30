Edition:
United States

Reinet Investments SCA (RNIJ.J)

RNIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

29,000.00ZAc
30 Nov 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
29,000.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,517,739
52-wk High
29,972.00
52-wk Low
2,532.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 6.98 36.21
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. 33.40 22.86 38.90
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. 3.65 3.14 11.46
Beta 0.54 0.89 1.49
Price to Sales (TTM) 17.31 11.45 6.10
Price to Book (MRQ) 0.64 4.61 2.87
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) 0.64 5.67 3.00
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 1.85 23.75
% Owned Institutions -- 0.02 0.65

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield 0.93 1.22 1.87
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg 0.75 1.36 1.81
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 8.64 22.09
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 7.55 89.61

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -236.02 1,635.75 17.33
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -63.64 412.46 11.29
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate 52.20 60.40 14.10
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -278.19 889.81 50.24
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -117.47 -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -1.23 41.68 10.27
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -0.07 19.63

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 0.78 0.05
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 26.86 1.90
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) 0.00 0.24 33.85
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) 0.00 3.25 72.18
Interest Coverage (TTM) 10.48 2,317.19 8.82

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) 69.00 83.38 3.18
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 83.23 3.05
EBITD Margin (TTM) 66.00 -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg 90.60 82.21 48.10
Operating Margin (TTM) 54.00 84.75 36.43
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 90.50 84.38 40.66
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -28.00 85.47 36.69
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 84.03 88.17 40.85
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -39.50 84.81 29.17
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 83.93 87.75 32.23
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 1.55 21.21
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 0.42 20.93

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 3,689,765 51,714,567
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 2,531,322 16,216,949
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 2,527,549.58 8,562.58
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 0.01 1.11
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.19 0.02

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 18.22 2.55
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. 10.18 14.26 2.81
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 19.39 0.43
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. 10.24 15.37 0.45
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 19.49 15.11
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. 10.52 15.43 19.96

Growth for Reinet Investments SCA

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 329.48 125.51 52.20
EPS (TTM) % 364.57 106.74 -1.23
Dividend % 2.48 2.55 --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Reinet Investments SCA

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 1.20 1.50 53 50
13 Week 0.68 2.39 29 67
26 Week -14.84 -9.25 7 43
52 Week -1.15 -0.26 39 30
YTD 0.91 3.41 45 28
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Reinet Investments SCA News

» More RNIJ.J News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 20.24%
# of Holders: 10
Total Shares Held: 39,668,150
3 Mo. Net Change: -53,481
# New Positions: 0
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 0
# Reduced Positions: 3
# Net Buyers: -3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.