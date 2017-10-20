Edition:
Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)

0700.HK on Hong Kong Stock

349.00HKD
9:53pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.60 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
HK$349.60
Open
HK$351.60
Day's High
HK$351.60
Day's Low
HK$348.40
Volume
1,732,050
Avg. Vol
19,449,966
52-wk High
HK$356.40
52-wk Low
HK$179.60

About

Tencent Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally involved in the provision of value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services. The Company operates through three main segments. The VAS segment is mainly involved in provision of online/mobile games, community value-added services and applications... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,320,809.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9,498.88
Dividend: 0.61
Yield (%): 0.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.77 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.82 11.32
ROE: -- 19.83 15.18

Latest News about 0700.HK

Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 billion Hong Kong IPO: IFR

HONG KONG China Literature Ltd launched on Monday an IPO in Hong Kong worth as much as $1.1 billion, seeking funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.

8:51pm EDT

Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 bln HK IPO -IFR

HONG KONG, Oct 23 China Literature Ltd launched on Monday an IPO in Hong Kong worth as much as $1.1 billion, seekings funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.

8:49pm EDT

REFILE-Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course

Oct 20 Shares of Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent, rose 13 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.

Oct 20 2017

Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course

Sea Ltd , a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent , rose 13 percent their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.

Oct 20 2017

China's Meituan-Dianping raises $4 billion, valuing firm at $30 billion

BEIJING Meituan-Dianping on Thursday said it has raised $4 billion in a funding round that values China's largest on-demand services provider at $30 billion, as part of a strategy to compete with the country's leading e-commerce firms in offline retail.

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 1-China's Meituan-Dianping raises $4 bln, valuing firm at $30 bln

* Funding also for AI, logistics technology (Adds details from statement, strategy, competitors, context)

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China

* Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing

* Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Tencent ‍updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature

* Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of china literature limited​

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Tencent announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Ltd

* ‍announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Limited on main board of stock exchange of Hong Kong

Oct 15 2017
