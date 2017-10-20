Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)
TCLa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Oct-17
|3
|537.07
|540.86
|533.00
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|8
|2,015.56
|2,023.00
|2,005.24
|1,947.63
|Year Ending Oct-18
|8
|1,904.12
|1,958.00
|1,828.49
|2,002.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Oct-17
|5
|0.91
|0.96
|0.89
|0.75
|Quarter Ending Jan-18
|1
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|0.45
|Year Ending Oct-17
|7
|2.65
|2.70
|2.62
|2.18
|Year Ending Oct-18
|8
|2.61
|2.80
|2.50
|2.12
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.17
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|0.86
|-1.24
|0.30
|EPS (TTM) %
|-37.87
|--
|10.61
|Dividend %
|8.21
|7.72
|8.15
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Transcontinental Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-0.97
|-3.49
|67
|12
|13 Week
|4.17
|-0.26
|99
|43
|26 Week
|12.20
|10.48
|99
|42
|52 Week
|46.43
|37.11
|99
|58
|YTD
|19.38
|15.09
|99
|35
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-TC Media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord
- BRIEF-Transcontinental announces departure of André Tremblay, appointment of Yves Leduc to board
- BRIEF-Transcontinental q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.65
- BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announced sale of 2 publications
- BRIEF-TC Media sells six of its publications
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|56.68%
|# of Holders:
|113
|Total Shares Held:
|36,025,898
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|345,468
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|20
|# Reduced Positions:
|9
|# Net Buyers:
|11
