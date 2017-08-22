Edition:
Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)

0012.HK on Hong Kong Stock

52.50HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$52.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,030,547
52-wk High
HK$56.00
52-wk Low
HK$36.59

Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of properties. Property Rental segment is engaged in the leasing of properties.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$210,060.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,001.15
Dividend: 0.48
Yield (%): 2.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about 0012.HK

BRIEF-Henderson Land Development says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$14.16 bln

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders hk$14,158 million, up 64 percent

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Henderson Land Development Co appoints Fung Hau Chung, Andrew as CFO

* ‍Announces appointment Fung Hau Chung, Andrew, as chief financial officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 20 2017

Henderson Land to pay record $3 billion for Hong Kong car park site

HONG KONG Henderson Land Development won a hotly contested auction on Tuesday, agreeing to pay a record HK$23.3 billion ($3 billion) for a commercial property site in the heart of Hong Kong's central business district currently being used as a public car park. | Video

May 18 2017

UPDATE 1-Henderson Land to pay record $3 bln for Hong Kong car park site

* Henderson Land to build office tower with retail facilities

May 16 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates