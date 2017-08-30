Edition:
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (0027.HK)

0027.HK on Hong Kong Stock

52.85HKD
20 Oct 2017
Prev Close
HK$52.85
Avg. Vol
12,731,738
52-wk High
HK$56.70
52-wk Low
HK$29.70

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GEG) is a hospitality and gaming company. The Company develops and operates hotels, gaming and integrated resort facilities in Macau. The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operation in casino games of chance or games

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$227,546.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,305.51
Dividend: 0.33
P/E (TTM): -- 41.41 16.52
ROI: -- 9.64 11.32
ROE: -- 22.09 15.18

Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 81 percent rise in first-half profit

HONG KONG Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted an 81 percent rise in net profit for the first half year due to resurgent demand from gamblers in the world's biggest casino hub.

Aug 30 2017

Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 81 pct rise in H1 profit

HONG KONG, Aug 31 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted an 81 percent rise in net profit for the first half year due to resurgent demand from gamblers in the world's biggest casino hub.

Aug 30 2017

Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 31 percent jump in first-quarter EBITDA

HONG KONG Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted a 31 percent rise in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter as wealthy Chinese gamblers flocked back into the world's biggest gambling hub.

May 04 2017

Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 31 pct jump in Q1 EBITDA

HONG KONG, May 4 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted a 31 percent rise in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter as wealthy Chinese gamblers flocked back into the world's biggest gambling hub.

May 04 2017
