China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd (0144.HK)

0144.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.95HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$24.95
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,502,624
52-wk High
HK$27.40
52-wk Low
HK$18.80

About

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, formerly China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in port-related businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Ports Operation segment is engaged in container terminal operation, as well... (more)

Beta: 1.12
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$79,143.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,172.08
Dividend: 0.22
Yield (%): 3.49

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.79 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.76 11.32
ROE: -- 2.21 15.18

China Merchants buys control of Brazil's most profitable port

HONG KONG/SAO PAULO China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd agreed to buy 90 percent of TCP Participações SA, Brazil's most profitable port terminal, for about 2.9 billion reais ($924 million), a sign of growing interest in assets across Latin America's No. 1 economy.

Sep 04 2017

