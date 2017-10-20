Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)
Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 billion Hong Kong IPO: IFR
HONG KONG China Literature Ltd launched on Monday an IPO in Hong Kong worth as much as $1.1 billion, seeking funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.
REFILE-Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course
Oct 20 Shares of Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent, rose 13 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.
China's Meituan-Dianping raises $4 billion, valuing firm at $30 billion
BEIJING Meituan-Dianping on Thursday said it has raised $4 billion in a funding round that values China's largest on-demand services provider at $30 billion, as part of a strategy to compete with the country's leading e-commerce firms in offline retail.
BRIEF-Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China
* Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing
BRIEF-Tencent announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Ltd
* announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Limited on main board of stock exchange of Hong Kong