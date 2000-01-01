Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK)
0388.HK on Hong Kong Stock
221.20HKD
9:30pm EDT
221.20HKD
9:30pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$1.00 (+0.45%)
HK$1.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$220.20
HK$220.20
Open
HK$221.40
HK$221.40
Day's High
HK$221.40
HK$221.40
Day's Low
HK$220.40
HK$220.40
Volume
62,900
62,900
Avg. Vol
6,580,209
6,580,209
52-wk High
HK$233.20
HK$233.20
52-wk Low
HK$177.60
HK$177.60
About
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is principally engaged in the operation of stock exchanges. The Company operates through five business segments. The Cash segment includes various equity products traded on the Cash Market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Equity and Financial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$273,006.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,239.81
|Dividend:
|2.55
|Yield (%):
|2.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.72
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.11
|15.18