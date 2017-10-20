Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)
ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.40 (+0.33%)
€0.40 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€121.50
€121.50
Open
€121.80
€121.80
Day's High
€122.30
€122.30
Day's Low
€120.75
€120.75
Volume
146,212
146,212
Avg. Vol
100,355
100,355
52-wk High
€129.00
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50
€84.50
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,103.00
|1,103.00
|1,103.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|4,220.32
|4,332.00
|4,183.00
|4,193.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|4,442.59
|4,627.00
|4,308.24
|4,436.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|5.87
|6.61
|4.89
|5.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|6.49
|7.48
|5.69
|6.18
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|16.80
|17.00
|16.61
|15.40
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|7.39
|14.47
|11.41
|EPS (TTM) %
|6.38
|17.33
|17.60
|Dividend %
|8.33
|17.57
|23.09
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Teleperformance SE
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-1.69
|-3.36
|99
|47
|13 Week
|7.12
|2.04
|99
|42
|26 Week
|20.99
|13.94
|99
|54
|52 Week
|24.92
|5.57
|99
|44
|YTD
|27.91
|15.77
|99
|39
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Teleperformance sees 2017 financial objectives confirmed
- BRIEF-Teleperformance joins the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices
- BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
- BRIEF-Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to 116 million euros
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 29
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|55.42%
|# of Holders:
|305
|Total Shares Held:
|32,018,822
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-888,896
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|52
|# Reduced Positions:
|52
|# Net Buyers:
|0
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.