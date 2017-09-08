Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)
0083.HK on Hong Kong Stock
14.18HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sino Land Company Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in development of properties for sale; property rentals; hotel operations, and property management services, including estate management, cleaning, car park management and security. The Company's segments include property sales, property rental,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$89,554.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,315.58
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|3.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit to acquire stake
* Says unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit Sinoland China Investment Holdings to acquire 80 percent stake in Chengdu property firm for 8.77 billion yuan ($1.36 billion)
BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says Sino Coronet to subscribe to share issue
* Entered subscription agreement with Sino Coronet, substantial shareholder interested in about 11.25 percent in issued share capital of co
Hong Kong-China consortium buys New Territories land plot for $1.07 bln
HONG KONG A Hong Kong-China consortium of property developers on Friday won an auction for a plot of land in Hong Kong's New Territories with a bid of HK$8.33 billion ($1.07 billion), beating market expectations.