MTR Corp Ltd (0066.HK)
0066.HK on Hong Kong Stock
45.05HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$45.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,519,978
52-wk High
HK$50.00
52-wk Low
HK$37.20
About
MTR Corporation Limited is principally engaged in railway operation. The Company has six segments. Hong Kong Transport Operations is engaged in the provision of passenger operation and related services for railway systems, airport expresses, as well as light rails and buses in Hong Kong. Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$270,563.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,005.85
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|2.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.01
|15.18
UK market regulator raises competition concerns in FirstGroup, MTR contract
July 11 UK market regulator Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns on Tuesday about the lack of competition on one train route, between London and Exeter, which is part of the new South Western franchise awarded to FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR.
Hong Kong-China consortium buys New Territories land plot for $1.07 bln
HONG KONG A Hong Kong-China consortium of property developers on Friday won an auction for a plot of land in Hong Kong's New Territories with a bid of HK$8.33 billion ($1.07 billion), beating market expectations.