China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (0688.HK)

0688.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.65HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$25.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
22,828,240
52-wk High
HK$29.45
52-wk Low
HK$20.15

About

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates its businesses through three segments. The Property Development segment is engaged in the development of residential and commercial properties. The Property Investment segment is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.42
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$281,026.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10,956.20
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 3.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about 0688.HK

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment posts qtrly group operating profit of ‍HK$7.83​ bln

* ‍It is expected that China property market will continue to achieve mild growth​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gw0mRs) Further company coverage:

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment says 9-Month ‍land premium payable by group RMB18.50 bln

* 9-Month ‍land premium payable by group about RMB18,503.19 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment says 9-mnth contracted property sales of HK$183.644 bln

* 9-mnth contracted property sales HK$183.644 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment contracted property sales in Aug HK$18.769 bln

* For August 2017, contracted property sales amounted to approximately HK$18.769 billion Source text: http://bit.ly/2wJJgCZ Further company coverage:

Sep 07 2017

China Overseas H1 core profit up 26 pct, raises FY sales target

HONG KONG, Aug 21 State-owned China Overseas Land & Investment said on Monday its first-half core profit rose 26 percent from a year ago, helped by a property boom in the country.

Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment posts HY profit attributable up 25.2% to HK$21.65 bln

* HY profit attributable increased by 25.2% to HK$21.65 billion

Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment announces land premium payable for July

* For July 2017, co acquired 9 land parcels and land premium payable by group amounted to approximately RMB6,364.22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment's July contracted property sales amounted to HK$16.873 bln

* For July 2017, contracted property sales of co amounted to approximately HK$16.873 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment posts June 2017 contracted property sales

* For June 2017, contracted property sales amounted to approximately HK$30.556 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 06 2017

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment says for May, contracted property sales amounted to about hk$20.526 bln

* For May, contracted property sales Of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd amounted to approximately hk$20.526 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Jun 06 2017
