Visa Inc (V.N)
V.N on New York Stock Exchange
107.55USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.53 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$107.02
Open
$107.50
Day's High
$107.70
Day's Low
$106.97
Volume
2,762,070
Avg. Vol
2,029,314
52-wk High
$109.26
52-wk Low
$75.17
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|4,565.00
|0.863
|Mar '17
|4,477.00
|0.179
|Dec
|4,461.00
|0.855
|FY 2016
|Sep '16
|4,261.00
|0.792
|Jun '16
|3,630.00
|0.173
|Mar '16
|3,626.00
|0.711
|Dec
|3,565.00
|0.799
|FY 2015
|Sep '15
|3,571.00
|0.619
|Jun '15
|3,518.00
|0.693
|Mar '15
|3,409.00
|0.630
|Dec
|3,382.00
|0.634
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|30
|4,631.29
|4,731.00
|4,543.00
|4,717.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|24
|4,855.70
|4,998.66
|4,753.14
|4,971.75
|Year Ending Sep-17
|35
|18,135.10
|18,234.00
|18,046.00
|18,034.80
|Year Ending Sep-18
|35
|19,954.50
|20,592.00
|19,438.00
|20,018.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|35
|0.85
|0.89
|0.81
|0.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|30
|0.97
|1.04
|0.90
|0.96
|Year Ending Sep-17
|37
|3.43
|3.46
|3.39
|3.32
|Year Ending Sep-18
|38
|4.00
|4.20
|3.83
|3.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|16.18
|18.00
|15.00
|16.07
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|133.08
|31.37
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|5.88
|10.08
|Beta
|--
|0.87
|0.78
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|91.98
|13.47
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.53
|3.57
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|8.19
|4.53
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|6.51
|9.97
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|1.05
|0.47
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|1.65
|2.31
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.55
|2.41
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|7.93
|-3.31
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|13.52
|24.20
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|23.24
|26.37
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|15.55
|11.91
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.12
|-8.02
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,606.25
|242.21
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|8.33
|-14.80
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-3.50
|-10.81
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.18
|1.44
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.26
|1.82
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|73.99
|31.26
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|99.17
|43.32
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|29.08
|131.38
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|42.17
|33.39
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|43.45
|24.71
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|32.51
|21.10
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-3.04
|-1.20
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|11.20
|6.77
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|29.31
|59.73
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|15.06
|4.08
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|17.96
|86.14
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.98
|-0.33
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|27.85
|20.54
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|59.25
|33.41
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,655,782,037
|3,165,402,645
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|878,582,022
|1,558,175,770
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.56
|44.50
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.98
|10.39
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.15
|0.66
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|4.35
|8.64
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.70
|5.63
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.65
|5.91
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|15.86
|15.18
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|5.62
|12.63
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|8.66
|8.59
|10.42
|EPS (TTM) %
|-3.66
|9.35
|13.97
|Dividend %
|16.67
|19.28
|30.14
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Visa Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|1.89
|-1.00
|99
|58
|13 Week
|7.98
|3.68
|99
|34
|26 Week
|17.99
|7.61
|99
|47
|52 Week
|30.36
|8.40
|99
|34
|YTD
|37.85
|19.84
|99
|52
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|95.70%
|# of Holders:
|2,394
|Total Shares Held:
|1,750,649,112
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|608,529
|# New Positions:
|34
|# Closed Positions:
|12
|# Increased Positions:
|196
|# Reduced Positions:
|179
|# Net Buyers:
|17
