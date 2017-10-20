Edition:
United States

Visa Inc (V.N)

V.N on New York Stock Exchange

107.55USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.53 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$107.02
Open
$107.50
Day's High
$107.70
Day's Low
$106.97
Volume
2,762,070
Avg. Vol
2,029,314
52-wk High
$109.26
52-wk Low
$75.17

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 4,565.00 0.863
Mar '17 4,477.00 0.179
Dec 4,461.00 0.855
FY 2016 Sep '16 4,261.00 0.792
Jun '16 3,630.00 0.173
Mar '16 3,626.00 0.711
Dec 3,565.00 0.799
FY 2015 Sep '15 3,571.00 0.619
Jun '15 3,518.00 0.693
Mar '15 3,409.00 0.630
Dec 3,382.00 0.634
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 30 4,631.29 4,731.00 4,543.00 4,717.58
Quarter Ending Mar-18 24 4,855.70 4,998.66 4,753.14 4,971.75
Year Ending Sep-17 35 18,135.10 18,234.00 18,046.00 18,034.80
Year Ending Sep-18 35 19,954.50 20,592.00 19,438.00 20,018.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 35 0.85 0.89 0.81 0.88
Quarter Ending Mar-18 30 0.97 1.04 0.90 0.96
Year Ending Sep-17 37 3.43 3.46 3.39 3.32
Year Ending Sep-18 38 4.00 4.20 3.83 3.91
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 16.18 18.00 15.00 16.07
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 12.47 16.52
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 133.08 31.37
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 5.88 10.08
Beta -- 0.87 0.78
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 91.98 13.47
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.53 3.57
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 8.19 4.53
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 6.51 9.97
% Owned Institutions -- 1.05 0.47

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 1.65 2.31
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.55 2.41
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 7.93 -3.31
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 13.52 24.20

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 23.24 26.37
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 15.55 11.91
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.12 -8.02
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,606.25 242.21
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 8.33 -14.80
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -3.50 -10.81

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.18 1.44
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.26 1.82
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 73.99 31.26
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 99.17 43.32
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 29.08 131.38

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 42.17 33.39
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 43.45 24.71
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 32.51 21.10
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -3.04 -1.20
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 11.20 6.77
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 29.31 59.73
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 15.06 4.08
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 17.96 86.14
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.98 -0.33
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 27.85 20.54
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 59.25 33.41

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,655,782,037 3,165,402,645
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 878,582,022 1,558,175,770
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.56 44.50
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.98 10.39
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.15 0.66

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 4.35 8.64
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.70 5.63
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 6.01 11.32
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.65 5.91
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 15.86 15.18
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 5.62 12.63

Growth for Visa Inc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 8.66 8.59 10.42
EPS (TTM) % -3.66 9.35 13.97
Dividend % 16.67 19.28 30.14
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Visa Inc

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 1.89 -1.00 99 58
13 Week 7.98 3.68 99 34
26 Week 17.99 7.61 99 47
52 Week 30.36 8.40 99 34
YTD 37.85 19.84 99 52
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Visa Inc News

» More V.N News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 95.70%
# of Holders: 2,394
Total Shares Held: 1,750,649,112
3 Mo. Net Change: 608,529
# New Positions: 34
# Closed Positions: 12
# Increased Positions: 196
# Reduced Positions: 179
# Net Buyers: 17
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.