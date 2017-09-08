Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)

BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit to acquire stake * Says unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit Sinoland China Investment Holdings to acquire 80 percent stake in Chengdu property firm for 8.77 billion yuan ($1.36 billion)

BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says Sino Coronet to subscribe to share issue * Entered subscription agreement with Sino Coronet, substantial shareholder interested in about 11.25 percent in issued share capital of co