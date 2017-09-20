Want Want China Holdings Ltd (0151.HK)
0151.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.13HKD
9:45pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$0.09 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
HK$6.04
Open
HK$6.10
Day's High
HK$6.18
Day's Low
HK$6.09
Volume
1,105,000
Avg. Vol
12,867,553
52-wk High
HK$6.56
52-wk Low
HK$4.56
About
Want Want China Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in food-related businesses. The Company operates its businesses through four segments. The Rice Crackers segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of sugar coated crackers, savory crackers and fried crackers. The Dairy... (more)
|0.52
|HK$75,566.86
|12,511.07
|0.04
|2.15
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|--
|--
|--
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Want Want China notified of transfer of its shares
* Informed by Tsai Eng-Meng that Hot-Kid Holdings and Norwares Overseas transferred 4.02 billion and 1.06 billion shares of co to Want Power
BRIEF-Want Want China posts HY profit attributable of RMB1.50 bln
* HY profit attributable RMB1.50 billion versus RMB1.76 billion