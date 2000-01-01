Power Assets Holdings Ltd (0006.HK)
0006.HK on Hong Kong Stock
67.75HKD
9:39pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
HK$67.80
Open
HK$67.60
Day's High
HK$67.90
Day's Low
HK$67.60
Volume
227,243
Avg. Vol
3,264,408
52-wk High
HK$78.80
52-wk Low
HK$66.70
About
Power Assets Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in power businesses. The Company operates through three segments, including Sales of Electricity segment, Investments segment and Others segment. Sales of Electricity segment is engaged in electricity supply in Hong Kong. Investments... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$144,702.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,134.26
|Dividend:
|0.77
|Yield (%):
|4.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18