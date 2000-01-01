Edition:
United States

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd (0836.HK)

0836.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.90HKD
9:48pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
HK$13.92
Open
HK$13.90
Day's High
HK$13.96
Day's Low
HK$13.86
Volume
284,000
Avg. Vol
6,764,377
52-wk High
HK$16.36
52-wk Low
HK$11.86

Chart for

About

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the investment, development and operation of power plants. The Company operates through three segments. Thermal Power segment is engaged in the investment, development, operation and management of coal-fired... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$66,961.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,810.44
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 6.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.84 11.32
ROE: -- 11.05 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates