China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd (0144.HK)
24.95HKD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
HK$24.95
--
--
--
--
5,502,624
HK$27.40
HK$18.80
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$79,143.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,172.08
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|3.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.79
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.76
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|2.21
|15.18
China Merchants buys control of Brazil's most profitable port
HONG KONG/SAO PAULO China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd agreed to buy 90 percent of TCP Participações SA, Brazil's most profitable port terminal, for about 2.9 billion reais ($924 million), a sign of growing interest in assets across Latin America's No. 1 economy.
UPDATE 1-China Merchants buys control of Brazil's most profitable port
China Merchants Port to buy 90 pct of Brazilian port operator for $924 mln
