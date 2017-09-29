New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)

BRIEF-New World Development Co says unit entered into subscription agreement * Smart Future and Healthcare Assets Management entered into subscription agreement

BRIEF-New World Department Store China says offer for privatisation by Ubs Ag Hong Kong Branch on behalf of New World Development lapsed * Offeror announces that offer for proposed privatisation by ubs ag hong kong branch on behalf of new world development lapsed on aug 28

BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China * Updates on privatisation by way of offer by UBS AG Hong Kong branch to acquire all shares of new world department store China

UPDATE 1-New World Department is latest China retailer to go private with buyout plan * Offer price represents a 50.4 pct premium to previous close