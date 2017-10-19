South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)
SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
32.10INR
19 Oct 2017
32.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs32.10
Rs32.10
Open
Rs32.50
Rs32.50
Day's High
Rs32.50
Rs32.50
Day's Low
Rs31.80
Rs31.80
Volume
8,572,870
8,572,870
Avg. Vol
16,751,876
16,751,876
52-wk High
Rs32.95
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79
Rs16.79
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|5,740.00
|6,421.00
|4,548.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|7,326.00
|7,326.00
|7,326.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|23,933.90
|24,563.00
|23,358.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|28,320.80
|29,590.00
|26,147.00
|26,210.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|31,776.40
|34,303.00
|29,102.00
|31,114.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|0.75
|0.91
|0.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|2.53
|2.90
|1.81
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|2.10
|3.00
|1.30
|3.56
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|3.68
|4.50
|2.90
|4.46
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|5.22
|5.25
|10.29
|EPS (TTM) %
|16.72
|-8.54
|-3.90
|Dividend %
|-11.62
|-17.95
|-5.93
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for South Indian Bank Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|3.38
|--
|99
|50
|13 Week
|13.43
|--
|99
|72
|26 Week
|43.30
|--
|99
|70
|52 Week
|50.26
|--
|99
|55
|YTD
|80.93
|--
|99
|64
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|30.89%
|# of Holders:
|43
|Total Shares Held:
|557,306,809
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-10,702,045
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|13
|# Reduced Positions:
|10
|# Net Buyers:
|3
