WH Group Ltd (0288.HK)

0288.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.65HKD
9:40pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
HK$7.81
Open
HK$7.80
Day's High
HK$7.80
Day's Low
HK$7.62
Volume
3,110,980
Avg. Vol
39,997,956
52-wk High
HK$8.65
52-wk Low
HK$5.66

WH GROUP LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in pork businesses. The Company operates its businesses through four segments. Packaged Meats segment is engaged in the production, wholesales and retailing of low temperature and high temperature meat products. Fresh Pork segment is engaged in... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$114,478.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14,657.97
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 3.33

P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Fitch Affirms WH Group at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based pork processor WH Group Limited's (WH Group) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook for the IDR is Stable. WH Group's ratings are supported by the company's leading market position in both China and the U.S., stable and growing demand for pork and pork products, as well as the geographical diversifi

Oct 09 2017

China's WH Group to buy Romanian meat producers in Europe push

HONG KONG The world's largest pork supplier WH Group Ltd said on Tuesday its Smithfield Foods Inc unit would buy two packaged meats manufacturers in Romania, further expanding the Chinese group's operations in Europe.

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Wh group says unit to acquire 100% of share capital of Elit and Vericom​

* Smithfield entered into a share purchase agreement pursuant to which smithfield agreed to acquire 100 pct of share capital of Elit and Vericom​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 25 2017

China's WH Group to join Hang Seng Index from Sept 4

HONG KONG, Aug 16 Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Wednesday China-based pork producer WH Group will become a component of the Hang Seng Index, effective Sept 4.

Aug 16 2017

BRIEF-WH Group posts HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments of $492 mln

* HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments $492 million versus $466 million

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-WH Group expands operations in Europe through unit

* Company has through Smithfield, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, expanded its operations in Europe

Aug 11 2017

China's CDH to raise up to $743 million from WH Group stake sale: IFR

HONG KONG Chinese private equity investor CDH Investments is selling a 6 percent stake in WH Group Ltd (0288.HK), the world's largest pork supplier, in a deal that will raise up to $743 million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR.

May 19 2017

