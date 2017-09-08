Edition:
Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)

0083.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.18HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$14.18
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,989,681
52-wk High
HK$14.56
52-wk Low
HK$11.02

About

Sino Land Company Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in development of properties for sale; property rentals; hotel operations, and property management services, including estate management, cleaning, car park management and security. The Company's segments include property sales, property rental,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$89,554.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,315.58
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 3.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about 0083.HK

BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit to acquire stake

* Says unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit Sinoland China Investment Holdings to acquire 80 percent stake in Chengdu property firm for 8.77 billion yuan ($1.36 billion)

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says Sino Coronet to subscribe to share issue

* Entered subscription agreement with Sino Coronet, substantial shareholder interested in about 11.25 percent in issued share capital of co

Sep 01 2017

Hong Kong-China consortium buys New Territories land plot for $1.07 bln

HONG KONG A Hong Kong-China consortium of property developers on Friday won an auction for a plot of land in Hong Kong's New Territories with a bid of HK$8.33 billion ($1.07 billion), beating market expectations.

May 26 2017
